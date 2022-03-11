What Is Ethical Hacking?

Unlike malicious hackers, ethical hackers have the permission and approval of the organization which they’re hacking into. Learn how you can build a career from testing the security of the network to fight cybercrime and enhance information security.
Ethical hacking is the practice of performing security assessments using the same techniques that hackers use, but with proper approvals and authorization from the organization you're hacking into. The goal is to use cybercriminals’ tactics, techniques, and strategies to locate potential weaknesses and reinforce an organization’s protection from data and security breaches.
Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that cybercrime will globally cost an estimated $10.5 trillion every year in damages by 2025 [1]. They also predict that ransomware alone will cost victims $265 billion every year by 2031.
The present threat of cybercrime combined with the shortage of experienced information security professionals has created a crisis for businesses, organizations, and governmental entities, according to Forbes. It also presents a unique opportunity for a career path. We’ve rounded up some key points to consider if you’re thinking of going into ethical hacking.
Hackers, who are often referred to as black-hat hackers, are those known for illegally breaking into a victim’s networks. Their motives are to disrupt systems, destroy or steal data and sensitive information, and engage in malicious activities or mischief.
Black-hat hackers usually have advanced knowledge for navigating around security protocols, breaking into computer networks, and writing the malware that infiltrates systems. Here are some of the differences:
Ethical hackers, commonly called white-hat hackers, use many of the same skills and knowledge as black-hat hackers but with the approval of the company that hires them. These information security professionals are hired specifically to help find and secure vulnerabilities that may be susceptible to a cyber attack. Ethical hackers will regularly engage in assessing systems and networks and reporting those findings.
|Ethical hackers
|Black-hat hackers
|Increase security framework
|Reduce security and steal data
|Develop strong security and structures
|Access accounts and data without permission
|Develop systems like ad blockers and firewalls and regularly update and maintain security systems
|Steal valuable data and break into restricted data areas
Black-hat hackers are always the outlaws, the hackers with malicious intentions. But over time ethical hackers have shifted into a variety of roles other than white-hat hackers.
Some of the roles include red teams that work in an offensive capacity, blue teams that work as a defense for security services, and purple teams that do a little of both:
Red teams may pose as a cyberattacker to assess a network or system's risk and vulnerabilities in a controlled environment. They examine potential weaknesses in security infrastructure and also physical locations and people.
Blue teams are aware of the business objectives and security strategy of the organization they work for. They gather data, document the areas that need protection, conduct risk assessments, and strengthen the defenses to prevent breaches. These ethical hackers may introduce stronger password policies, limit access to the system, put monitoring tools in place, and educate other staff members so that everyone's on the same page.
Purple teams bring red and blue teams together and encourage them to work together to create a strong loop of feedback and reach the goal of increasing the organization's security overall.
Read more: Red Team vs. Blue Team in Cybersecurity
New viruses, malware, ransomware, and worms emerge all the time, underscoring the need for ethical hackers to help safeguard the networks belonging to government agencies, defense departments, and businesses. The main benefit of ethical hacking is reducing the risk of data theft. Additional benefits include:
Using an attacker’s point of view to discover weak points to fix
Conducting real-world assessments to protect networks
Safeguarding the security of investors' and customers' data and earning their trust
Implementing security measures that strengthen networks and actively prevent breaches
As an ethical hacker, you might work as a full-time employee or as a consultant. You could find a job in nearly any type of organization, including public, private, and government institutions. You could work in financial institutions like banks or payment processors. Other potential job areas include ecommerce marketplaces, data centers, cloud computing companies, entertainment companies, media providers, and SaaS companies. Some common job titles you'll find within the ethical hacking realm include:
Security analyst
Vulnerability assessor
Security consultant
Information security manager
Security engineer
Certified ethical hacker
Read more: 4 Ethical Hacking Certifications to Boost Your Career
Although there are many job titles you can work under as an ethical hacker, most of them fall under the umbrella of information security. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) anticipates that jobs like information security analysts may grow by 35 percent between 2021 and 2031, an average rate significantly higher than the 8 percent for all other careers [2]. The shortage of trained professionals makes this an in-demand area. As an ethical hacker, you might have a variety of job opportunities available to you, from entry-level all the way to executive management.
Not only is there strong demand for ethical hackers, but this career path might also come with strong earning potential. The average annual salary for ethical hackers in the US is $105,173, according to Glassdoor [3]. However, the salary differs depending on where you live, the company you work for, your level of experience, and the certifications you hold can all impact your potential salary.
There’s no single degree you have to pursue to become an ethical hacker, but having a strong background of experience and expertise is a must. Many ethical hackers earn a bachelor’s degree at a minimum. Gaining certifications can boost your credibility with potential clients and employers and increase your earning potential.
To work as an ethical hacker, you'll need a strong knowledge of wired and wireless networks. You must be proficient in working with a variety of operating systems, firewalls, and file systems. You'll need strong coding skills and a solid foundation in computer science.
Strong technical skills, good ethics, and analytical thinking are three of the key skills you need to cultivate. Common fields of study include:
Network engineering
Information security
When you work in cybersecurity, having a master's isn't always required, but many employers often prefer it. Earning your master’s degree can help give you a stronger competitive edge in the job market and, more importantly, allow you to deepen your knowledge and gain experience through hands-on, in-depth exercises that often simulate real-world scenarios.
If you already have a degree but want to pivot to gain additional skills in ethical hacking, attending an ethical hacking or cybersecurity bootcamp could be an alternative to getting a degree. Many bootcamps have ties to big tech organizations, giving you increased networking opportunities and chances to make lasting professional connections.
One of the core certifications to consider is the Certified Ethical Hacker credential issued by the EC-Council. Other popular certifications include:
CompTIA Security+ covers a broad range of knowledge about troubleshooting and problem-solving a variety of issues, including networking, mobile devices, and security.
Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) is offered by (ISC)² and demonstrates your proficiency in designing, implementing, and managing cybersecurity programs.
Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) is offered by ISACA and is designed to prove your expertise in risk management, information security governance, incident management, and program development and management.
GIAC certifications are available in focus areas like cyber defense, cloud security, offensive operations, and digital forensics and incident response.
Read more: 10 Popular Cybersecurity Certifications
Perpare to launch your career in cybersecurity by earning IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate. Learn from industry experts at IBM to help build in-demand skills in the field, all at your own pace.
professional certificate
Get ready to launch your career in cybersecurity. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand role in the field, no degree or prior experience required.
4.6
(7,326 ratings)
89,877 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
information security analyst, IT security analyst, security analyst, Junior cybersecurity analyst, Information Security (INFOSEC), IBM New Collar, Malware, Cybersecurity, Cyber Attacks, database vulnerabilities, Network Security, Sql Injection, networking basics, scripting, forensics, Penetration Test, Computer Security Incident Management, Application Security, threat intelligence, network defensive tactics, cyber attack, Breach (Security Exploit), professional certificate, cybersecurity analyst
Forbes. “Cybercrime To Cost The World $10.5 Trillion Annually By 2025, https://cybersecurityventures.com/cybercrime-damage-costs-10-trillion-by-2025/.” Accessed September 29, 2022.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Information Security Analysts, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/information-security-analysts.htm.” Accessed September 29, 2022.
Glassdoor. “How much does an Ethical Hacker make?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/ethical-hacker-salary-SRCH_KO0,14.htm.” Accessed September 29, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.