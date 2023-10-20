How to Write an Information Technology Resume (With Examples)

Browse examples, tips, free templates, and in-demand skills for your information technology resume.
A resume serves as your first impression to potential employers. It must be thoughtful, organized, and easy to read. Resume templates can be helpful tools to get you started, but many of the ones you’ll find online are hidden behind a paywall. Additionally, they don’t provide you with any guidance on how to effectively demonstrate your IT skills. The following article walks through each step you’ll need to take to craft an impressive information technology resume. Below, you’ll find free templates, action verbs for describing your accomplishments, and example sections for every level of experience.
Rather than choosing a format based on your industry, consider choosing one based on your strengths. Three primary types of resumes are listed below, alongside who might be best suited for each one:
Chronological. Chronological resumes focus on your career path. These types of resumes are well-suited to those who can show linear, chronological growth from education or credentials to entry-level work experience and beyond. If you earned a degree and began working in your field immediately after graduation, you may be a good candidate for the chronological resume format.
Functional. Functional resumes focus more heavily on skills and credentials than your career path and prior work experience. You might consider using the functional resume format if you have alternative education credentials such as certifications or want to emphasize your skill set above all. If you’re switching to an IT career from a related role, a functional resume could be a good fit for you.
Combination. As the name suggests, combination resumes showcase skills alongside career progression. If you have some work experience and specific skills you consider strengths, a combination format might be most suitable for your resume.
One of the easiest ways to obtain a resume template for free is through Google Docs. Once you’re on docs.google.com, search for the Template Gallery near the top right of the page. Scroll down to review your options. You’ll likely need to adjust the templates a bit to suit your needs, so we recommend one with fewer graphical elements (such as the page break lines in the Swiss template) for simplified editing. Here’s a quick breakdown of your other options:
Serif. This resume template suits someone who wants to adhere to the chronological format. It begins with experience, followed by education, followed by a projects section. On the right side, a panel taking up a third of the page is dedicated to skills, awards, and languages. For an IT role, you might consider swapping the awards title for technologies so that you can include any IT platforms or tools you’re familiar with in addition to (or instead of) programming languages.
Coral. The Coral resume template is well-suited for the functional resume format. It begins by showcasing your skills, then moves on to experience, followed finally by education and awards. You might consider adding a section below awards or replacing the awards section with technologies or tools. Certification or awards can be included under education if you decide to replace the awards section.
The Muse’s Google Docs template. In addition to the built-in options on Google Docs, The Muse designed a resume template that you can access via Google Docs. Beginning with a summary, followed by professional experience, volunteer work, skills, and finally, education, this template can be a great starting point for someone who wants to follow a combination resume format. As an IT professional, you might consider swapping volunteer work for tools and technologies or highlighting relevant extracurricular activities.
Of the above options, only The Muse’s template includes a summary. We recommend including a summary at the top of your resume to include any highlights or strengths you’d like to draw attention to immediately. If you want to use another template that doesn’t include a summary, you can add one yourself by copying the font style from the title of another section and entering it at the top of the page (after your personal information and before the first section).
Now that you’ve chosen a template, it’s time to personalize it with your information. Talking about yourself and your accomplishments can be challenging, especially when you have limited space. Consider browsing job listings for positions you find desirable. This can help guide your decision-making process regarding which points will be most effective to include.
Keep in mind that employers often use applicant tracking systems (ATS) to parse through large amounts of resumes at once. These systems rely on keywords to determine which candidates are the best matches. Paying close attention to recurring keywords in job postings will give you an idea of the most in-demand skills and qualifications for information technology resumes.
A resume summary is a professional introduction that typically comprises two to three sentences. You can use your summary to highlight the experiences and skills you’re most proud of. It helps employers determine whether or not you have the background required for a given position, so make sure you focus on your strongest points. Consider browsing job postings and noting requirements that overlap with your experience.
If you don’t yet have any experience, you might instead write a resume objective. An objective is a short summary that conveys your career goals to prospective employers. Objectives are ideal for recent graduates with no work experience. However, keep in mind that you can include projects or academic achievements in your resume summary as long as they effectively demonstrate your skill set.
Motivated team player eager to gain experience with cloud computing and network administration. As a Google IT Support Professional Certificate holder, I’m well-versed in best practices for customer service, debugging, and troubleshooting. I’m proficient with systems such as Linux, Command-Line Interface, and Domain Name Systems.
Driven and detail-oriented computer science graduate with a Bachelor of Science from the University of London. I am proficient in programming languages Python and C++, and skilled in technical support, maintenance, and development. I have over a year of experience working with operating systems software.
Dedicated IT professional with a Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate and four years of experience in information security (InfoSec). Languages and technologies I’m proficient in include Python, SQL, Linux, and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools.
Ambitious IT manager with proven experience leading DevOps and Agile software development teams. Well-versed in risk management, cloud infrastructure, and virtualization. As a certified IBM IT Scrum Master, I am confident in my ability to optimize ticketing systems and facilitate fast-paced, iterative development cycles.
To get your brainstorming session flowing, browse job postings for relevant positions and the chart below. It contains in-demand technical skills and workplace skills (sometimes referred to as soft skills or interpersonal skills) for IT professionals. Consider making a note of each one you possess to plug them into your resume.
|Technical skills/proficiencies
|Workplace skills
|Cybersecurity
|Customer service
|Programming
|Written communication
|System administration
|Analytical skills
|Data analysis and visualization
|Collaboration skills
|Cloud computing
|Time management
|AI & machine learning
|Problem-solving skills
|Network protocols
|Patience
|Encryption
|Attention to detail
|Debugging and troubleshooting
|Organizational skills
|SQL
|Verbal communication
|Git and GitHub
|Leadership
Using versatile language helps emphasize your communication skills. In the following sections, you’ll find action verbs that you can use to avoid repeating the same language on your resume. Consider selecting a few terms that best match your work history and accomplishments.
Executed
Orchestrated
Produced
Programmed
Coordinated
Administered
Operated
Monitored
Delegated
Managed
Oversaw
Directed
Supervised
Conducted
Generated
Consolidated
Enhanced
Expanded
Advanced
Yielded
Collaborated
Reviewed
Aided
Assisted
Corresponded
Consulted
Coached
Advised
Compiled
Analyzed
Audited
Forecasted
Investigated
Reported
Tracked
Visualized
Qualified/quantified
Assisted customers with hardware and software installation and configuration
Provided comprehensive support to internal and external users by answering questions and addressing technical tickets
Updated customer information using company software and protocols
Administered organization-wide cybersecurity training to employees
Analyzed system performance and deficiencies to identify improvement opportunities
Troubleshooted customer networks and developed solutions to address recurring issues
Developed and guided the implementation of cybersecurity policies aligned with industry protocols and compliance
Planned and executed a new network architecture to reduce energy consumption and improve overall system performance
Collaborated with the software development team to initiate bug fix releases to our mobile application that contributed to a 15 percent increase in sales
Each of the free resume templates listed above include a dedicated section to showcase your education. If you haven’t yet graduated or have an incomplete degree, you can still include the credits you have completed. You’ll need to include:
The name of your school
The degree you obtained (or credits and relevant coursework)
The location of your school
The date you graduated or duration attended
Your field of study
GPA (optional)
If you received any awards, achievements, or participated in any relevant programs, feel free to include them. You may also include any certifications you’ve earned.
Jobs in the IT industry often emphasize continued education due to the ever-evolving nature of technology. Earning certificates can be a great way to demonstrate your ability to keep pace with technological advancements and showcase your skills. In the following sections, you’ll find five relevant certificate programs for IT professionals at each experience level.
System Administration and IT Infrastructure Services offered by Google
Site Reliability Engineering: Measuring and Managing Reliability offered by Google
Cloud Computing Specialization offered by the University of Illinois
Development of Secure Embedded Systems offered by EIT Digital
Networking and Security Architecture with VMware NSX offered by VMware
Modernizing Data Lakes and Data Warehouses with Google Cloud offered by Google
Reliable Google Cloud Infrastructure: Design and Process offered by Google
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Professional offered by Oracle
Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps) Specialization offered by DeepLearning.AI
Leadership and Critical Thinking Specialization offered by Tecnológico de Monterrey
