Start Your IT Support Specialist Career

Jobs in computer and information technology earn more than twice the average salary for all occupations*. Here, you’ll find the resources you need to jumpstart your IT career.

[Feautured image] Two IT support technicians discuss IT issues in front of a large monitor.
Entry-Level IT Support Jobs Overview: Skills, Education, Salaries

Entry-level IT support jobs can be the starting point for successful IT careers. Learn more about how to get one of these jobs and how much you can make.

March 17, 2023

[Featured Image] A potential employer sits at a meeting table and smiles at a prospective employee holding their information technology resume.
How to Write an Information Technology Resume (With Examples)

Browse examples, tips, free templates, and in-demand skills for your information technology resume.

October 20, 2023

[Featured Image] An office worker smiles while taking a call at their entry-level help desk job.
How to Find + Prepare for Entry-Level Help Desk Jobs in 2024

Elevate your search for entry-level help desk jobs. Read on for company-specific insights and tips on enhancing your resume.

July 29, 2022

[Featured image] Two technical support specialists are talking to one another.

What Does a Technical Support Specialist Do? 2024 Career Guide

Most industries need technical support specialists to keep its tech running smoothly. Learn more about what a technical support specialist does and if this field is for you.

November 21, 2023

[Featured Image] A help desk technician smiles at someone on a video call in their home office.

How to Become a Help Desk Technician in 3 Steps

Learn about the essential skills you'll need to become a help desk technician, as well as what it takes to qualify for these roles.

July 29, 2022

Girl looking up IT certifications in cafe

Are IT Certifications Worth It? When to Get Certified in Your IT Career

Though they can require some work and upfront costs, IT certifications can help you gain the skills and credentials you need to get a job in the field.

June 24, 2021

Gain in-demand skills with IT industry leaders

[Featured image] An IT technician assists a fellow employee with her laptop

What Is an IT Technician? How to Become One

IT technicians install, troubleshoot, and fix the hardware and software in a computer system. It's often considered an entry-level position.

June 24, 2021

[Featured image] IT worker checks on systems at workplace

IT Salary Overview: How Much Can You Make?

IT professionals across experience levels make a higher average salary than the average across all jobs.

June 4, 2021

Working to get an IT certification

How to Get IT Certifications in 5 Steps

To get an IT certification, decide on one, prepare for the exam, take the exam, update your resume, and stay on top of renewing it.

June 4, 2021

Woman looking up IT certifications

IT Certification Roadmap: A Guide

There are many IT certifications—here's a quick guide to navigating them.

April 16, 2021

Person looking up what IT skills are necessary to get a job in IT

7 In-Demand IT Skills to Boost Your Resume in 2024

Skills you might consider getting to enhance your IT career include cloud computing, programming, understanding systems and networks, and more.

April 16, 2021

[Featued image] A person in a green plaid button-down shirt sits in a chair and searches for IT jobs on a laptop.

How to Get a Job in IT: 7 Steps

There are many routes you can take to get a job in IT, including earning a certification, networking, and sharpening your relevant skills.

April 16, 2021

[Featured image] IT learner in a pink blouse sits at a desk with a laptop and book and considers which entry-level IT certification to get.

10 Essential IT Certifications for 2024

Whether you’re just starting out or are established in your career, IT certifications have their benefits. Here are 10 prominent entry-level IT certifications.

December 16, 2020

[Featured image] A tattooed male computer technician works at a dual-screen workstation in an office with windows behind him.

How to Get a Job as a Computer Technician: 10 Tips

Learn how to get started as a computer technician, an in-demand information technology (IT) field.

December 11, 2020

Featured image for Popular IT certifications

10 Entry-Level IT Jobs and What You Need to Get Started

Learn more about a range of in-demand IT careers and the requirements to get started.

December 11, 2020

IT professionals have many different career paths and specializations to choose from. Each year, approximately 337,500 jobs are created within the field*. Becoming an IT support specialist is an excellent first step whether you know where your career path will take you or not. You’ll learn and practice foundational IT skills such as network administration, software and hardware troubleshooting, working the help desk, and managing computer information systems. Learn more about how to prepare for an entry-level IT role and how Coursera can help:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Computer and Information Technology Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/home.htm.” Accessed January 30, 2024.