What you will learn

  • How to make systems reliable

  • Quantifying risks to and consequences of SLOs

  • Understanding SLIs, SLOs and SLAs

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction to SRE

Targeting Reliability

Operating for Reliability

Week 2

Choosing a Good SLI

Week 3

Developing SLOs and SLIs

Week 4

Quantifying Risks to SLOs

Consequences of SLO Misses

