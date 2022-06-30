Rashmi is currently working as cloud delivery lead with Oracle University. He specializes in Oracle database and the associated technologies around manageability and data integration. In his previous role as a presales consultant in oracle, he carries rich experience in supporting customer on these technologies and building solutions to meet their technology transformation needs. He carries Bachelor of Engineering degree from V.T.U Bangalore and has been in Bangalore for quite some long time. He likes to spend time with family and when feasible chooses travelling as a first option for some leisure.