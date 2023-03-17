Entry-Level IT Support Jobs Overview: Skills, Education, Salaries

Entry-level IT support jobs can be the starting point for successful IT careers. Learn more about how to get one of these jobs and how much you can make.
The tech industry is growing and many organizations have an IT department or at least an IT professional. You can find entry-level IT support jobs in many companies and in various capacities. If you're starting your IT support career, you have options. Explore the skills and education typically needed for different entry-level IT support roles.
Generally, entry-level IT roles provide technical support and guidance for users. They can include installing or fixing hardware and software, troubleshooting problems, working in a customer support role at a service desk, and maintaining networks and computer systems.
IT support is a vast field, and entry-level positions are a great place to start this career. With many different opportunities, you can use an entry-level role to move up in your career, explore available roles, and gain valuable skills.
As an IT professional, you provide support through several channels. Depending on your role and what's available through your company, you may use some or all of the following:
Phone
Chat functions on websites
Social media
Remote access and screen mirroring
Entry-level IT support jobs cover a range of roles, from help desk support to technicians and supervisors. Starting salaries for these positions typically fall in the range of $40,000 to $55,000. The list below can give you an idea of what total average US salaries to expect for different positions. Salaries listed below are for those with up to one year of experience and include average base pay and average additional compensation such as bonuses.
|Job title
|Salary
|Computer Technician
|$41,952
|Desktop Support Technician.
|$47,843
|IT Support Analyst
|$55,668
|IT Support Specialist
|$48,168
|Junior Systems Administrator
|$56,622
|Help Desk Technician
|$46,375
|Desktop Support Administrator
|$51,353
|Junior IT Support
|$49,771
|IT Technician
|$43,392
|Database Administrator Support
|$53,840
|Junior Networks Administrator
|$54,548
*All salaries sourced from Glassdoor March 2023.
Jobs in IT at entry level may get you in the door, but you still may need either an associate degree or bachelor's degree to qualify for these roles. This is especially important if you’re looking to progress to more senior positions, which typically require a degree. Some companies also may expect you to have additional certifications.
Some IT support roles ask for an associate degree in information technology or a similar field. Possible degree majors to consider for an IT career include:
Information Technology
Computer Science
Computer Engineering
Information Technology Management
Certifications and Professional Certificates boost your credentials and offer opportunities to develop specific knowledge and skills you can use in your daily work. Earning a Professional Certificate or certification can help you stand out against other applicants, and some employers may expect you to earn them as part of the job requirements. Some options to consider pursuing include:
AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner
Cisco Certified Technician (CCT)
Comp TIA A+
Apple Certified Support Professional (ACSP)
ITIL 4 Foundation
CompTIA Network+
Microsoft 365 Fundamentals
Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA)
CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (ITF+)
Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)
Google IT Support Professional Certificate
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in IT. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(154,865 ratings)
1,217,929 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Debugging, Encryption Algorithms and Techniques, Customer Service, Network Protocols, Cloud Computing, Binary Code, Customer Support, Linux, Troubleshooting, Domain Name System (DNS), Ipv4, Network Model, Powershell, Linux File Systems, Command-Line Interface, Directory Service, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), Backup, Cybersecurity, Wireless Security, Cryptography, Network Security
Workplace skills you may need for an entry-level IT job include communication, problem-solving, and resourcefulness. Many of these skills can transfer across different roles, and developing them can improve your marketability as an IT professional. The following skills may be helpful throughout your career:
Analytical ability
Communication
Creativity
Desire to help others
Organization
Perseverance
Problem-solving
Resourcefulness
An entry-level IT support role can be a great stepping stone into more senior positions. It allows you to develop skills, gain experience, and prove your ability to an organization that may have roles to fill. Alternatively, you may take the knowledge you learn of systems and software and apply them to different organizations.
IT support typically falls into three levels:
Entry-level is where you start, providing technical support, usually in a customer service role via phone, email, or chat.
As you gain experience, you can look to progress to level two, which generally requires two to three years of experience and some certifications. This level is less likely to be customer-service related and usually involves having some specialist subject knowledge.
Level three moves further away from customers and troubleshooting and is often related to product development and is highly specialized. This requires three to five years of experience and further relevant certifications. After level three, you may be able to enter even more senior positions at the manager or even director level, such as technical support manager or chief technology office (CTO).
When applying for jobs in IT at the entry-level, you may not have a lot or any experience. You may still be able to find a job as long as you highlight your technical and transferable skills and any relevant education you have. These tips can help you craft a resume showing who you are and what you do.
Introduce yourself: Start with a strong summary and objective to demonstrate your interest in the industry and what you have to offer.
Education: If your experience is limited, start with your recent education. Make sure you also include any certifications, as this can set you apart from other applicants.
Experience: Include any experience you have, whether it is unpaid, voluntary, or a personal project. Anything that can demonstrate your skills can be important to include.
Skills: Include a skills section to list hard and soft skills related to the job. This is where you include your technical skills and programs and tools you have mastered.
Always remember to tailor your resume to the role you’re applying for and show how your skills and experience align with the employer's needs.
Certifications and Professional Certificates are important in the IT field. They verify your knowledge and skills and add weight to your resume. Some employers will ask for specific certifications, but having any in your field can set you apart. Take a closer look at the number of options available on Coursera, including Professional Certificates offered by industry leaders like the Google IT Support Professional Certificate or the IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate.
professional certificate
Launch your rewarding new career in tech. This program will prepare you with job-ready skills valued by employers in as little as 3 months. No degree or prior experience needed to get started.
4.8
(661 ratings)
15,403 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 2 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Networking/Cybersecurity Essentials, IT Fundamentals, Hardware/Software Setup, Technical Support, Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Customer Service, Ticketing Systems, Service Level Agreements, IT Service Management (ITSM), Troubleshooting, IT Career, Software Development Process, database management, Software Application Development, Computer Programming, Cloud Storage, Network Troubleshooting, Network Architecture, Networking Hardware, Wireless Networks, Information Security (INFOSEC), Cyberattacks, Application Security, Cryptography, security, Cloud Native, Devops, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Networking Setup, Software Configuration, Helpdesk Ticketing Systems
