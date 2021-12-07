What Does a Site Reliability Engineer Do? Your Guide

Site reliability engineers ensure that apps and websites run smoothly and reliably. Learn more about this emerging career and what skills you’ll need to get started.
A site reliability engineer (SRE) makes sure that websites are more reliable, efficient, and scalable. They help create automated solutions to improve operational aspects of the site. As we continue to go online for more and more tasks in our daily lives, it’s increasingly important to keep these technologies up and running. Let’s take a closer look at this emerging career, including the skills you need to get started.
Did you know? SREs began appearing in 2003 when Google formed a team of software engineers for the sole purpose of improving the reliability and scalability of the company’s sites. The approach was so effective that other leading tech companies, including Netflix and Amazon, soon followed suit.
The SRE role is tasked with making sure the site is equipped with the functions it needs to provide users with the requested services. In today’s automated world, that task includes building self-service tools that provide greater availability, performance, and efficiency for users.
According to Google’s VP of Engineering, Ben Treynor, SRE is “what happens when you ask a software engineer to design an operations function.” Most SREs spend time on both operations tasks and development projects (developing new features, automating processes, scaling systems, etc.).
Tasks and duties for site reliability engineering roles might include:
Collaborating with software developers, engineers, and operations teams
Monitoring sites and software to make sure they’re performing properly (including on-call shifts)
Anticipating potential problems before they occur (and coming up with solutions)
Conducting post-incident reviews
Documenting your work to turn findings into repeatable actions
Coding automation within a site infrastructure
Mentoring and coaching junior engineers
The disciplines of SRE and DevOps overlap in many ways, but they also have one key difference. DevOps teams define what needs to be done to minimize gaps between software development and operations. SRE teams translate the pillars of DevOps into practices. If DevOps is the “what,” SRE is the “how.”
Success in this role often entails being a proactive problem solver with an eye for both software engineering and development. These are some of the skills that will serve you well in this job:
Understanding of development and operations
Familiarity with production monitoring systems
Attention to detail
Analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to collaborate across multi-functional teams
Coding in Java, Python, Perl, or Ruby
Technical writing skills
If you’re looking for a software-centric role in an emerging, in-demand field, a career as a SRE might be a good fit. The 2020 LinkedIn Emerging Jobs Report found that site reliability engineering jobs are growing by 34 percent annually [1]. According to Glassdoor, the annual average base pay for a site reliability engineer in the United States is $119,119 (March 2022) [2].
Site reliability engineering is typically a mid-level role—a good option for those with a few years of experience as a systems administrator or software developer. Most companies require at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field. Additional certifications and experience with different operating and programming codes are also an advantage.
If you’re starting out, a junior-level position on a site reliability engineering team is a good way to learn and grow. In this collaborative environment, you can work with others to solve issues while building your own skill sets. As you gain experience and technical knowledge, you can often advance your career into more senior positions.
Build skills you'll need as an SRE with Site Reliability Engineering: Measuring and Managing Reliability, offered by Google Cloud on Coursera. Develop a deeper understanding of how service level indicators (SLIs) and service level objectives (SLOs) are used to manage and measure reliability. Upon course completion, you'll have a certificate to share on your resume.
course
Service level indicators (SLIs) and service level objectives (SLOs) are fundamental tools for measuring and managing reliability. In this course, students ...
4.5
(714 ratings)
39,181 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
1. LinkedIn. “LinkedIn 2020 Emerging Jobs Report, https://business.linkedin.com/content/dam/me/business/en-us/talent-solutions/emerging-jobs-report/Emerging_Jobs_Report_U.S._FINAL.pdf." Accessed March 28, 2022.
2. Glassdoor. “Salary: Site Reliability Engineer, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/site-reliability-engineer-salary-SRCH_KO0,25.htm.” Accessed March 28, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.