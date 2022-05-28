About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Operations management from the CLI console

  • Automation using Terraform Ansible Resource Management

  • Deep Dive into Security

  • Troubleshooting in OCI

Skills you will gain

  • Create shell scripts using OCI CLI
  • Network Security Architecture: VCN and Load balancer and DNS
  • Use OCI CLI to create and discover and terminate resources
  • Use Oracle Resource Manager
Offered by

Oracle

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Automation in OCI

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 108 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Managing Day to Day Operations on OCI

5 hours to complete
36 videos (Total 251 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Securing and Troubleshooting OCI

3 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 129 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Monitoring and Governance

2 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 109 min)

