Are cybersecurity jobs in demand?

When pursuing cybersecurity jobs in the US, it is helpful to understand if these roles are in demand. Learn about the types of in-demand roles available and their associated average salaries and requirements with this article.
Professionals with specialized training in cyber concepts and data security are in demand because more corporations across industries use technology to run their businesses. Organizations have recognized the value of hiring knowledgeable specialists to safeguard their assets and prevent cybercrimes from harming their systems and data.
With a high demand for cybersecurity professionals, explore career paths that suit your interests and overall skill set. Use this guide to learn about cybersecurity jobs, their demand level, and the specifics of a few prominent cybersecurity roles.
Jobs in cybersecurity aim to provide efficient security for various systems, software, and applications to protect sensitive data and other internal assets from hackers. To provide protection, cybersecurity professionals develop strategies to mitigate threats and have the ability to react proactively if a cyber attack occurs. Risk assessments and being on the front lines of responding to security threats are common duties for cybersecurity jobs.
These roles require many technical skills, such as penetration testing, programming in Python, and knowledge of information systems. However, as a cybersecurity professional, you will likely need a blend of workplace skills to thrive. Valuable workplace skills include problem-solving, communication, attention to detail, and more.
Jobs in the cybersecurity sector anticipate major demand growth in the near future, making this career path an attractive option. From 2022 to 2032, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that cybersecurity jobs will see job growth of 32 percent, which is much faster than the average of 3 percent for all jobs in the US [1]. The BLS additionally predicts that cybersecurity roles, specifically information security analyst roles, will have the fifth fastest growth among all occupations in the US from 2022 to 2032 [2].
Cybersecurity roles exist in almost every industry because data and systems in organizations need to be secured. This allows you to choose a pathway that matches your cybersecurity career desires. A tool built by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Studies (NICCS) separates the entire cybersecurity field into 52 unique jobs that you could pursue [3]
Depending on what disciplines interest you and what skills you have, various in-demand cybersecurity jobs exist. The following list includes in-demand cybersecurity jobs and represents different highly specialized industry areas.
Average annual salary (US): $108,632 [4]
Requirements: An associate or bachelor’s degree in computer science, experience as a network engineer and in network support roles, and completion of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential
As an ethical hacker, you model risk and carry out security-focused assessments to advise your employer on where to focus development efforts regarding company security within their systems. Penetration testing is a common technique used by ethical hackers to test an organization’s computer systems for vulnerabilities. Finding these various weaknesses in the system is crucial because malicious hackers could exploit them.
Average annual salary (US): $117,989 [5]
Requirements: Typically, a bachelor’s degree in information technology or another related subject, programming language skills (C++, Python, Java), cloud-based certifications, and relevant experience
As a cloud security engineer, you aim to manage and protect cloud platforms and applications within an organization. Cloud platforms come equipped with a baseline level of security features, but your duty as the engineer is to expand upon this to secure all connected applications properly. Cloud security is a fast-paced and growing discipline, allowing specialists to discover new prevention methods and best practices to protect cloud systems.
As a specialist or engineer in cloud security, you need to be able to understand policies, access management, and other related disciplines.
Average annual salary (US): $152,567 [6]
Requirements: A bachelor’s degree in information technology, programming skills, research skills, experience in an entry-level cybersecurity role, and obtaining relevant cybersecurity certifications (CompTIA Security+, Certified Ethical Hacker)
Network security architects work with various systems within an organization to maximize security, limit risks, and maintain proper efficiency. In this role, you utilize multiple techniques to perform your job, such as penetration testing, firewalls, ethical hacks, and others.
As a security architect, your duties include searching for vulnerabilities within a company's networks and systems to determine where malicious actors may choose to attack. After finding weak points, you build a strategy to bolster overall security in those areas.
Average annual salary (US): $127,720 [7]
Requirements: A bachelor’s degree in a related major to cybersecurity (computer science, information systems, software engineering), entry-level experience in information technology, and completion of a data security-focused certification
An information security engineer's role is to safeguard an organization's digital assets, such as data and applications, by building effective infrastructure and tools and maintaining the security of key systems. You frequently leverage the skills of other security professionals in your company to ultimately prevent costly attacks from occurring. You perform various tests, such as penetration tests, to find weaknesses and advise the organization on where to locate improvement efforts.
Average annual salary (US): $98,716 [8]
Requirements: Experience in information technology or other related fields, typically a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity or a similar discipline, and a certification in cybersecurity
As a cybersecurity analyst, you maintain software and other programs, identify weaknesses, and create detailed reports to document threats for key stakeholders. You do this to protect crucial networks and private data within an organization.
Attaining a cybersecurity analyst role requires staying on top of the latest trends and strategies in technology and cyber. Part of this role may involve conducting due diligence on fresh security practices or techniques to analyze whether your organization needs to upgrade its security capabilities.
Average annual salary (US): $117,847 [9]
Requirements: Experience in an entry-level cybersecurity role, a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity or completion of a relevant boot camp, and one or more related certifications, such as CompTIA Security + or Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)
Cybersecurity engineers handle many tasks and responsibilities within companies to protect sensitive data from attacks by building security solutions, designing effective policies, and handling cybersecurity incidents as they arise. These roles typically involve implementing firewalls on an organization’s systems and devices and configuring tools to model potential threats successfully.
You use various technical and workplace skills to complete your job effectively. Technical skills relate to topics in software engineering, operating systems, firewalls, access management, and more. Problem-solving, creativity, teamwork, and strong communication are examples of workplace skills in this role, in addition to the required technical skills.
Average annual salary (US): $127,077 [10]
Requirements: A bachelor’s degree in finance or a related discipline and certification as a Certified Risk Manager (CRM), Professional Risk Manager (PRM), or equivalent credential
As a cybersecurity security risk manager, you assess and dissect every risk that an organization may face regarding its internal systems and applications. You then prioritize the threats based on which ones can cause the most harm to the business and begin working with other key members of the organization to develop a mitigation plan.
Average annual salary (US): $111,612 [11]
Requirements: A bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity or a related field as a minimum, entry-level experience, a relevant certification (Certified Ethical Hacker, CompTIA PenTest+, and others)
As a penetration tester, you search for and address security flaws in an organization’s devices and systems. These positions are becoming more common in fields where handling sensitive data is a requirement.
Penetration testing allows organizations to proactively locate vulnerabilities in their systems through a simulated attack. Penetration tester roles exist to stop security breaches and other harmful hacking attempts before they occur.
Average annual salary (US): $122,753 [12]
Requirements: A bachelor’s degree in computer science or software engineering, related experience, and a relevant software development certification, such as the Professional Software Developer Certification (IEEE CE) credential
Application security engineers have experience in cybersecurity and analyze code to protect internal applications and systems from attack. In your analysis, you evaluate the structure of applications to find weaknesses that are vulnerable to exploitation by harmful actors and work to patch these vulnerable areas. You utilize firewalls, encryption, updates, and other techniques to fix these system entry points.
Average annual salary (US): $201,628 [13]
Requirements: Typically, a master’s degree in a discipline related to cybersecurity, senior-level experience in cybersecurity, and relevant certifications (Certified Authorization Professional, Certified Chief Information Security Officer, or GIAC Security Leadership)
Chief information security officers (CISOs) lead organizations' security initiatives as part of the executive leadership team. By ensuring the safety of key systems and information, a CISO aims to mitigate risk and position the company to succeed in its goals.
Responsibilities may include collaborating with other executives to handle risks associated with technology, creating cybersecurity strategies, educating other company members about security risks, and building protocols to regain crucial data in worst-case scenarios.
Completing a course or a relevant certificate is a great place to learn more about cybersecurity jobs and how to prepare for these roles. On Coursera, you can enroll in some of the top courses in the world.
Check out Foundations of Cybersecurity by Google. This course features a shareable certificate and covers the basics of cybersecurity ethics, the core skills needed for cybersecurity roles, how cybersecurity threats impact organizations, and the tools analysts deploy in this field.
Another relevant course worth checking out is the IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Assessment by IBM. Taught at an intermediate level, this course leverages knowledge from industry experts to expose you to key skills used in cybersecurity jobs, real cybersecurity projects for you to gain experience, and common tools used in the industry.
