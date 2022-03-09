What Is GIAC Certification? A Guide

GIAC Certifications is a leading certification body specializing in information security. The organization was founded in 1999 by cybersecurity think tank the SANS Institute and has built a reputation for developing some of the most rigorous and well-recognized information security certification standards in the world.
GIAC, formerly known as Global Information Assurance Certification, provides more than 40 information security-related certifications for professionals [1]. Each certification covers a skill-specific domain or focus area, such as ethical hacking, cyber defense, and penetration testing.
Obtaining a SANS GIAC certification is a credible way to validate your cybersecurity knowledge and let employers know you’re trained in the latest information security thinking and techniques.
GIAC certification ensures that cybersecurity professionals meet and demonstrate specific levels of technical proficiency. You’ll get hands-on training in the latest cybersecurity skills across various roles, meaning you can put your certification expertise to work immediately.
Becoming certified through GIAC means you have learned and mastered cybersecurity fundamentals. GIAC offers three levels of certification: GIAC Silver, GIAC Gold, and GIAC Security Expert (GSE) certification.
Silver level means you have passed a GIAC exam and earned a certification in one of GIAC’s dozens of focus areas.
To achieve GIAC Gold level certification, you must be certified at the silver level, apply for GIAC Gold, and complete a research paper within six months of acceptance into the program. GIAC Gold candidates work with an advisor to produce a report that demonstrates written in addition to technical skills.
GSE certification establishes expertise across all major areas of information security and has prerequisites spanning various silver- and gold-level certifications.
GIAC candidates at the silver level spend an average of 55 hours or more studying and take an average of two practice exams before sitting for the official certification exam [2].
GIAC certifications last four years, after which you’ll need to renew in one of two ways:
Retake the exam.
Collect 36 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits during the four years your certification is active [3].
Cost varies depending on certification level and type of exam (extensions, retakes, etc.). A basic GIAC Certification costs $849 per attempt, and renewals cost $469 [4].
GIAC certifications are classified into six focus areas:
Offensive operations
Cyber defense
Cloud security
Industry control systems
Management, legal, and audit (also referred to as security management)
Digital forensics and incident response
Each area tests candidates on the skills necessary to meet the cybersecurity standards of firms across industries.
Offensive operations GIAC certifications focus on a range of security topics related to maintaining and securing devices, systems, networks, and hardware. You can expect to build vital skills necessary for identifying, assessing, and resolving flaws, threats, and breaches. Successful completion of an offensive operations certification qualifies you to work with purple, exploit, and red development teams.
With cyber defense GIAC certifications, you’ll develop skills to prevent and mitigate cyberattacks. You will learn how to identify cyber actions that threaten security against systems, devices, or other IT resources, and best practices for actively countering intrusions.
You’ll learn how to protect against data loss and design environments that detect and resolve threats, help minimize damage and prioritize remediation when necessary.
Learn to build, manage, and lead security teams and best practices for incorporating organizational leadership insight and input into security practices to help strengthen organizations’ security frameworks.
With a GIAC industrial control systems certification, you’ll learn to protect and defend information and data for essential infrastructure like power grids and telecommunications and manufacturing systems that play a crucial role in organizational and industry processes.
Strengthen your ability to identify when a system has been compromised and know what action to take to employ and preserve remediation.
Each of the focus areas covered through GIAC certifications aligns with the cybersecurity needs of government, military, and business industry organizations worldwide. When you decide to pursue GIAC certification, you're putting yourself on the path to enhance your skills and knowledge in the areas of infosec and cybersecurity.
A GIAC certification:
Represents a quantifiable understanding of the information security field
Offers a path for you to build the specific skills and expertise you need to succeed in a cybersecurity role
Demonstrates job readiness
Serves as evidence of training and technical skills that align with career interests
Illustrates your understanding of the current industry standards
Certifies you as a trained professional
GIAC certifications require your time and financial investment. But becoming GIAC certified will add another layer of industry-approved value to your qualifications. GIAC certification could be right for you if you will benefit from:
Choosing from an extensive range of certifications
Obtaining certifications for job-focused tasks
Leveraging access to a large community of cybersecurity professionals
As you consider whether GIAC certification is right for you, explore cybersecurity further with courses like Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization from New York University to gain a broader understanding of the industry.
specialization
Cyber Security. An introduction to modern information and system protection technology and methods.
4.7
(2,341 ratings)
35,718 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cryptography, Cybersecurity, Risk Assessment, Cyber Defense, Cyber Attacks, Information Security (INFOSEC), Denial-Of-Service Attack (DOS), Public-Key Cryptography
According to Payscale, the average GIAC certificate holder in the US earns an annual base salary of $100,000 [5].
1. GIAC Certifications. "About, https://www.giac.org/about/." Accessed July 7, 2022.
2. GIAC Certifications. "Best Practices for GIAC Exam Preparation, https://www.giac.org/how-to-prepare/." Accessed July 7, 2022.
3. GIAC Certifications. "How to Renew Your GIAC Certification, https://www.giac.org/renewal/how-to-renew." Accessed July 7, 2022.
4. GIAC Certifications. "Cybersecurity Certifications: Pricing, https://www.giac.org/pricing/." Accessed July 7, 2022.
5. Payscale. "Salary for Certification: SANS/GIAC Certified Incident Handler (GCIH), https://www.payscale.com/research/US/Certification=SANS%2FGIAC_Certified_Incident_Handler_(GCIH)/Salary." Accessed July 7, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.