How to Write a Resume Summary [+ Examples]

Help recruiters or hiring managers quickly gain a sense of who you are as a candidate with your resume summary.
A resume summary delivers a concise story about your experience to help recruiters or hiring managers quickly gain a sense of who you are as a candidate—and what you have to offer. In this article, we’ll cover when you should use a resume summary, what it should typically include, and examples you can follow to craft your own.
Strong resume summaries tell a story, incorporating some of the experience and skills you cover elsewhere in your resume in a narrative form. Generally, it’s a good idea to include information about your:
Experience: Lead with your most recent job title and summarize your years of experience.
Impact: Include any major accomplishments and/or achievements, especially if you can quantify them.
Skills: Detail any important skills—both workplace and technical—that relate to the job to which you’re applying.
Examples:
Senior project manager with eight years of experience successfully leading large teams and identifying opportunities to reduce overhead and cost.
Licensed microbiology technologist with over five years of experience working at a major hospital lab.
Successful certified financial planner with six years of experience consulting with clients, determining their long-term goals, and developing tailored plans to achieve results.
Creative social media manager with four years of experience overseeing all major channels for a fintech start-up. Trained in Hootsuite, Buffer, and Google Trends.
There is no strict rule about when to use a resume summary. Generally, it’s more common to include one when you’ve amassed some amount of professional experience, say around three years, because it can help you synthesize the larger theme of your career. You can also use a resume summary when you’ve held a number of different jobs and want to connect those various choices to a larger career path.
If you’re looking for your first job or are a recent graduate, it may be preferable to use a resume objective, which includes a summary but also specifically outlines what you want to find in your next role.
A resume summary is a synopsis of your career trajectory and accomplishments. A resume objective includes that same information but also states your more immediate career goals.
The length of your resume summary will depend on the amount of experience you have to convey and kind of page length you have to work with. If you have less than 10 years of experience, keep your resume to one page and use a one to two sentence summary. If you have more than 10 years of experience, keep your resume to two pages and use a three to five sentence summary.
Let’s look at two different examples in terms of length:
Creative UX designer with over three years of experience. Skilled in app and website development, including user research, wireframe and site map design, and A/B testing.
Creative UX designer with ten years of experience managing web-based projects, specifically apps and websites. Skilled in undertaking user research to understand both user flow and end user; creating wireframe and site maps to understand best practices; and conducting user tests, including A/B testing, to identify issues and fix before launch. Organized and detail-oriented individual with experience working remotely.
A resume summary appears near the top of your resume, usually underneath the contact information you include. It’s important to keep a summary as close to the top as possible because it sets the stage for the information that follows and can help a recruiter, who may have to review many resumes in one sitting, get a better sense of your experience right away.
Use the following tips to craft an impactful summary that highlights your candidacy.
Review job descriptions and take note of any language used to describe a company’s ideal candidate, especially when it comes to their responsibilities. If you have experience handling those tasks, highlight them in your summary. For example, if a company wants a candidate who can “identify new tools to streamline processes,” talk about your experience tackling that problem in the past.
Read more: Resume Keywords: How to Find the Right Words to Beat the ATS
You’ll also want to peruse job descriptions and take note of any required workplace and technical skills so that you can address them in your summary. Technical skills are the expertise you have working with specific tools or performing specific tasks related to a job. Workplace skills typically refer to the general skills you develop through work and which make you a strong employee, such as communication, collaboration, and problem-solving.
Read more: Hard Skills vs. Soft Skills: What’s the Difference?
A summary takes up valuable space on a resume, so choose your words carefully. You can find ways to add adjectives that qualify your experience and training. For example, instead of saying “Project manager with X years of experience,” you can describe yourself more specifically, saying, “Versatile project manager with X years of experience.”
Strengthen your credentials and qualifications by earning a Professional Certificate from industry leaders such as Google, Meta, and IBM. Learn about growing areas like Project Management, UX Design, Data Science, Marketing Analytics, and Sales while developing job-ready skills for each type of profession. Plus, when you successfully complete a Professional Certificate, you can add that detail to your resume summary.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.