Welcome to the course Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Professional. This course prepares you for the highest level of OCI certification, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Professional. Take a deep dive into designing and deploying Oracle Cloud Infrastructure solutions and learn Cloud-Native, microservices and serverless architectures.
About this Course
What you will learn
Kubernetes Networking with OKE
Functions
OCI API, SDK, & CLI
Migrate On-Premises Workloads to OCI
Skills you will gain
- OCI metrics and alarms
- Multiple ways of connecting to cloud networks
- OCI best practices and principles
- Design highly available secure networks
Instructors
Offered by
Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications, plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in Oracle Cloud. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is the next-generation cloud designed to run any application, faster and more securely, for less. OCI is a complete cloud infrastructure platform for every workload, with all the services needed to migrate, build, and run all of your IT, from existing enterprise workloads to new cloud native applications and data platforms. Oracle University is a leader in cloud education, providing modern learning solutions across Oracle’s entire product portfolio that enable our customers to master their Oracle Cloud solutions and maximize their investments. Oracle University and Coursera have partnered to increase accessibility of cloud skills training to help individuals and enterprises gain cloud expertise by offering four OCI courses and one Oracle Autonomous Database course for free. To learn more about OCI, visit https://www.oracle.com/cloud.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
High Availability and Disaster Recovery
Refresh you skills on the basics of OCI and learn how to achieve high availability and disaster recovery in a scalable Oracle Cloud Environment.
Develop Cloud Native Applications
Take a walkthrough of the developer services on Oracle Cloud and Automation in OCI.
Explore the Oracle Cloud Databases
Take you Database knowledge to the next level. Learn to administer and deploy the database services on Oracle Cloud.
Explore the OCI services for Hybrid Cloud,Data Migration and Security
Explore the various services and use cases for data migration, security, hybrid cloud architecture on OCI.
