What you will learn

  • Kubernetes Networking with OKE

  • Functions

  • OCI API, SDK, & CLI  

  • Migrate On-Premises Workloads to OCI

Skills you will gain

  • OCI metrics and alarms
  • Multiple ways of connecting to cloud networks
  • OCI best practices and principles
  • Design highly available secure networks
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

High Availability and Disaster Recovery

Week 2

Develop Cloud Native Applications

Week 3

Explore the Oracle Cloud Databases

Week 4

Explore the OCI services for Hybrid Cloud,Data Migration and Security

