How to Get into Cybersecurity: 2024 Career Guide

Learn what it takes to get into the in-demand field of cybersecurity, featuring career paths, skills, certifications, and a step-by-step guide.
Today, hackers are growing more sophisticated and security breaches are becoming more frequent. There is a need to protect against risks and threats to an organization’s data. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reports that 47 percent of adults in the US have had their personal data exposed by cyber criminals [1]. If you take into account that a data breach can cost an average of $9.44 million in the US, it’s clear why there is high demand for cybersecurity [2].
It’s a great time to enter this field, so let’s take a look at what skills and certifications you’ll need to succeed.
Cybersecurity is the process of protecting an organization’s computer systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access or damage. Cyberattacks and threats can access, change, or destroy sensitive information such as passwords, financial information, medical records, and other confidential data.
To protect against such attacks, companies hire IT and cybersecurity professionals to prevent risks to internal and external systems. Five common cybersecurity career paths to consider depending on your skill set include: engineering and architecture, incident response, management and administration, consulting, and testing and hacking.
You can also check out these in-demand cybersecurity jobs and entry-level jobs, and this career guide that points you toward detailed articles on specific entry-, mid-, and senior-level roles. A few are listed below.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the number of cybersecurity jobs is expected to increase by 32 percent from 2022 through 2032. That’s much faster than the average for all jobs, which is 3 percent [3].
Cybersecurity jobs tend to pay well and qualified people are needed at all levels. Here are some examples of jobs and average salaries to consider.
*All salaries sourced from Glassdoor in October 2023.
Entry-level cybersecurity jobs
Cybersecurity analyst: $81,321
System administrator: $78,387
Mid-level cybersecurity jobs
Penetration tester: $94,063
Cybersecurity consultant: $97,296
Senior-level cybersecurity jobs
Cryptanalyst: $87,185
Security engineer: $106,383
Many pathways to get into cybersecurity
There is no set path for getting into a cybersecurity career. Whether you are a fresh graduate, switching from another career, or already working in IT and hoping to advance, there are many paths you can take to achieve your career goals. And don’t worry if you feel like you’re “behind.” You can start right from where you are now.
There are many pathways to get into the in-demand cybersecurity field. Use this step-by-step guide to navigate the landscape effectively.
Earlier, we listed some job roles in cybersecurity, starting with entry-level positions. If you have transferable skills and technical IT knowledge, it’s possible to make a lateral move. Do some research into these career paths. What skills do you already have that align with specific jobs? Maybe you want to be a cybersecurity engineer because you already have an engineering degree. Look up people on LinkedIn who are in roles you aspire to—what qualifications do they have? Do they have a master’s degree, or specific certifications?
Once you’ve figured out what types of cybersecurity jobs you’re interested in, you can start building the skills you need. Generally, you’ll want to have a good understanding of the following:
Network and systems administration: Knowing the ins and outs of working with networks and systems is the foundation for entry-level jobs.
Familiarity with operating systems: Being able to work with Windows, Linux, and Mac OS is needed for penetration testing, cybersecurity research and analysis, and computer forensics.
Familiarity with cloud security platforms: Know your way around Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.
Coding skills: You’ll want to be comfortable coding in languages like Python, C and C++, JavaScript, and SQL.
Risk analysis and security auditing: These are necessary for strategizing how to mitigate potential threats.
Since cybersecurity professionals frequently work with teams to resolve and prevent issues, you’ll also want to develop soft skills such as communication, leadership, critical thinking, and adaptability.
Certifications in cybersecurity prove to hiring managers that you have a tangible credential and a certain level of expertise. For example, the CompTIA Security+ is a popular entry-level certification that validates you have the core skills needed for a cybersecurity job. Another certification is the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) credential that demonstrates your ability to assess security vulnerabilities and report on compliance.
How to get into cybersecurity without a degree
A common question is whether aspiring cybersecurity professionals need a bachelor’s or associate degree. The quick answer is no. Plenty of people have landed jobs by acquiring certifications and going through a certificate program. You can start with a program like Google IT Support, get an IT technician role (or similar), layer on more learning and professional certificates, and then apply for more senior positions in cybersecurity. That being said, having a degree can help you ascend the ranks more quickly, but you should decide whether the cost and time to earn the degree is worth it.
Programs such as Google’s Cybersecurity or IT Support professional certificate provide a quick and comprehensive introduction to these career fields so you can master the skills necessary. They are enough to get your foot in the door at a company where you can continue to learn on the job. You may decide to acquire more certifications to get where you want to go in the future.
In the Google IT Support Professional Certificate program, I learned skills to assist customers with end-to-end support, ranging from identifying problems to troubleshooting and debugging.
As you work on gaining some of the skills, you’ll most likely become familiar with some cybersecurity tools, software, and hardware systems along the way. It’s a good idea to become familiar with how to use at least one cloud program like Azure, which should translate to understanding the basics of how AWS and Google Cloud work. Some programs offer free trials so you can gain first-hand experience. Companies will likely want expertise in whichever tools and software they use, so it’s better to be prepared for any scenario.
Real-world experience working on cybersecurity projects is one of the best ways to learn and represent your abilities to prospective employers. Whether you’re interested in auditing, consulting, or incident response, you’ll want to apply for internships and entry-level positions that work in these specific functions—or at least one where you can work side-by-side with people in those roles.
How to get into cybersecurity with no experience
Starting out in an IT role can give you a solid foundation for a cybersecurity career. And if you’re already in IT or a junior cybersecurity role but can’t land your dream role right now, be patient. You could take on freelance or volunteer roles in the meantime to build the right experience.
Networking can help set you apart from other candidates by putting a face to the name or getting introduced through a mutual connection. You may already know someone working in cybersecurity who could give you valuable advice or provide a referral for a job at their company. Reach out to cybersecurity professionals on LinkedIn for informational interviews—or send a message to hiring managers to reiterate your interest after applying for a job.
Growing your network can also mean joining a professional network on Meetup or Facebook to connect with cybersecurity professionals in your area.
Find a mentor
Finding a mentor could help you achieve your goals faster. Identify people in your network who could suit your needs and reach out to them for a meeting to see if it would be a good fit.
Finally, update your resume with all the certifications, skills, and experience you’ve gained. It’s wise to tailor your resume and cover letter to each job that you apply for to demonstrate that you have the specific qualifications they’re looking for in the job description.
Start applying for jobs. You may have to apply to quite a few jobs and go through the interview process before you find the right one, but that’s normal. Don’t lose sight of your goal—if you keep at it, you’ll eventually land the cybersecurity role of your dreams.
