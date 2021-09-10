How to Become a Security Architect: 2022 Career Guide

Security architecture refers to the overall security system required to protect an organization from security threats. As a security architect, it’s your job to design, build, and maintain your company’s security system. It’s a critical advanced-level role on nearly any cybersecurity team.
Whether you’re just getting started in cybersecurity or already have experience working in the field, setting your sights on a security architect role could be a rewarding career goal to work toward.
A security architect plays a critical management role within an organization’s information technology (IT) or cybersecurity department. In the role of a security architect, you’re tasked with keeping your organization safe from digital threats. Let’s take a closer look at what the job entails.
The day-to-day tasks of a security architect will vary depending on the industry, size of the company, and the current state of the company’s security infrastructure. Here are some tasks you might perform in this role:
Designing and updating overall security strategy
Budgeting for new security software or hardware
Managing security improvement projects
Overseeing security testing strategy, including vulnerability scanning and penetration testing
Performing regular threat analysis to keep up-to-date on the current security landscape
Managing a cybersecurity team
Ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations
In this advanced-level role, many security architects have had years to develop a set of skills needed to be effective on the job. Even if you’re new to cybersecurity, you may already possess some of these technical and workplace skills, taken from real security architect job listings on LinkedIn.
Cloud security: With many organizations working (at least in part) in the cloud, you’ll need to understand best practices for keeping cloud environments secure.
Network security: You’ll balance business and security requirements to ensure an organization’s network is both safe and functional.
Software development and DevSecOps: Experience in software development can empower you to more effectively implement security principles into the development process.
Identity and access management: It may be your job to protect data from unauthorized access while making that data accessible to those who need it.
Scripting language: The ability to write code in Python or PowerShell to automate tasks helps you work more efficiently.
Linux, Windows, and Mac operating systems: Depending on your organization, you may need to address security concerns unique to each operating system.
Collaboration: Security architects often work with company stakeholders to ensure the security infrastructure addresses business needs.
Mentoring and coaching: You may be tasked with managing a security team or training new cybersecurity professionals.
Written and verbal communication: As a driver of security policy, you’ll often need to document your work and communicate complex topics to colleagues with non-technical backgrounds.
Problem solving: Maintaining an organization’s security means staying one step ahead of hackers and other threats.
Project management: Understanding project management can help you oversee the implementation of new security products, procedures, or technologies.
Integrity: As a high-level security professional, you may have access to the same sensitive information you’ve been hired to protect. Furthermore, others might look to you for what is or is not acceptable behavior.
A security architect creates the vision for a company’s security systems. It’s then the job of the security engineer to figure out how to implement that vision. If a security architect decides to add a new security tool to the infrastructure, the security engineer would be responsible for installing and configuring it.
Working as a security architect means taking a more strategic role on your organization’s cybersecurity team. If you enjoy working with others to solve complex problems and don’t mind taking a step back from hands-on technical work, a career in security architecture could be a good fit.
Security architects are often among the highest-paid members of a cybersecurity team. The average base salary for a security architect in the US is $153,702, according to Glassdoor data (September 2021). Your actual salary will depend on your company, location, and level of experience, among other factors.
Cybersecurity jobs, including cybersecurity architect, are projected to grow by 33 percent between 2020 and 2030, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s much faster than the average rate of growth for all occupations (4 percent).
In many parts of the US, there are more cybersecurity job openings than there are qualified candidates. States like New York, California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland have the biggest cybersecurity talent gaps—and the most opportunities for those with the right skills [1].
Security architect is considered an advanced-level role within cybersecurity. Depending on your career goals, you might choose to pursue the management side of security by working for a larger company managing a larger team or target and work toward an executive security role.
You may also choose to specialize by further developing your security skills in a niche like cloud, network, or application security.
Successful security architects are able to take a high-level view of an organization’s security needs and craft solutions to meet those needs. Becoming a security architect often means developing your security and leadership skills while gaining experience working with information security. If this sounds like a career for you, here’s an outline of how to get there.
Most security architects move into the role after gaining several years of experience working in cybersecurity. Browse some job listings on LinkedIn, and you might see requirements ranging from three to eight years working in information security. Entry-level roles to look for include:
Cybersecurity analyst
IT auditor
Security specialist
Incident responder
After gaining a year or two of experience, you might move into roles like penetration tester, cybersecurity consultant, or security engineer on your professional path toward becoming a security architect.
Some 95 percent of security architect job listings request at least a bachelor’s degree. Twenty-three percent ask for a graduate degree [2]. While it is possible to get your first job in cybersecurity without a degree, having one could open up more opportunities for advancement and make you a more competitive candidate in your job search.
By earning a degree in computer science, cybersecurity, information technology, or a related field, you can build some of the foundational IT and security skills recruiters are looking for.
If you’ve worked in IT before, you may already have some of the technical skills needed to become a security architect. But even if you’re completely new to cybersecurity, you can start developing these skills through online courses, bootcamps, or cybersecurity degree programs.
Another way to gain new skills (and validate those skills to hiring managers) is to earn a cybersecurity certification. Certifications that might prove beneficial to aspiring security architects include:
Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)
Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)
Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)
It’s common for cybersecurity professionals to earn more than one credential over the course of their careers. If you’re trying to break into the industry, consider an entry-level certification, like the Security+ or Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP).
Your workplace environment will depend heavily on the company you work for. Depending on the size of the organization, you may work independently or as part of a larger security team. Many security architect jobs are fully remote, which allows you to design your own workspace to best fit your needs.
As you gain the necessary experience and skills to apply for security architect roles, you can start thinking about how to best present yourself on your resume. One of the best ways to do this is to find ways to apply security principles and techniques in your current role.
If you’re working in software development, for example, be sure to make software security a priority. Document any security features you develop to list on your resume. If you’re already in a cybersecurity role, try to take on some leadership responsibilities.
Security architects tend to need a broad understanding of security in order to design effective systems. Another way to build this type of broad base of experience is to work as a cybersecurity consultant. This allows you to apply your skills to a wider variety of security situations, which could translate to versatility on your resume.
Security architects design security systems. Security auditors inspect those systems to ensure they run securely and effectively, address any security concerns, and comply with applicable laws and regulations. Security auditors might work in-house on a cybersecurity team or for a third party hired to conduct an independent review.
