Your 2022 Guide to Cybersecurity Careers

As more and more business is conducted on the cloud, cybersecurity has become a primary concern for companies across multiple industries. If you're interested in a fast-paced, well-paid career working to protect a company's valuable data, now could be an excellent time to consider a career in cybersecurity.
According to the State of Cybersecurity 2022 report from ISACA, 63 percent of surveyed enterprises have unfilled cybersecurity jobs, and over half reported difficulties in holding on to qualified cybersecurity professionals [1]. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts (BLS) 35-percent job growth between 2021 and 2031, much faster than the average across all occupations [2]. There are some 750,000 open cybersecurity jobs in the United States alone [3].
To make it easier to take the next step, we've compiled a wealth of free cybersecurity resources covering career paths, popular credentials, and how-to guides for landing your next cybersecurity job. Bookmark this page to refer to throughout your job search.
Cybersecurity is a broad field with many areas of specialization. Whether you're looking for an entry-level job or ready to advance into a new area of information security, you've got options.
If generous financial compensation is a high priority in your career considerations, a career in cybersecurity could be a good fit. The median annual pay for information security analysts in the United States in 2021 was $102,600, according to the BLS [2].
These are some job titles you might consider if you're just getting started in cybersecurity. Remember that many cybersecurity professionals get started in information technology roles to gain experience before moving into security:
professional certificate
Get ready to launch your career in cybersecurity. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand role in the field, no degree or prior experience required.
4.6
(7,326 ratings)
89,614 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
information security analyst, IT security analyst, security analyst, Junior cybersecurity analyst, Information Security (INFOSEC), IBM New Collar, Malware, Cybersecurity, Cyber Attacks, database vulnerabilities, Network Security, Sql Injection, networking basics, scripting, forensics, Penetration Test, Computer Security Incident Management, Application Security, threat intelligence, network defensive tactics, cyber attack, Breach (Security Exploit), professional certificate, cybersecurity analyst
Consider these mid-level roles after gaining some work experience in security or IT:
specialization
Cybersecurity Fundamentals. Construction of Secure Systems
4.6
(4,085 ratings)
80,301 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Software Testing, Cryptography, Usability, Penetration Test, Cybersecurity, Privacy, User Interface, Fuzz Testing, Buffer Overflow, Sql Injection, Number Theory, Public-Key Cryptography, Montgomery Modular Multiplication, Side-Channel Attack, Hardware Design, Cryptographic Hardware
You'll find a variety of areas in which you could specialize as a cybersecurity expert. Here are a few advanced roles to explore:
professional certificate
Advance your career as a Cloud Security Engineer
4.7
(1,110 ratings)
2,954 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 9 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Google Compute Engine, Google App Engine (GAE), Google Cloud Platform, Cloud Computing, Create and understand custom IAM roles, Secure a Kubernetes environment, Create and configure network peering
In cybersecurity, the right credential can help set you apart from other job seekers and make your resume more attractive to hiring managers. Learn more about how to set yourself up for success with a degree or certification in cybersecurity.
Empower your job search with this collection of resources on getting started in cybersecurity:
What Is Security Clearance? Types and Requirements for US Jobs
specialization
Cyber Security. An introduction to modern information and system protection technology and methods.
4.7
(2,398 ratings)
38,059 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cryptography, Cybersecurity, Risk Assessment, Cyber Defense, Cyber Attacks, Information Security (INFOSEC), Denial-Of-Service Attack (DOS), Public-Key Cryptography
