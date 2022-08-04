Listen in: Cybersecurity Podcasts for 2022

If you’re a cybersecurity professional or interested in cybersecurity trends, you can enjoy many related podcasts. Great podcasts with knowledgeable hosts and interesting conversations may help you stay updated with the latest trends and news.
Cybersecurity podcasts share knowledge about industry best practices for protecting data, tips on securing networks, and case studies on recent breaches and exploits. Learn about five of the top cybersecurity podcasts for 2022, genres of cybersecurity podcasts, and tips for choosing the best ones.
If you’re interested and want to learn about the cybersecurity world, these five podcasts will be good options for you. We've compiled our list based on their rankings, ratings, and reviews on Apple Podcasts from US audiences.
Apple Podcasts Rank: #4
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars from 10,856 ratings
Darknet Diaries produces audio stories that inform and entertain technical and non-technical audiences. Darknet Diaries dives into cybersecurity events, real stories from the industry, and provides objective knowledge.
Apple Podcasts Rank: #12
Rating:4.8 out of 5 stars from 1,070 ratings
CyberWire Daily is a trustworthy podcast that provides professionals with quick updates on the cybersecurity industry. The podcast includes analysts, experts, and writers who carefully construct stories and work hard to stay updated on an ever-changing market. CyberWire Daily is based in Baltimore, just miles away from major cybersecurity companies.
Apple Podcasts Rank: #25
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars from 1,301 ratings
Sponsored and produced by Cybereason, Malicious Life looks at the stories behind cyber crimes and motivates people to create a business model out of hacking, cyber attacks, ransomware, and more. Host Ran Levi interviews real-life hackers and cybersecurity professionals and explores the industry's history from the 1970s to the present.
Apple Podcasts Rank: #77
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars from 683 ratings
Hosted by Graham Cluley and Carole Theriault, Smashing Security is a lighthearted dialogue about cybercrime, hacking, and privacy. This podcast is the winner of the “Best Security Podcast” in 2018 and 2019 and the “Most Entertaining” in 2022.
Apple Podcasts Rank: #111
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars from704 ratings
Risky Business is a weekly cybersecurity podcast featuring news and interviews with industry leaders. This podcast started in 2007 and is highly recommended for industry professionals. Patrick Gray, an award-winning journalist, hosts Risky Business.
While cybersecurity is a serious topic, that doesn’t mean every podcast is dry and to the point. A wide range of genres is available covering the cybersecurity industry.
Many podcast options offer breaking news and general cybersecurity discussions. The Hacker News, Security Weekly, and Daniel Miessler are great podcasts to check out. These shows help you stay updated on cyber practices, information security, and tech news.
Many cybersecurity podcasts provide interesting and relevant information that is valuable for industry professionals. Listeners can directly use the information for their profession and keep up with current trends while forecasting future trends to watch out for. Talking Tech features five-minute episodes focusing on industry innovations. Security Simplified helps small and mid-sized business owners understand threats to their information.
Another cybersecurity podcast genre is question and answer (Q&A) with industry professionals. These podcasts offer a lot of insight for anyone wanting to learn about the ins and outs of cybersecurity practices. The professionals on these shows can give you a broad spectrum of knowledge you can easily apply to your work.
Some podcasts take on a lighter tone in cybersecurity while remaining informative and technical. Smashing Security, and Security Now! are three highly rated cybersecurity podcasts that take a more comical and lighthearted approach while remaining informative.
With so many options, choosing the right cybersecurity podcast may require a little research. Fortunately, there are many different cybersecurity podcast topics, styles, and focuses you can browse. Some cybersecurity podcasts are high-level and informative, while others are far more technical, so choose a podcast that’ll engage you and is at your level.
You can select a podcast based on ratings and reviews. Rating websites, such as Chartable, Podchaser, Podcast Review, and Podrover, colate reviews from listeners and rankings from podcast platforms. Podcast apps also provide ratings, rankings, and reviews, including Apple Podcast, Spotify, Pocket Casts, PlayerFM, and Google Podcasts.
Another great way to see if a podcast interests you is by doing a bit of research on the host. Hosts have varying styles and backgrounds. Research podcast hosts to find ones that are knowledgeable and that interest you.
The subject matter differs between cybersecurity podcasts. Some shows focus on specific industry topics, give news updates, have guests, or try to add humor. Finding podcasts that consistently provide engaging content to you decide the best ones for you.
If you tune in during your lunch break or commutes, you might want to listen to a shorter, more condensed summary of events happening during the week. You may want a longer, more comprehensive listen if you're listening to a podcast while working out or relaxing.
Most podcasts are available on all listening platforms, but this isn’t always the case. Check for options on your platforms, and narrow the possibilities down. This will ensure you always have access to the latest episode, whether you’re listening in your office or car.
A cybersecurity podcast is a great source for the latest news, trends, and threats. To learn more about cybersecurity, consider taking an online course. New York University offers an Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization for newcomers, and Palo Alto Networks offers a Networks Cybersecurity Professional Certificate for more seasoned professionals on Coursera.
specialization
Cyber Security. An introduction to modern information and system protection technology and methods.
4.7
(2,340 ratings)
35,581 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cryptography, Cybersecurity, Risk Assessment, Cyber Defense, Cyber Attacks, Information Security (INFOSEC), Denial-Of-Service Attack (DOS), Public-Key Cryptography
professional certificate
Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity. Gain cybersecurity workforce entry level skills in compliance with NIST / NICE workforce role requirements.
4.7
(148 ratings)
4,797 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Managing and encrypting a zero-trust environment, Deploying VPNs and SSL/SSH encryption, Analyzing firewall logs and configuring security controls, Configuring network protection and dynamic routing using firewalls, Mitigating vulnerabilities using packet capture and analysis, Authentication, Cryptography, Security Design, Enterprise Private Network, Cloud Computing Security, Malware, Denial-Of-Service Attack (DOS)
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.