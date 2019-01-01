Sergio J. Castro is a principal Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) instructor and consultant with Oracle University. He has 8 years of cloud computing experience, and 27 years of overall IT experience. You can find his OCI blog posts on the A-Team Chronicles. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from the Autonomous University of Baja California. He is an OCI Certified Architect, Professional; and AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Associate. He focuses on Networking and Next-Generation IT services.