IT professionals have many different career paths and specializations to choose from. Each year, approximately 337,500 jobs are created within the field*. Becoming an IT support specialist is an excellent first step whether you know where your career path will take you or not. You’ll learn and practice foundational IT skills such as network administration, software and hardware troubleshooting, working the help desk, and managing computer information systems. Learn more about how to prepare for an entry-level IT role and how Coursera can help:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right What are examples of entry-level IT jobs? ‎ When we think of entry-level IT jobs, we often think of support specialists who help troubleshoot computer issues. However, the field extends well beyond the help desk. Some in-demand entry-level IT jobs include computer support specialist, web developer, junior systems administrator, junior systems analyst, and site reliability engineer. Read this article for details about more entry-level IT jobs. ‎ Chevron Right What is an IT certification? ‎ Typically, an IT certification refers to a qualification you receive that shows your competency in a specific field of information technology (IT). To get a certification, you generally must pass an exam that tests your capabilities in the field. Read this article about 10 Essential IT Certifications. ‎ Chevron Right Does getting an IT certification increase salary? ‎ According to CompTIA*, 21% of IT professionals who obtained a bump in their salary attribute it to new skill development. *Comptia. "IT Salaries: Where the Money’s At, https://www.comptia.org/blog/it-salaries#:~:text=13%25%20of%20IT%20professionals%20credit,their%20salary%20increase%20nearly%20%2413%2C000." Accessed February 23, 2024. ‎

Build job-ready skills with a Coursera Plus subscription Start 7-day free trial Get access to 7,000+ learning programs from world-class universities and companies, including Google, Yale, Salesforce, and more

Try different courses and find your best fit at no additional cost

Earn certificates for learning programs you complete

A subscription price of $59/month, cancel anytime Start 7-day free trial

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Computer and Information Technology Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/home.htm.” Accessed January 30, 2024.