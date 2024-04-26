Your 2024 Guide to Cybersecurity Careers
Explore career options in the growing field of cybersecurity with this library of resources.
October 4, 2022
Article
An average of 16,800 jobs are expected to open in computer and information security each year, 2022-2032*. Here, you’ll find the resources you need to make your next cybersecurity career move.
Security architects play a strategic role in protecting their organizations.
September 10, 2021
Article
A cybersecurity consultant helps keep their clients' data protected from cyberattacks and similar risks. Learn more about what someone in this role does, along with job outlook and recommended education and certifications for cybersecurity consultants.
March 9, 2022
Article
The rise of new technologies require new ways of keeping data safe and secure. Learn about the developments taking place in the field of cybersecurity.
July 12, 2023
Article
Pen tester certifications demonstrate your expertise and elevate your resume. Discover the benefits and various types of pen tester certifications to decide what’s best for you.
November 1, 2022
Article
The typical ethical hacker salary is based on your knowledge and understanding of cybersecurity, computer programming, computer networks, and more. Certifications and experience can boost your salary as an ethical hacker in just a short time.
June 14, 2022
Article
Gain specialized knowledge and in-demand skills with leading organizations
When you think of hackers, you might envision the villains you've seen in movies who break into computers to steal data. But, all hackers aren't bad. To find out more, learn what it takes to become a certified ethical hacker.
April 1, 2022
Article
Unlike malicious hackers, ethical hackers have the permission and approval of the organization which they’re hacking into. Learn how you can build a career from testing the security of the network to fight cybercrime and enhance information security.
March 11, 2022
Article
Cybercrime is on the rise and jobs in computer forensics are in demand. Learn more about this field and how you can enter it with the following article.
March 9, 2022
Article
Digital forensics sits at the intersection of cybersecurity and criminal justice.
September 22, 2021
Article
Learn more about this credential for early to mid-career security professionals.
September 10, 2021
Article
Advance your cloud security career with the right credential.
July 20, 2021
Article
Learn more about what it takes to get started in this offensive cybersecurity role.
July 8, 2021
Article
Find a cybersecurity role that fits your interests.
July 8, 2021
Article
Ready to advance your cybersecurity analyst career? Roles in computer and information security earn more than twice the average salary for all occupations, so you have plenty of high-paying career paths to choose from*. As a mid-level or advanced cybersecurity analyst, you may begin to apply for certified analyst roles, such as CompTIA cybersecurity analyst (CySA+). Or, you might transition into a specialized role like ethical hacker or computer forensic investigator. Learn more about how to prepare for more advanced cybersecurity roles and how Coursera can help:
What Is Security Clearance? Types and Requirements for US Jobs
Obtaining a security clearance can be difficult, since the requirements for higher-level intelligence jobs can be quite stringent. But as long as you have not committed any serious crimes and have a relatively clean history, you will likely gain the security clearance needed to be officially hired. In addition to security clearance, many information security jobs with the government or related organizations also require certain baseline cybersecurity certifications to validate their knowledge of best practices.
CompTIA Security+ is a widely recognized cybersecurity certification that validates the essential knowledge and skills needed to secure computer systems and protect data. It covers a wide range of topics related to network security, threats and vulnerabilities, identity management, access control, cryptography, and security best practices. CompTIA Security+ is vendor-neutral, meaning it provides a broad understanding of cybersecurity principles and is not tied to any specific technology or platform.
Penetration testing, commonly referred to as pen testing or “ethical hacking,” is the process of conducting a simulated cyberattack on an organization’s computer system. Pen testing is an important technique used by cybersecurity professionals for exposing database vulnerabilities and network security flaws that could be exploited by hackers. With so much of today’s critical business as well as personal information accessible through the internet, cyberattacks can be incredibly costly or even dangerous, making this process of identifying vulnerabilities essential.
Pen tests may use a variety of methods to execute a cyberattack, including brute force attacks, SQL injection, phishing, or even hardware devices. In order to simulate real-world cyberattacks as closely as possible, a “single-blind” test is typically carried out by an outside cybersecurity or IT security analyst with no prior knowledge of the network security systems in place, and in a “double-blind” test the company’s own IT and cybersecurity team is not given advance notice. Pen testing procedures also vary depending on whether the organization wants to simulate an external attack from an outside hacker or an internal attack from a disgruntled employee.
*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Computer and Information Technology: Information Security Analysts, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/information-security-analysts.htm#tab-1.” Accessed February 7, 2024.