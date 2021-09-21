Is Cybersecurity Hard to Learn? 9 Tips for Success

Whether cybersecurity is difficult to learn will depend on your own perspective. If you’re curious about technology, enjoy the thrill of solving complex problems, and embrace learning new things, you could find cybersecurity an engaging and worthwhile challenge to pursue.
If you’re considering a career in the industry, it’s normal to feel intimidated by the prospect of learning (and keeping up with) the technical skills involved. Some of these skills are no doubt challenging, but with the right mentality and a plan of action, you can build a foundation for a rewarding and in-demand job.
As you build the skills you’ll need for a career in cybersecurity, keep these tips in mind.
By taking a course in cybersecurity, you’ll not only build foundational skills in a structured learning environment, you’ll also get to experience what cybersecurity is all about firsthand. Use this as an opportunity to see for yourself whether a career in information security could be a good match for your unique goals and interests.
An introductory cybersecurity course might cover topics like:
Cybersecurity tools and attack vectors
Security compliance and industry standards
Operating system, network, and data security
Incident response
Penetration testing
Cyber threat intelligence
Start with a broad overview, and you’ll have a better idea of what skills you already have, what area of cybersecurity you might want to work in, and what skills you need to build to get there.
Start building job-ready skills in security with this online certificate program from the industry leaders at IBM that you can complete in less than six months.
Learn how to use common security tools, like SIEMs and packet analyzers, in a simulated virtual environment. Apply what you’ve learned by investigating a real-world security breach and giving recommendations for how it could have been prevented.
There’s a difference between difficult and challenging. Learning cybersecurity can be challenging, but it doesn’t have to be difficult, especially if you’re passionate about technology. Nurture a curiosity for the technologies you’re working with, and you might find that challenging skills become easier.
Sometimes just the act of learning is enough to build enthusiasm about a topic. If you’re someone who thrives off the enthusiasm of others, getting involved in a community of other security professionals (Tip 7) could also help.
Maybe after taking a course or two, you’ll discover that your passions lie elsewhere. That’s okay too. Cybersecurity can be an exciting, challenging, and well-paying profession, but it’s not for everyone.
Building cybersecurity skills doesn’t have to mean dropping everything for a degree or full-time bootcamp. A little time each day can lead to big results. Start by setting aside 15 minutes each day to focus on cybersecurity. Plan out your learning time, and try to make it the same time every day.
Besides setting aside a consistent time to learn, it’s also a good idea to plan what you want to accomplish in each session. Be specific (for example “watch two lecture videos,” “take Lesson 3 quiz,” or “read Chapter Four”).
One of the best ways to learn is by doing. In cybersecurity, one way to get firsthand experience using the tools and techniques of the trade is to practice ethical hacking.
The EC-Council, provider of the popular Certified Ethical Hacker certification, defines ethical hacking as “the process of detecting vulnerabilities in an application, system, or organization’s infrastructure that an attacker can use to exploit an individual or organization.”
In other works, ethical hacking is a legal, authorized to break into a computer system, network, application, or database.
Several free websites allow you to develop your cybersecurity skill set through legal, gamified experiences. Try these to get started:
As you continue to build skills, you might look into bug bounty programs, where companies offer cash bonuses to independent security researchers who find and report security flaws. This not only allows you to test your skills in the real world, but also creates opportunities to network with other security professionals. Find a list of bounties on sites like Bugcrowd and HackerOne.
Interested in ethical hacking? Read more about how to become a penetration tester.
Many cybersecurity courses include virtual labs where you can practice applying your skills using real security tools in simulated environments. It’s convenient to have these labs ready to go as part of a structured course, but you can get as much practice as you want by setting up your own virtual lab. A basic lab environment will typically include three elements:
A cloud environment to host virtual machines
A target machine to launch attacks on
An attack box, or machine you will use to plan and perform attacks
For a more detailed walkthrough, here’s a guide to setting up your own cybersecurity lab.
If you need a break from technical skill-building, spend some time working on your workplace skills.
As a cybersecurity expert, you’ll often need to communicate complex concepts to people who might not have a technical background. You may also work cross-functionally with other teams, like legal or public relations. Many cybersecurity roles involve making key decisions on the spot. This means hiring managers look for candidates with critical thinking skills.
You’ll find plenty of resources out there for improving workplace skills, from books to blogs to podcasts. If you’re looking for a structured approach, here are some courses to get you started:
specialization
Build Your Engineering Communication Toolkit. Build a toolkit of communication skills that gives you the confidence to be an engineering leader.
4.7
(328 ratings)
23,229 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Writing
course
Most professions these days require more than general intelligence. They require in addition the ability to collect, analyze and think about data. Personal ...
4.8
(1,164 ratings)
58,987 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Sunk Costs, Cost–Benefit Analysis, Cognitive Bias, Decision-Making, Data Analysis, Statistical Inference
course
Computational thinking is the process of approaching a problem in a systematic manner and creating and expressing a solution such that it can be carried out ...
4.7
(1,112 ratings)
78,476 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Simple Algorithm, Python Programming, Problem Solving, Computation
course
Recently revised and updated! Effective teamwork and group communication are essential for your professional and personal success. In this course you will ...
4.7
(2,809 ratings)
165,495 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
teamwork, diversity, Communication, Conflict Management, technology
You might find it energizing to join a group of people who are also interested in cybersecurity. Joining a forum or other online community also doubles as a resource where you can ask questions, find motivation, network, and possibly learn about job opportunities. If you’re not yet ready to join a professional organization, Reddit might be a good place to start. Here are some of the more popular subreddits:
r/cyber for staying current with global cybersecurity news
r/cybersecurity for general cybersecurity topics and Mentorship Monday
r/CyberSecurityJobs for job listings and job discussions
Preparing for a cybersecurity certification exam can double as an effective way to develop your skill set. Plus, having a certification can enhance your resume and make you more competitive as a job candidate. You might end up needing one for certain jobs, anyway. Nearly six in 10 cybersecurity job postings request a certification, according to data from Burning Glass Technologies [1].
These are the 10 cybersecurity certifications that showed up most frequently in job listings (as of March 2022).
Cybersecurity threats and technologies are always changing. Successful cybersecurity professionals are often lifetime learners, evolving their own skills as the threat landscape evolves.
As you look toward getting a job in cybersecurity, consider companies that invest in ongoing training. This could not only save you money, but also personal time. When ongoing training is part of your role, it could be at the company’s expense and on work time.
This is a good thing to ask when it’s your turn to ask questions during an interview, as it can demonstrate your willingness to learn.
Prepare to launch your career in cybersecurity by earning the IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate. Build job-ready skills as you learn from industry experts at IBM, all at your own pace.
professional certificate
Get ready to launch your career in cybersecurity. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand role in the field, no degree or prior experience required.
4.6
(6,117 ratings)
71,020 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
information security analyst, IT security analyst, security analyst, Junior cybersecurity analyst, Information Security (INFOSEC), IBM New Collar, Malware, Cybersecurity, Cyber Attacks, database vulnerabilities, Network Security, Sql Injection, networking basics, scripting, forensics, Penetration Test, Computer Security Incident Management, Application Security, threat intelligence, network defensive tactics, cyber attack, Breach (Security Exploit), professional certificate, cybersecurity analyst
Cybersecurity is generally not considered a particularly math-heavy career. Some cybersecurity degree programs may have some higher-level math requirements, but on the job, you’ll likely need a basic understanding of binary math and mathematical logic. Exceptions include roles involving cryptography, which may require more advanced mathematical ability.
Cybersecurity as a field typically has more open jobs than there are qualified candidates to fill them. There are over half a million cybersecurity job openings in the US at the time of writing, according to Cyber Seek [2]. These jobs also tend to be well-paid. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a median salary of $103,590 for information security analysts in the US [3].
Cybersecurity degree programs tend to have fewer higher-level math and science requirements than computer science and other STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) degrees. This means that you might not have to take classes like calculus and chemistry, often considered among the most challenging for college students. While some courses require labs, these are generally not research-based.
On the other hand, you can expect courses to get increasingly challenging as you move through a cybersecurity program. The material can also be quite technical and challenging to read.
Cybersecurity isn’t objectively harder or easier than computer science. It depends on your own strengths and interests. If you’re interested in how computers work and enjoy writing code, computer science may be a better fit. If you enjoy the challenge of working through a problem analytically in a fast-paced environment and are curious about the ethics of modern technology, cybersecurity could be a good fit.
1. Burning Glass Technologies. "Recruiting Watchers for the Virtual Walls: The State of Cybersecurity Hiring, https://www.burning-glass.com/research-project/cybersecurity/." Accessed March 15, 2022.
2. Cyber Seek. "Cybersecurity Supply/Demand Heat Map, https://www.cyberseek.org/heatmap.html." Accessed March 15, 2022.
3. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Information Security Analysts, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/information-security-analysts.htm." Accessed March 15, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.