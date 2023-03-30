9 Cybersecurity Jobs In Demand Now

With the world going increasingly digital there are many different cybersecurity jobs to select from. This article helps you narrow your options by describing what’s expected of nine top opportunities.
In today’s world, many people rely on technological devices and the internet, whether for business or pleasure. It’s not surprising that cyber security is a growing field. The Data Security Council of India (DSCI), an association of the cybers ecurity ecosystem players, estimates that India will require 64,000 cybersecurity professionals [1]. The DSCI expects the demand for cyber security products and services to grow exponentially from 1.10 lakh in 2019 to 10 lakh employees by 2025.
Working in the cyber security field also gives you a chance to work in a fast-paced environment where you continually learn and grow. Cyber security might be worth considering if you’re already in the world of information technology (IT) or looking to make a career switch.
This article will look at some of the many roles available to cyber security professionals.
*All salary data represents average annual salaries in India, according to Glassdoor (March 2023).
Many cyber security professionals enter this niche area after having work experience in the IT environment. Once you have a relevant IT background, you could begin your cyber security job with one of these roles.
Average annual salary: ₹5,10,203
Related job titles: Cyber analyst, IT security analyst
Cyber security analysts protect their organisations from cyber-attacks and unauthorised access. In this role, you will likely be expected to:
Monitor networks for security breaches
Investigate, document, and report security breaches
Research IT security trends
Help computer users with security products and procedures
Develop strategies to help secure the organisation
Common certifications: (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2 CISSP), CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Network+
Average annual salary: ₹7,24,297
Related job titles: Application security tester, Information security tester
As a security tester, you work to keep an organisation a step ahead of threats. Your responsibilities might include:
Designing and implementing IT security systems to protect the organisation's computer networks from cyber attacks.
Monitoring computer networks for security issues
Installing security software
Documenting all security issues or breaches you find
Common certifications: (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2 CISSP), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Average annual salary: ₹6,13,536
Related job titles: Systems engineer, network administrator
Network security engineers design, install, and monitor the layers of cyber security at an organisation. You’ll likely need to know about:
Configuring and administering network and security-related hardware and software
Preventing unauthorised access from outside sources
Preparing for security threats and taking action to cut risk
Stress testing networks
Troubleshooting technology
Documenting IT infrastructure
Common certifications: (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2 CISSP)
Average annual salary: ₹ 8,65,043
Related job titles: Internal IT auditor, security auditor
IT auditors evaluate and assess the IT infrastructure for potential security, efficiency, and compliance issues. Some of your regular tasks might include:
Creating plans to audit infrastructure
Performing and documenting audits
Reporting and presenting audit findings with recommendations for ways to cut risk
Developing and installing security fixes
Seeking out opportunities for better efficiency
Common certifications: (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2
CISSP), ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)
Average annual salary: ₹ 8,57,482
Related job titles: Information security consultant, network security consultant, computer security consultant, and database security consultant
Instead of working for just one company, as a consultant, you can work with several different clients. Your work may be more short-term and project-oriented. You may be hired to:
Measure, design, and implement security systems
Develop security procedures for the organisation
Collaborate with in-house security teams to respond to unwanted intrusions
Carry out information security compliance assessments & audits
Common certifications: Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), CompTIA Security+
Average annual salary: ₹11L
Related job titles: cyber security specialist, information security specialist
As an information security specialist, you’ll serve as your company’s go-to person for security. You’ll also:
Ensure data remains secure against unauthorised access and cyber attack
Test and maintain firewalls and antivirus software
Develop and lead security training
Research new security risks
Suggest improvements for security weaknesses
Common certifications: (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2 CISSP), CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Network+, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)
Average annual salary: ₹22L
Related job titles: Cyber security officer
Security managers oversee the prevention of cyber theft for a business. You might:
Implement security standards
Manage a budget for cyber security operations
Hire cyber security staff
Communicate with clients about security operations
Prepare the organisation for audits and compliance reporting
Common certifications: Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), CompTIA Security+
Average annual salary: ₹19L
Related job titles: Chief security officer, Chief security architect
In this job you’re in charge of information security for the organisation. You’re typically responsible for protecting the IT infrastructure but also making sure that employees understand their role in keeping your business compliant and secure. You can expect to play a role in:
Evaluating protocols and developing security and privacy protections
Establishing and maintaining relationships with external IT providers and services
Budgeting for IT needs and tracking return on investment
Auditing organisational technology for vulnerabilities and ensuring ongoing compliance
Devising and documenting business continuity and disaster recovery plans
Liaising with leadership on business resilience and the organisation’s cyber and technology posture
Common certifications: Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM)
Average annual salary: ₹51,251
Related job titles: White hat hacker, ethical hacker, vulnerability assessor
Ethical hackers have permission to find weaknesses before the malicious actor can do so. Responsibilities can include:
Planning, designing, and carrying out penetration tests
Creating reports on test results and offering recommendations to security decision-makers
Developing scripts to automate parts of the testing process
Conducting social engineering exercises (attempting to get company employees to disclose confidential information)
Providing technical support during incident handling
Common certifications: CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Network+, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)
While requirements for cyber security jobs vary widely from company to company, you might notice some common trends. Let’s take a closer look at some of the requirements and how you can meet them to get your first cyber security job.
Many jobs in security list a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field as a requirement. While degrees are common amongst professionals in the cyber security industry, they’re not always required. An (ISC)² survey of 1,024 cyber security professionals found that more than half felt that an education in cybersecurity is “nice to have” but not “critical.” About 20 per cent of those surveyed with less than three years of experience had only an associate or technical degree [2].
Having a bachelor’s or master’s degree can often create more job opportunities, make you a more competitive candidate in the cyber security job market, or help you advance in your career.
Having the right skills can go a long way toward securing a job. To start, you may want to develop skills in:
Cloud security
Programming (especially scripting) languages
Encryption
Risk assessment
Intrusion detection
Problem-solving
Analytical thinking
Launch your career in the high-demand field of cyber security by first building up your skills with the Google IT Support Professional Certificate on Coursera. This entry-level course provides the skills to begin your cyber security career with an overall perspective on IT.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in IT. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(156,270 ratings)
1,234,866 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Debugging, Encryption Algorithms and Techniques, Customer Service, Network Protocols, Cloud Computing, Binary Code, Customer Support, Linux, Troubleshooting, Domain Name System (DNS), Ipv4, Network Model, Powershell, Linux File Systems, Command-Line Interface, Directory Service, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), Backup, Cybersecurity, Wireless Security, Cryptography, Network Security
DSCI, “India requires 64,000 cyber security professionals: DSCI. https://infotechlead.com/security/india-requires-64000-cyber-security-professionals-dsci-64665." Accessed February 20, 2023.
(ISC)². "Build Resilient Cybersecurity Teams, https://www.isc2.org/-/media/ISC2/Research/2021/CybersecurityCareerPursuers-Study” Accessed February 20, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.