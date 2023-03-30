9 Cybersecurity Jobs In Demand Now

Written by Coursera • Updated on

With the world going increasingly digital there are many different cybersecurity jobs to select from. This article helps you narrow your options by describing what’s expected of nine top opportunities.

[Featured image] A cybersecurity consultant is analyzing cybersecurity threats for a client.

In today’s world, many people rely on technological devices and the internet, whether for business or pleasure. It’s not surprising that cyber security is a growing field. The Data Security Council of India (DSCI), an association of the cybers ecurity ecosystem players, estimates that India will require 64,000 cybersecurity professionals [1]. The DSCI expects the demand for cyber security products and services to grow exponentially from 1.10 lakh in 2019 to 10 lakh employees by 2025.

Working in the cyber security field also gives you a chance to work in a fast-paced environment where you continually learn and grow. Cyber security might be worth considering if you’re already in the world of information technology (IT) or looking to make a career switch.

This article will look at some of the many roles available to cyber security professionals. 

*All salary data represents average annual salaries in India, according to Glassdoor (March 2023).

Cyber security jobs 

Many cyber security professionals enter this niche area after having work experience in the IT environment. Once you have a relevant IT background, you could begin your cyber security job with one of these roles.

1. Cyber security analyst

Average annual salary: ₹5,10,203

Related job titles: Cyber analyst, IT security analyst

Cyber security analysts protect their organisations from cyber-attacks and unauthorised access.  In this role, you will likely be expected to:

  • Monitor networks for security breaches

  • Investigate, document, and report security breaches

  • Research IT security trends

  • Help computer users with security products and procedures

  • Develop strategies to help secure the organisation

Common certifications: (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2 CISSP), CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Network+ 

2. Security tester

Average annual salary: ₹7,24,297

Related job titles: Application security tester, Information security tester

As a security tester, you work to keep an organisation a step ahead of threats. Your responsibilities might include:

  • Designing and implementing IT security systems to protect the organisation's computer networks from cyber attacks. 

  • Monitoring computer networks for security issues

  • Installing security software 

  • Documenting all security issues or breaches you find

Common certifications: (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2 CISSP), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

3. Network security engineer 

Average annual salary: ₹6,13,536

Related job titles: Systems engineer, network administrator

Network security engineers design, install, and monitor the layers of cyber security at an organisation. You’ll likely need to know about: 

  • Configuring and administering network and security-related hardware and software 

  • Preventing unauthorised access from outside sources 

  • Preparing for security threats and taking action to cut risk

  • Stress testing networks

  • Troubleshooting technology

  • Documenting IT infrastructure

Common certifications: (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2 CISSP)

4. IT auditor

Average annual salary: ₹ 8,65,043 

Related job titles: Internal IT auditor, security auditor

IT auditors evaluate and assess the IT infrastructure for potential security, efficiency, and compliance issues. Some of your regular tasks might include:

  • Creating plans to audit infrastructure

  • Performing and documenting audits

  • Reporting and presenting audit findings with recommendations for ways to cut risk

  • Developing and installing security fixes

  • Seeking out opportunities for better efficiency

Common certifications: (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2 

CISSP), ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

5. Cyber security consultant

Average annual salary: ₹ 8,57,482

Related job titles: Information security consultant, network security consultant, computer security consultant, and database security consultant

Instead of working for just one company, as a consultant, you can work with several different clients. Your work may be more short-term and project-oriented. You may be hired to:

  • Measure, design, and implement security systems

  • Develop security procedures for the organisation

  • Collaborate with in-house security teams to respond to unwanted intrusions

  • Carry out information security compliance assessments & audits

Common certifications: Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), CompTIA Security+

6. Information security specialist

Average annual salary: ₹11L

Related job titles: cyber security specialist, information security specialist

As an information security specialist, you’ll serve as your company’s go-to person for security. You’ll also: 

  • Ensure data remains secure against unauthorised access and cyber attack

  • Test and maintain firewalls and antivirus software

  • Develop and lead security training

  • Research new security risks

  • Suggest improvements for security weaknesses

Common certifications: (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2 CISSP), CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Network+, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)

7. Cyber security manager

Average annual salary: ₹22L

Related job titles: Cyber security officer

Security managers oversee the prevention of cyber theft for a business. You might: 

  • Implement security standards 

  • Manage a budget for cyber security operations 

  • Hire cyber security staff

  • Communicate with clients about security operations

  • Prepare the organisation for audits and compliance reporting

Common certifications: Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), CompTIA Security+

8. Chief information security officer (CISO)

Average annual salary: ₹19L

Related job titles: Chief security officer, Chief security architect

In this job you’re in charge of information security for the organisation. You’re typically responsible for protecting the IT infrastructure but also making sure that employees understand their role in keeping your business compliant and secure. You can expect to play a role in:

  • Evaluating protocols and developing security and privacy protections

  • Establishing and maintaining relationships with external IT providers and services

  • Budgeting for IT needs and tracking return on investment

  • Auditing organisational technology for vulnerabilities and ensuring ongoing compliance

  • Devising and documenting business continuity and disaster recovery plans

  • Liaising with leadership on business resilience and the organisation’s cyber and technology posture

Common certifications: Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM)

9. Ethical hacker

Average annual salary:  ₹51,251

Related job titles: White hat hacker, ethical hacker, vulnerability assessor

Ethical hackers have permission to find weaknesses before the malicious actor can do so. Responsibilities can include:

  • Planning, designing, and carrying out penetration tests

  • Creating reports on test results and offering recommendations to security decision-makers

  • Developing scripts to automate parts of the testing process

  • Conducting social engineering exercises (attempting to get company employees to disclose confidential information)

  • Providing technical support during incident handling

Common certifications: CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Network+, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)

How to get a job in cyber security

While requirements for cyber security jobs vary widely from company to company, you might notice some common trends. Let’s take a closer look at some of the requirements and how you can meet them to get your first cyber security job. 

Educational requirements

Many jobs in security list a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field as a requirement. While degrees are common amongst professionals in the cyber security industry, they’re not always required. An (ISC)² survey of 1,024 cyber security professionals found that more than half felt that an education in cybersecurity is “nice to have” but not “critical.” About 20 per cent of those surveyed with less than three years of experience had only an associate or technical degree [2]. 

Having a bachelor’s or master’s degree can often create more job opportunities, make you a more competitive candidate in the cyber security job market, or help you advance in your career. 

In-demand cyber security skills

Having the right skills can go a long way toward securing a job. To start, you may want to develop skills in:

  • Cloud security

  • Programming (especially scripting) languages

  • Encryption

  • Risk assessment

  • Intrusion detection

  • Problem-solving

  • Analytical thinking

Get started in cyber security

Launch your career in the high-demand field of cyber security by first building up your skills with the Google IT Support Professional Certificate on Coursera. This entry-level course provides the skills to begin your cyber security career with an overall perspective on IT.

Placeholder

professional certificate

Google IT Support

This is your path to a career in IT. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.

4.8

(156,270 ratings)

1,234,866 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 6 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Debugging, Encryption Algorithms and Techniques, Customer Service, Network Protocols, Cloud Computing, Binary Code, Customer Support, Linux, Troubleshooting, Domain Name System (DNS), Ipv4, Network Model, Powershell, Linux File Systems, Command-Line Interface, Directory Service, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), Backup, Cybersecurity, Wireless Security, Cryptography, Network Security

Article sources

1

DSCI, “India requires 64,000 cyber security professionals: DSCI. https://infotechlead.com/security/india-requires-64000-cyber-security-professionals-dsci-64665."  Accessed February 20, 2023. 

Written by Coursera • Updated on

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

Develop career skills and credentials to stand out

  • Build in demand career skills with experts from leading companies and universities
  • Choose from over 8000 courses, hands-on projects, and certificate programs
  • Learn on your terms with flexible schedules and on-demand courses

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder