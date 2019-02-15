DS
Sep 27, 2020
Excellent course on SRE principles. Peer reviews are awkward due to lack of metric information, but they content attempts to re-enforce the principles and provide practical experience to the learner
EY
Apr 21, 2020
The course itself was great. It was a bit upsetting to see that many of the assignments submitted by our peers are mostly copy and paste from the lectures or direct copies from the examples...
By ASHISH A•
Feb 14, 2019
Everybody do not get things right the first time and I think it is the same for Google.
1)The instructors : This was the most frustrating part of the course. I don't think any speakers spent time going through the content before they came for the recording. They just read from the tele prompter and they read it so fast often number of times that they just finish talking so fast and then wait without talking until the tele prompter shows them the next word. There is no proper intonation in their speaking as well. My guess is that the Google voice assistant would have done a better job.
2) The course structure : I understand that this is an Advanced course, but the course content is poorly structured. If you see the discussion forums, there are multiple threads where readers are unable to figure out where a question in an assignment came from / how to answer it. For example, there was this quiz about Action Items that should prevent an issue from happening again. Without any further explanation in the course about some terms that'd be used, Google just came up with its own choice of options that users are expected to pick from.
3) The Peer Graded Assignments : While I like the idea of Peer Graded Assignments and the approach that Google took with the Assignment structure, it'd have been nice if for all the Assignments Google did a practice solution of another similar problem, so that the exam takers can give their answers more confidently and with better understanding. They did it with one example, but that's it.
Overall, it was not a bad use of my time, but probably I had high expectations for a course by Google.
By Nathan N•
May 17, 2019
Peer grading made it difficult to proceed with the course. Instructors energy was very low, it was hard to follow at times.
By Guido J•
Jul 30, 2019
The course content is VERY interesting and valuable. BUT it is presented with scarce examples and a lot of theory.
Some quizzes and assignments seemed more like guesswork than homework. One quiz in particular had no feedback at all, and no direct correlation to the videos. I wished they had provided more examples or a couple of readings with real world cases, instead of just jumping right into doing it for the first time as assignment.
I'm also not a fan of peer reviewed assignments.
By Alban D•
Apr 10, 2019
Content is great but quizzes sometimes seem inadequate regarding the content of the course.
By Christina Y•
Mar 11, 2019
The video content in this course was excellent, but the assessments (particularly those that were peer-graded) detracted from the overall value. Peers left arbitrary ratings with no further comment/constructive feedback, and others submitted blank responses to assignments just to gain access to peer responses to review. The same response submitted twice resulted in two drastically different grades (the first, a failure with no feedback, and the second, a 100%). Despite the value of the videos, I will not be recommending this course to my peers because I did not find the assessments valuable.
By Eric Y•
Apr 22, 2020
The course itself was great. It was a bit upsetting to see that many of the assignments submitted by our peers are mostly copy and paste from the lectures or direct copies from the examples...
By Claudio R R•
May 8, 2019
This course was the kickoff I needed on SRE. It was a really fast way of learning the ropes, and enough to get me super invested and love the free books. After going through the Course I saved money and bought the SRE book, the work book, and the Seeking SRE book.
By arunaguilal s•
Oct 21, 2019
Super course very much interactive, it is not only course, but it will also help us to improve our skill in SRE, this really good and good course for day to day work on the production system and monitoring
Good I am part this course
By Kedar J•
Apr 25, 2019
The exercises for defining SLI and target SLOs were helpful in understanding the theory better. The videos run through the material rapidly and I had to typically review some critical ones more than twice. Well structured course.
By Peri N M•
Jun 22, 2020
SRE is not 100% technical course like other cloud services ( VM Instances, Storage , Compute ...etc) . It is very well designed and explained . Very very interactive and thought provoking
By Ananda B R•
Apr 19, 2021
very good, assignments make you to think to your real work. not like other course just to teach you theoretical part. Also grading structure is very well organized and evaluated by 4 peers.
By Wei L•
Apr 8, 2020
Really help me to understand how we apply SLIs and SLOs for services to enhance readabilities, use error budget and risk analyzing to help the team to make decisions.
By Rahul A•
May 4, 2019
This is a excellent course that covers the in depth topics on Site Reliability Engineering
By Chao L Y•
Apr 13, 2019
really help me to understand how to leverage SLI/SLA/SLO to improve my service reliability
By Guan W H•
Apr 17, 2019
This course hits the bull's-eye without redundant content. recommended.
By Pardeep S S•
May 7, 2019
Exercises were good and really made you think
By Advait P•
Apr 10, 2019
Highly Recommended
By Martin S•
Aug 28, 2019
what I did like: the learning videos and the structure was perfect no complains there, still there are little online materials and sources which I could use during the course, this is the same as you learn new stuff you have merging several sources, the quiz with good and bad answer were good since there were some information and tips why was it the correct answer, what was NOT ok: the assestment is something which should either be changed, f.e. remove the scoring, there are diff people with diff skills where some might have some experience and some not at all, hence therefore its kinda not fair, the rate approval is also bad you have 2 weeks to complete the assestments, but its always depended on the number of active people, so I would remove this part. also there should be much more online materials available and also some book suggestion like the SRE Google book and workshop should be at fundamental part of this training or a prerequisite.
By Trinath C•
Jun 16, 2020
I recommend this course on Coursera
what I liked:
1. Knowledge check at every level - validates your understanding
2. Course split into 4 weeks with timelines attached - Learn better with just enough push to keep the journey on track
3. Peer-Graded Assignments - (Best thing) Helps you to think and apply the skill you learnt in the module, validate your understanding on the topic, and gain insights from other members.
In-short, it's nothing less than an exam and you can only earn it by learning and giving your best.
By Angelo G•
Jul 29, 2019
The course content was quite a bit more challenging that I expected. In some cases, this challenge came from unfamiliar technical material that was not clearly called out as a prerequisite. I am a Product Manager, not an SRE, and I was asked to take this course. I managed to get through the course material, but it demonstrated that perhaps I was not truly the target audience for this course content.
By Yun Z L•
Jun 14, 2020
Very well structured course with 4 peer-graded exercises with the right level of difficulty to really solidify the theory into practice. Goes in-depth into the common SRE terminologies such as SLA/SLO/SLI and Error budget, with proven battle-tested examples from Google itself. Highly recommended.
By MaHeSh S•
Jul 30, 2019
Excellent course. This course sets the right expectations on what an SRE is and the key focus areas. SRE is widely spoken of, but every one may have a different idea. I got clarity on what an SRE is actually supposed to concentrate on, and do. The assignments give more in-depth
By Christian M•
Jul 24, 2019
This is one of the most important course for any Systems engineer to take. It is intense and pushes you to the limit. But most importantly you will walk away with a very rare and important skill that only a few people in this world have. You can tell yourself "I am an SRE"
By Napoleon G•
Jul 18, 2020
With this course, I was able to learn the core concepts of Site Reliability Engineering.I was also able to put those concepts into practice by completing the assignments.The assignments were very challenging but they are worth the effort!
By Dan L H•
May 13, 2020
Es un curso que ayuda a visualizar de mejor forma la manera en cómo nuestros sistemas operan ante los usuarios, lo confiables que son, qué tan rápidos funcionan e identificar puntualmente en qué áreas hay mejoras por realizar