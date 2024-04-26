Advance Your Cybersecurity Analyst Career

An average of 16,800 jobs are expected to open in computer and information security each year, 2022-2032*. Here, you’ll find the resources you need to make your next cybersecurity career move.

Coursera Logo
[Featured image] A cybersecurity professional in a white shirt stands in front of a laptop and wall monitor.
Status: Featured

Your 2024 Guide to Cybersecurity Careers

Explore career options in the growing field of cybersecurity with this library of resources.

October 4, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A security architect in a black sweater and glasses stands in an open office holding a tablet.
Status: Featured

How to Become a Security Architect: 2024 Career Guide

Security architects play a strategic role in protecting their organizations.

September 10, 2021

Article

[Featured image] Two cybersecurity consultants collaborate at a shared workstation.
Status: Featured

What Is a Cybersecurity Consultant? (And How to Become One)

A cybersecurity consultant helps keep their clients' data protected from cyberattacks and similar risks. Learn more about what someone in this role does, along with job outlook and recommended education and certifications for cybersecurity consultants.

March 9, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A young woman stands in front of a gray, concrete wall looking at a tablet.

7 Cybersecurity Trends in 2024

The rise of new technologies require new ways of keeping data safe and secure. Learn about the developments taking place in the field of cybersecurity.

July 12, 2023

Article

[Featured image] A cybersecurity penetration tester checks data on a computer monitor.

What Is a Pen Tester Certification? 2024 Skills and Requirements Guide

Pen tester certifications demonstrate your expertise and elevate your resume. Discover the benefits and various types of pen tester certifications to decide what’s best for you.

November 1, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Ethical hacker searches for holes in a computer system using three monitors.

Ethical Hacker Salary (2024): What You'll Make and Why

The typical ethical hacker salary is based on your knowledge and understanding of cybersecurity, computer programming, computer networks, and more. Certifications and experience can boost your salary as an ethical hacker in just a short time.

June 14, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A young woman stands in front of a gray, concrete wall looking at a tablet.

7 Cybersecurity Trends in 2024

The rise of new technologies require new ways of keeping data safe and secure. Learn about the developments taking place in the field of cybersecurity.

July 12, 2023

Article

[Featured image] A cybersecurity penetration tester checks data on a computer monitor.

What Is a Pen Tester Certification? 2024 Skills and Requirements Guide

Pen tester certifications demonstrate your expertise and elevate your resume. Discover the benefits and various types of pen tester certifications to decide what’s best for you.

November 1, 2022

Article

Gain specialized knowledge and in-demand skills with leading organizations

[Featured image] A white hat hacker works on a computer in an office.

What Is a White Hat? The Ethical Side of Hacking

When you think of hackers, you might envision the villains you've seen in movies who break into computers to steal data. But, all hackers aren't bad. To find out more, learn what it takes to become a certified ethical hacker.

April 1, 2022

Article

[Featured image] An ethical hacker takes notes of data charts from her desktop.

What Is Ethical Hacking?

Unlike malicious hackers, ethical hackers have the permission and approval of the organization which they’re hacking into. Learn how you can build a career from testing the security of the network to fight cybercrime and enhance information security.

March 11, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A computer forensics employee stands at a workstation with a server unit behind them.

What Is Computer Forensics? Types, Techniques, and Careers

Cybercrime is on the rise and jobs in computer forensics are in demand. Learn more about this field and how you can enter it with the following article.

March 9, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A computer forensic investigator in a gray t-shirt leans against a computer server in a data center.

Computer Forensic Investigator: 2024 Career Guide

Digital forensics sits at the intersection of cybersecurity and criminal justice.

September 22, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A cybersecurity practitioner in a red blouse works on their SSCP cybersecurity certification from their sofa on their laptop.

What Is the SSCP Certification? 2024 Guide

Learn more about this credential for early to mid-career security professionals.

September 10, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A cloud security engineer wears a purple sweater and works on their laptop at a coffee shop.

7 Popular Cloud Security Certifications for 2024

Advance your cloud security career with the right credential.

July 20, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A penetration tester works on their laptop.

How to Become a Penetration Tester: 2024 Career Guide

Learn more about what it takes to get started in this offensive cybersecurity role.

July 8, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A cybersecurity engineer is working from home on his laptop.

10 Cybersecurity Jobs: Entry-Level and Beyond

Find a cybersecurity role that fits your interests.

July 8, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A person in a blue button-down and black cardigan holds a blue folder and sits at a desk with a laptop and two monitors.

10 Popular Cybersecurity Certifications [2024 Updated]

Elevate your career in information security with these in-demand credentials.

February 17, 2021

Article

[Featured image] Ethical hacker searches for holes in a computer system using three monitors.

Ethical Hacker Salary (2024): What You'll Make and Why

The typical ethical hacker salary is based on your knowledge and understanding of cybersecurity, computer programming, computer networks, and more. Certifications and experience can boost your salary as an ethical hacker in just a short time.

June 14, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A white hat hacker works on a computer in an office.

What Is a White Hat? The Ethical Side of Hacking

When you think of hackers, you might envision the villains you've seen in movies who break into computers to steal data. But, all hackers aren't bad. To find out more, learn what it takes to become a certified ethical hacker.

April 1, 2022

Article

[Featured image] An ethical hacker takes notes of data charts from her desktop.

What Is Ethical Hacking?

Unlike malicious hackers, ethical hackers have the permission and approval of the organization which they’re hacking into. Learn how you can build a career from testing the security of the network to fight cybercrime and enhance information security.

March 11, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A computer forensics employee stands at a workstation with a server unit behind them.

What Is Computer Forensics? Types, Techniques, and Careers

Cybercrime is on the rise and jobs in computer forensics are in demand. Learn more about this field and how you can enter it with the following article.

March 9, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A computer forensic investigator in a gray t-shirt leans against a computer server in a data center.

Computer Forensic Investigator: 2024 Career Guide

Digital forensics sits at the intersection of cybersecurity and criminal justice.

September 22, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A cybersecurity practitioner in a red blouse works on their SSCP cybersecurity certification from their sofa on their laptop.

What Is the SSCP Certification? 2024 Guide

Learn more about this credential for early to mid-career security professionals.

September 10, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A cloud security engineer wears a purple sweater and works on their laptop at a coffee shop.

7 Popular Cloud Security Certifications for 2024

Advance your cloud security career with the right credential.

July 20, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A penetration tester works on their laptop.

How to Become a Penetration Tester: 2024 Career Guide

Learn more about what it takes to get started in this offensive cybersecurity role.

July 8, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A cybersecurity engineer is working from home on his laptop.

10 Cybersecurity Jobs: Entry-Level and Beyond

Find a cybersecurity role that fits your interests.

July 8, 2021

Article

[Featured image] A person in a blue button-down and black cardigan holds a blue folder and sits at a desk with a laptop and two monitors.

10 Popular Cybersecurity Certifications [2024 Updated]

Elevate your career in information security with these in-demand credentials.

February 17, 2021

Article

Ready to advance your cybersecurity analyst career? Roles in computer and information security earn more than twice the average salary for all occupations, so you have plenty of high-paying career paths to choose from*. As a mid-level or advanced cybersecurity analyst, you may begin to apply for certified analyst roles, such as CompTIA cybersecurity analyst (CySA+). Or, you might transition into a specialized role like ethical hacker or computer forensic investigator. Learn more about how to prepare for more advanced cybersecurity roles and how Coursera can help:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Coursera Plus
Build job-ready skills with a Coursera Plus subscription
  • Get access to 7,000+ learning programs from world-class universities and companies, including Google, Yale, Salesforce, and more
  • Try different courses and find your best fit at no additional cost
  • Earn certificates for learning programs you complete
  • A subscription price of $59/month, cancel anytime

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Computer and Information Technology: Information Security Analysts, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/information-security-analysts.htm#tab-1.” Accessed February 7, 2024.