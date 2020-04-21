Service level indicators (SLIs) and service level objectives (SLOs) are fundamental tools for measuring and managing reliability. In this course, students learn approaches for devising appropriate SLIs and SLOs and managing reliability through the use of an error budget.
Site Reliability Engineering: Measuring and Managing ReliabilityGoogle Cloud
About this Course
What you will learn
How to make systems reliable
Quantifying risks to and consequences of SLOs
Understanding SLIs, SLOs and SLAs
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to SRE
This module is intended to bring you up to speed on the concepts underpinning SRE, CRE, and SLOs. If you're already familiar with these concepts, you may still find new information and perspectives in this module, but it is not necessary to complete it.
Targeting Reliability
In this module we’re going to talk about how you measure the desired reliability of a service. We will address what to consider when setting SLOs for your application within your organization. We'll look at the three principles we use to measure the desired reliability of a service: figuring out what you want to promise and to whom, figuring out the metrics you care about that make your service reliability “good", and finally, deciding how much reliability is good enough.
Operating for Reliability
In this module, we’ll start by introducing a mechanism for quantifying unreliability using something called an error budget. We'll show how error budgets help you decide when to focus on making a service more reliable. And then we'll learn about some of the engineering and operational improvements that can help you do that.
Choosing a Good SLI
In this module we will start off by taking a look at some characteristics of monitoring metrics that can make them useful as SLIs and contrast these against other metrics that are less useful. Because the choice of where to measure an SLI is a key variable, we'll cover the five main ways you can measure an SLI and compare their pros and cons.
Developing SLOs and SLIs
In this module, we'll start off with an overview of our four step process for developing SLOs and SLIs for a user journey. We'll introduce the fictional company that created our example mobile game, the infrastructure that we'll be working with, and the simple user journey we'll be applying the four step process to.
Quantifying Risks to SLOs
In this module we'll be taking a critical look at the availability risks for our example service. We want to answer the question: "are our SLO targets and error budgets realistic?"
Consequences of SLO Misses
In this module, we'll cover best practices for documenting your SLOs, the rationale behind a formal error budget policy and how best to create one and finally, we'll look at an example error budget policy in order to understand the trade-offs and incentives that play out during negotiations when trying to write an error budget policy.
Reviews
- 5 stars70%
- 4 stars19.86%
- 3 stars5.34%
- 2 stars2.60%
- 1 star2.19%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SITE RELIABILITY ENGINEERING: MEASURING AND MANAGING RELIABILITY
Great course, exercises and peer reviews were a challenge... easy to get off track and difficult to get back aligned.. need better level setting on expectations of submissions.
Very good Course work in a short span.. Very informational and provide thorough knowledge based on real world examples and assignments are reflective of real world scenarios is a boost
all good, the only thing I would add is to break down and give more time for the week 4, with more exercices, growing in the understanding scale.
The course itself was great. It was a bit upsetting to see that many of the assignments submitted by our peers are mostly copy and paste from the lectures or direct copies from the examples...
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.