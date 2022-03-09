CV vs. Resume: What’s the Difference?

To understand the difference between CV vs resume, it’s helpful to note the varying uses, formatting, and content differences between the two documents. Use this guide from Coursera to explore the options of choosing a CV versus resume.
A curriculum vitae (CV) is an academic diary that lists all of your education, experience, publications, certificates, awards, and publications. A resume is a single-page summary of your work experience and skills that are relevant to the job that you’re applying for.
While both are used for job applications, a CV and a resume serve different purposes.
CVs are often used in educational settings, usually if you’re applying for grants, fellowships, research positions, postdoctoral positions, and similar applications. When applying to graduate-level programs, some may ask you for a CV as well. Interviewers and recruiters will use your CV to verify your skills, experience, and educational qualifications.
If you work in academia, your CV will likely be the first shot you have at setting yourself apart to your future employer. Though this will be a detailed document, the main features should include your contact information, objective, education, work experience, skills, and any certifications and licenses that you hold. Detailing all of these categories can mean a pretty lengthy document. Thankfully, CVs have no length limit.
CVs are credential-based. Organizations asking for a CV want to see your information in the following order:
Contact details
Education
Research experience
Publications
Presentations
Awards and honors
Details on any professional training
Professional affiliations
Two important things to remember when creating your CV: make sure all information is accurate and honest, and be ready to explain any gaps in your work history.
CVs are typically at least two pages long. They have uniform sections and consistent text formatting. You’ll want your text size to be somewhere between 10 and 12, with the exception of section headings. This text should be bolded and slightly larger. Utilize bulleted lists when appropriate and ensure that each section is formatted similarly to make your CV easier to read.
CVs do not need to be extravagantly designed. Employers are looking for plenty of white space, an uncluttered document, consistent formatting, and content that is free of spelling and grammatical errors. Incorporating all of these qualities will result in a pleasant, polished document.
A resume serves three important purposes: introducing yourself, presenting your qualifications, and landing an interview. While CVs are mostly used for academic purposes, resumes are typically used to apply for company or organization positions.
Resumes are created to feature all of your best qualities and accomplishments. They should be concise, tailored to the job you're applying for, and easily scannable. While a CV will list your educational information first, a resume will usually feature your work experience first.
First, you’ll want to make sure that your contact information is obviously displayed so you can easily be contacted for an interview. Then, you should focus on your job history. This portion of your resume will explain your work experience and show that you’re a good fit for the role.
It’s also important to provide an educational background that emphasizes what you studied and any academic achievements. After listing your educational accomplishments, you should include any information about state-required licenses and professional certifications that you may have. The last section will focus on your skills that may help demonstrate your special talents and abilities.
The biggest difference between CV and resume formatting is that CVs will be multiple pages long and resumes will be one page unless you have 10 or more years of relevant work experience.
Effective resumes are designed to grab the attention of employers. Take some time to explore and create different templates. Choose one that will help your resume visually stand out. It's okay to pick a template that uses color; however, it’s better to steer clear of multicolored, overly decorated ones—one accent color is more than enough. Those reviewing your resume will typically prefer a well-organized resume with sufficient white space, text that’s no smaller than 11 font size, and consistent margins of no less than 0.5 inches.
If you’re applying for a position in education, science, or research, submitting a CV will likely be required. Otherwise, unless an employer specifically asks you for a CV, it’s best to submit your one-page resume.
