Welcome to the course Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Operations Associate. This course is intended for DevOps professionals and operations engineers aspiring to take the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Cloud Operations Associate Certification. The course walks you through some of the day-to-day operational activities that you might find yourself managing in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure ecosystem.
About this Course
What you will learn
Operations management from the CLI console
Automation using Terraform Ansible Resource Management
Deep Dive into Security
Troubleshooting in OCI
Skills you will gain
- Create shell scripts using OCI CLI
- Network Security Architecture: VCN and Load balancer and DNS
- Use OCI CLI to create and discover and terminate resources
- Use Oracle Resource Manager
Offered by
Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications, plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in Oracle Cloud. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is the next-generation cloud designed to run any application, faster and more securely, for less. OCI is a complete cloud infrastructure platform for every workload, with all the services needed to migrate, build, and run all of your IT, from existing enterprise workloads to new cloud native applications and data platforms. Oracle University is a leader in cloud education, providing modern learning solutions across Oracle’s entire product portfolio that enable our customers to master their Oracle Cloud solutions and maximize their investments. Oracle University and Coursera have partnered to increase accessibility of cloud skills training to help individuals and enterprises gain cloud expertise by offering four OCI courses and one Oracle Autonomous Database course for free. To learn more about OCI, visit https://www.oracle.com/cloud.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Automation in OCI
Introducing Cloud automation and how it is applied in Oracle Cloud. This module focuses on using Terraform and Ansible for Automation.
Managing Day to Day Operations on OCI
This module will focus on the key OCI services which form the basic part of the OCI setup and are essential in the day to day operations.
Securing and Troubleshooting OCI
This module gives an insight into the OCI security services. It also covers some essential information on troubleshooting the general operations issues and errors.
Monitoring and Governance
This modules covers monitoring, governance and administration in OCI
