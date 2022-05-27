Types of Resumes: Choosing the Right Format For Your Needs

Written by Coursera • Updated on

Your resume is your opportunity to tell your career story.

[Featured Image] One person handing another a paper resume

Regardless of the type of resume you choose, you’ll be sharing a narrative that details your many professional accomplishments and skills and demonstrates how you hope to continue growing.

Just as there are many ways to tell a story, there are many ways to format your resume. As you consider which type of resume is right for you, think about your audience and how they’ll be able to best understand the story you’re trying to tell.

In this article, we’ll go through the three most common types of resumes—chronological, functional, and combination. We’ll also detail some less common resume types that you may prefer depending on your needs.

3 most common resume types

The three most common resume types are chronological, functional, and combination. Before we detail each format, here’s a quick introduction:

Chronological resumeFunctional resumeCombination resume
DescriptionEmphasizes your career pathEmphasizes your skills developmentCombines elements of chronological and functional resume
When to useWhen you’re applying for jobs via an applicant tracking system (ATS) or showing career growthWhen you’re changing careers and applying directly through a recruiter or hiring managerWhen it’s important to show skills development for a role as well as career progression
What to includeObjective or summary, work experience, education, skills and certificationsObjective or summary, key skills, brief work history, education, certificationsObjective or summary, key skills, work experience, education, certifications

Certain jobs or graduate schools will request a curriculum vitae (CV) instead of a resume. Learn more about when you may opt for a CV and what to include.

Chronological resume

  • Pros: Easy to read and straightforward outline of your accomplishments

  • Cons: Doesn’t highlight skills as explicitly as other formats

With a chronological resume (sometimes also called a reverse chronological resume), you’ll linearly present your career story by listing out your work history starting with your most recent role. With this format, you’ll show how each of your professional experiences built upon the last.

This format is generally the most common, as it makes it easy for prospective employers to visualize your career trajectory. It’s also the format that an ATS is best equipped to scan, so if you’re applying for jobs online, you’ll probably want to submit a chronological resume first.

Navigating applicant tracking systems (ATS)

Most companies use ATS software to screen submitted resumes before a person reviews your qualifications. The ATS is programmed to filter resumes that have specific keywords deemed a match for open positions. Some ways to help your resume stand out in an ATS are:

1. Align your resume keywords with the job description.

2. Include the dates of your employment.

3. Avoid over-formatting and choose standard colors and fonts.

4. Spell out acronyms.

Placeholder

Learn more about how to navigate applicant tracking systems.

Functional resume

  • When to use it: When you’re changing careers and applying directly through a recruiter or hiring manager

  • What to include: Objective or summary, key skills, brief work history, education, certifications

  • Cons: De-emphasizes your work experience

With a functional resume, you’ll highlight your journey acquiring specific skills. You’ll still list your work history, but typically, this format doesn’t include dates of employment, accomplishments, or job tasks for each role. Instead, your functional resume names your dominant skills, and you’ll include a few bullets underneath each skill that show how you acquired, strengthened, and used it throughout your career.

Although you’ll be able to incorporate several resume keywords in your functional resume, this format isn’t super ATS-friendly, as the software is typically programmed to scan the chronological resume format. Still, if you are applying for a position where it makes more sense to highlight your skills than your previous roles—for example, if you are changing your career—you may decide to have a functional resume on hand to send directly to recruiters and hiring managers.

Learn more about how to feature and format key skills on your resume.

Combination resume

  • When to use it: When it’s important to show skill development for a role as well as career progression

  • What to include: Objective or summary, key skills, work experience, education, certifications

  • Pros: Benefits of both chronological and functional resumes, flexible formatting

  • Cons: Can be lengthy and repetitive

A combination resume is a more flexible option that incorporates aspects of both chronological and functional resumes—and you get to decide which sections to include and how to utilize them. You’ll include a section that explicitly outlines your work history (dates and description included) and a section that highlights your skills.

With this format, you can present your career path in a traditional way while still emphasizing your skills. It can be helpful if it’s important to demonstrate your skills development in order to qualify for a role, for example, if you are changing careers or trying to level up. However, this format can get quite lengthy, and you’ll want to be mindful not to repeat bullet points across various sections.

Placeholder

course

How to Write a Resume (Project-Centered Course)

What you’ll achieve: In this project-centered course*, you will craft an essential cornerstone of the modern-day job or internship search: the resume. ...

4.6

(3,582 ratings)

200,395 already enrolled

Average time: 1 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Specialized resume types

If you don’t want to go the traditional route and aren’t submitting your resume through an online job board that uses an ATS to filter applicants, you may want to show off a different set of skills with a specialized resume. Here are some specialized resumes you may want to consider:

  • Targeted resume: With a targeted resume, you’ll create a highly tailored resume to demonstrate your fit for a specific role, and often, at a specific company.

  • Infographic resume: Infographic resumes are more visual than the common resume types, incorporating graphics and colors for a visually appealing presentation.

  • Video resume: A nontraditional resume format, video resumes are reels that demonstrate your accomplishments and goals in just a few minutes.

  • Mini resume: A mini resume is both a business card and a condensed version of your resume that notes your job title and a few accomplishment bullets, which you can give to prospective employers you may meet at job fairs, for example.

Get started

Learn best practices as you write your resume with the project-centered How to Write a Resume course from SUNY Online, or explore your potential with the Career Discovery Specialization. Sign up today and begin a 7-day, full-access free trial to browse more personal development courses.

Placeholder

specialization

Career Discovery

Empower Yourself to Succeed with New Career Skills. Learn essential career development, planning, and leadership skills that will enable you to take your career to the next level in these changing times.

4.9

(30 ratings)

1,397 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 6 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Career Development, LinkedIn, Laddering, Elevator Pitch Storytelling, Leadership

Related articles

Written by Coursera • Updated on

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

Learn without limits

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder