Crafting a well-written cybersecurity resume involves attention to detail. Find out how to structure your resume, and what to include, with these tips on how to write a cybersecurity resume.
As more businesses are created around online services, more data is stored on local servers and remotely in the cloud. That data has to be protected, along with the accounts and credentials that have access to them. If you’re considering entering the field of cybersecurity, now is the time to do it.
Creating a cybersecurity resume that stands out starts with a clean, easy-to-read template. Hiring managers want to find the information they need quickly and easily. Keep your wording simple, showcase your most impressive qualifications, and include a link to passion projects.
There’s good reason to know how to write a cybersecurity resume well. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) states that there are currently 141,200 people employed in cybersecurity and estimates 33 percent growth by 2030, adding a projected 16,300 new jobs each year [1].
Creating a cybersecurity resume can show potential employers that you’re committed to the career, by exhibiting the steps you’ve taken to develop skills in the field. Choose or create a simple layout with plenty of white space, and keep it one to two pages long with content that clarifies why you’ve applied for the job.
First, you’ll want to provide your basic contact information, such as your name, address, phone number, and email address. It’s also appropriate to provide links to profiles that showcase your cybersecurity experience. Examples of these include your LinkedIn and GitHub pages. Sharing your GitHhub link will help hiring managers understand the projects you have participated in and any contributions you’ve made to open-source projects.
Next, you’ll list your work history in reverse chronological order. Include each position, the company’s name, and your employment start and end dates. For each job, it’s good to list any relevant projects, responsibilities, and achievements.
Following your work history, you’ll feature your education. These entries will also be listed in reverse chronological order. List your degree or course of study, graduation year, the school’s name, and its location. Mention any relevant coursework and extracurricular activities for each school. If you have a limited work history, take this as an opportunity to build up your resume. You can also list additional relevant coursework.
If you hold any security clearances or cybersecurity certifications, list these in their own “Clearance and Certifications” section. For each clearance, mention the level and how long you’ve held it.
When listing a certification, include the full name of the certification, the issuing organization or state, the date earned, and additional details about the certification, if applicable. In some cases, employers may value these credentials as much as or more than a college degree.
Next, create a section focused on your cybersecurity-related skills. You’ll want to include technical skills, which are the ones you’ve worked hard to obtain. Cybersecurity technical skills can include proficiency in certain programming languages, mastery of security audits, ability to build and evaluate network architecture, understanding of protocols for detecting and preventing firewall breaches, and more.
While technical security skills are important, employers also want to see that you have the ability to understand a problem, explain the risks involved, and execute a solution. Here are a few examples of workplace skills to consider listing on your cybersecurity resume:
Patience: Not getting frustrated when things don’t work can go a long way when working with technology. It’s also helpful when interacting with coworkers.
Clear communication: Effective communication keeps things moving smoothly.
Leadership: Even if you’re not managing a team, employers will want to see that you have excellent leadership skills and will lead by example.
Attention to detail: Even the smallest of details can have a huge impact when it comes to cybersecurity.
Problem-solving: It’s not uncommon for challenges to arise when keeping things secure online. Having excellent problem-solving skills will help eliminate issues efficiently and without breaching security.
Adaptability: The ability to handle the inevitable changes that come along with cybersecurity is crucial. It’s important to be adaptable and switch course as technology evolves.
As you continue your job search, view your resume as a changing document that is regularly updated as you gain experience, skills, and education. If you’re looking to add new skills, consider the IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate, designed to quickly get you job-ready.
