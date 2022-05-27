Types of Resumes: Choosing the Right Format For Your Needs

Your resume is your opportunity to tell your career story.
Regardless of the type of resume you choose, you’ll be sharing a narrative that details your many professional accomplishments and skills and demonstrates how you hope to continue growing.
Just as there are many ways to tell a story, there are many ways to format your resume. As you consider which type of resume is right for you, think about your audience and how they’ll be able to best understand the story you’re trying to tell.
In this article, we’ll go through the three most common types of resumes—chronological, functional, and combination. We’ll also detail some less common resume types that you may prefer depending on your needs.
The three most common resume types are chronological, functional, and combination. Before we detail each format, here’s a quick introduction:
|Chronological resume
|Functional resume
|Combination resume
|Description
|Emphasizes your career path
|Emphasizes your skills development
|Combines elements of chronological and functional resume
|When to use
|When you’re applying for jobs via an applicant tracking system (ATS) or showing career growth
|When you’re changing careers and applying directly through a recruiter or hiring manager
|When it’s important to show skills development for a role as well as career progression
|What to include
|Objective or summary, work experience, education, skills and certifications
|Objective or summary, key skills, brief work history, education, certifications
|Objective or summary, key skills, work experience, education, certifications
Certain jobs or graduate schools will request a curriculum vitae (CV) instead of a resume. Learn more about when you may opt for a CV and what to include.
When to use it: When you’re applying for jobs via an applicant tracking systems (ATS) or showing career growth
What to include: Objective or summary, work experience, education, skills, and certifications
Pros: Easy to read and straightforward outline of your accomplishments
Cons: Doesn’t highlight skills as explicitly as other formats
With a chronological resume (sometimes also called a reverse chronological resume), you’ll linearly present your career story by listing out your work history starting with your most recent role. With this format, you’ll show how each of your professional experiences built upon the last.
This format is generally the most common, as it makes it easy for prospective employers to visualize your career trajectory. It’s also the format that an ATS is best equipped to scan, so if you’re applying for jobs online, you’ll probably want to submit a chronological resume first.
Most companies use ATS software to screen submitted resumes before a person reviews your qualifications. The ATS is programmed to filter resumes that have specific keywords deemed a match for open positions. Some ways to help your resume stand out in an ATS are:
1. Align your resume keywords with the job description.
2. Include the dates of your employment.
3. Avoid over-formatting and choose standard colors and fonts.
4. Spell out acronyms.
Learn more about how to navigate applicant tracking systems.
When to use it: When you’re changing careers and applying directly through a recruiter or hiring manager
What to include: Objective or summary, key skills, brief work history, education, certifications
Pros: Emphasizes your transferable skills
Cons: De-emphasizes your work experience
With a functional resume, you’ll highlight your journey acquiring specific skills. You’ll still list your work history, but typically, this format doesn’t include dates of employment, accomplishments, or job tasks for each role. Instead, your functional resume names your dominant skills, and you’ll include a few bullets underneath each skill that show how you acquired, strengthened, and used it throughout your career.
Although you’ll be able to incorporate several resume keywords in your functional resume, this format isn’t super ATS-friendly, as the software is typically programmed to scan the chronological resume format. Still, if you are applying for a position where it makes more sense to highlight your skills than your previous roles—for example, if you are changing your career—you may decide to have a functional resume on hand to send directly to recruiters and hiring managers.
Learn more about how to feature and format key skills on your resume.
When to use it: When it’s important to show skill development for a role as well as career progression
What to include: Objective or summary, key skills, work experience, education, certifications
Pros: Benefits of both chronological and functional resumes, flexible formatting
Cons: Can be lengthy and repetitive
A combination resume is a more flexible option that incorporates aspects of both chronological and functional resumes—and you get to decide which sections to include and how to utilize them. You’ll include a section that explicitly outlines your work history (dates and description included) and a section that highlights your skills.
With this format, you can present your career path in a traditional way while still emphasizing your skills. It can be helpful if it’s important to demonstrate your skills development in order to qualify for a role, for example, if you are changing careers or trying to level up. However, this format can get quite lengthy, and you’ll want to be mindful not to repeat bullet points across various sections.
If you don’t want to go the traditional route and aren’t submitting your resume through an online job board that uses an ATS to filter applicants, you may want to show off a different set of skills with a specialized resume. Here are some specialized resumes you may want to consider:
Targeted resume: With a targeted resume, you’ll create a highly tailored resume to demonstrate your fit for a specific role, and often, at a specific company.
Infographic resume: Infographic resumes are more visual than the common resume types, incorporating graphics and colors for a visually appealing presentation.
Video resume: A nontraditional resume format, video resumes are reels that demonstrate your accomplishments and goals in just a few minutes.
Mini resume: A mini resume is both a business card and a condensed version of your resume that notes your job title and a few accomplishment bullets, which you can give to prospective employers you may meet at job fairs, for example.
