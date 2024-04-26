Penetration testing, commonly referred to as pen testing or “ethical hacking,” is the process of conducting a simulated cyberattack on an organization’s computer system. Pen testing is an important technique used by cybersecurity professionals for exposing database vulnerabilities and network security flaws that could be exploited by hackers. With so much of today’s critical business as well as personal information accessible through the internet, cyberattacks can be incredibly costly or even dangerous, making this process of identifying vulnerabilities essential.

Pen tests may use a variety of methods to execute a cyberattack, including brute force attacks, SQL injection, phishing, or even hardware devices. In order to simulate real-world cyberattacks as closely as possible, a “single-blind” test is typically carried out by an outside cybersecurity or IT security analyst with no prior knowledge of the network security systems in place, and in a “double-blind” test the company’s own IT and cybersecurity team is not given advance notice. Pen testing procedures also vary depending on whether the organization wants to simulate an external attack from an outside hacker or an internal attack from a disgruntled employee. ‎