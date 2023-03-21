What Is a Firewall?

A firewall is a network security device. It creates a barrier between a trusted network and an untrustworthy network. For example, a firewall can restrict internet traffic from accessing your private network. It acts like a gatekeeper, controlling incoming and outgoing traffic according to a predetermined set of security rules.
Antivirus is security software. A firewall can be hardware, software, or a combination of the two. Firewalls focus on preventing unauthorized access and monitoring network traffic. The primary goal of antivirus software is to prevent, monitor, and eliminate harmful code or software.
The list below outlines a few examples of firewall types:
Hardware firewall: Also known as an appliance firewall, this type of firewall is a separate, self-contained piece of hardware designed to filter network traffic. Hardware firewalls are popular among larger organizations with many computers in their network.
Software firewall: Software firewalls are installed onto a host device to prevent malicious traffic. To provide protection to several computers, a version of the software must be installed on each one. For this reason, software firewalls are popular among individuals and small businesses.
Application firewall: This type of firewall is designed to control outgoing and incoming traffic and provide protection at the application layer. Examples include web application firewalls (WAF), which protect web servers and sites, and database firewalls (DB).
Network firewall: Network-based firewalls monitor incoming and outgoing traffic from the internet to secure local area networks (LANs). They prevent security issues like malware threats from impacting the entire network by blocking unauthorized access to all connected devices.
You can learn to protect yourself online while gaining in-demand cybersecurity skills for your career with the IT Security: Defense Against the Digital Dark Arts course from Google. You’ll learn more about firewalls and other network security solutions like wifi encryption from an industry leader in technology. The program is online and self-paced, so you can complete it on your own time.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in IT. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(155,124 ratings)
1,222,625 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Debugging, Encryption Algorithms and Techniques, Customer Service, Network Protocols, Cloud Computing, Binary Code, Customer Support, Linux, Troubleshooting, Domain Name System (DNS), Ipv4, Network Model, Powershell, Linux File Systems, Command-Line Interface, Directory Service, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), Backup, Cybersecurity, Wireless Security, Cryptography, Network Security
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.