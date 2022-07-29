How to Find + Prepare for Entry-Level Help Desk Jobs in 2022

Explore opportunities to elevate your search for entry-level help desk jobs. Read on for company-specific insights and tips on enhancing your resume.
Entry-level help desk jobs can be an excellent way to enter the tech industry without experience. Help desk technicians are the first point of contact for anyone needing technical assistance, from customers to fellow employees. If you enjoy working with people and technology, a help desk job could be a great fit for you. The article below outlines a few techniques for finding and applying to entry-level help desk jobs.
You can find entry-level jobs in any industry. Typically, they require the least amount of training or experience to perform. Entry-level positions are ideal for job seekers new to a career field or transitioning from a related role. Those who work entry-level help desk jobs are information technology (IT) professionals. They possess a combination of technical and workplace skills and help others navigate technology via the phone, email, or in person.
Entry-level help desk jobs are likely to include the following responsibilities:
Responding to support requests in a timely manner
Helping customers and employees troubleshoot issues in person or remotely
Providing technical help to users regarding configurations, updates, maintenance, and setup of hardware or software
Directing unresolved inquiries to the appropriate department
Maintaining documentation of help desk procedures
Maintaining and reporting documentation of product or service issues
Entry-level help desk jobs are a part of the computer and information technology sector. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 667,600 new jobs will be created in this field in the US between 2020 and 2030. This figure translates into 13 percent job growth, a sizable step above the 8 percent growth average for all occupations [1]. Approximately 5,500 job listings for help desk positions were listed on Glassdoor as of July 2022 [2].
For many job seekers, the first step is to search for “entry-level help desk jobs” on Google. While this will return results, it likely returns so many results that finding the right one might be challenging. Looking for a job can be overwhelming, but there are many steps you can take to narrow the scope of your search. For example, consider your desired work environment. You can add “remote” to your search if you prefer to work from home. If you would rather work in person or apply for a hybrid role, you might consider adding “near me” to your search query.
Aside from search techniques, there are several other factors to consider when browsing entry-level help desk jobs. Many job platforms include employee reviews that can give you an idea of what it’s like to work for a given company. Think about the aspects of a career that are most important to you and make sure the company you’re applying for aligns with your goals.
The chart below explores a few top companies hiring help desk professionals from several industries. To determine the leading companies, we used Glassdoor’s list of the top companies hiring help desk technicians as of July 2022. We further curated it to adequately represent several industries and eliminate companies with low employee ratings. Employee ratings are measured on a scale of one to five stars. They are calculated based on six categories: culture and values, diversity and inclusion, work/life balance, senior management, compensation and benefits, and career opportunities.
|Company
|Industry
|Employee Rating
|Average Salary for Help Desk Roles
|IBM
|Information Technology Support Services
|4.1/5
|$64,311 per year [3]
|Northrop Grumman
|Aerospace and Defense
|4/5
|$44,128 per year [4]
|Extra Space Storage
|Real Estate
|4.1/5
|$39,577 per year [5]
|HubSpot
|Computer Hardware Development
|4.6/5
|$58,002-$73,153 per year [6]
|Rutgers University
|Colleges & Universities
|4.2/5
|$30,126 per year [7]
There is no shortage of job-seeking platforms readily available online. One way to streamline your options is to earn a Professional Certificate. A Professional Certificate can not only help build your skills and enhance your resume, but it can also open up job boards tailored to your search. For example, candidates who complete Google Career Certificates also gain direct access to job listings from over 150 Google-vetted US employers.
The Meta Career Programs Job Board is another reputable resource run by an industry leader in technology. Upon completing a course from the Meta Degrees and Certificates catalog, job seekers also gain entry to the exclusive Meta Career Programs Job Board. It includes over 200 employers committed to sourcing qualified employees through the Meta certification programs.
You still have options if earning a Professional Certificate is not in your immediate plans. Here are a couple of free job searching platforms with high reviews from the online review community Trustpilot, which aims to build trust between consumers and businesses through collecting and publishing genuine feedback:
ZipRecruiter.ZipRecruiter is currently rated the #1 job site in the US.
Hired.com. Hired.com is a trusted job searching platform with over 10,000 employers.
Use the following few sections to ensure you’re prepared to interview for entry-level help desk jobs. You can also learn more about becoming a help desk technician with this article: How to Become a Help Desk Technician in 3 Steps.
Although they require the least amount of training, entry-level help desk jobs require candidates to possess a combination of technical and workplace skills. Consider using the checklist below to identify relevant areas of study.
Patience
Problem-solving skills
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Experience in customer service
Technically proficient
Familiarity with operating systems (OS), software, and hardware
Analytical skills
Strong organization and time management capabilities
You likely already possess some of the essential skills above. If not, try not to feel discouraged. Try browsing job listings to identify areas of expertise on which you need to focus. When you’re ready to gain the skills you need, you can complete an online course like Google’s Technical Support Fundamentals in about 20 hours.
