Profile

Sergio J Castro

Principal Training Lead and Evangelist

Bio

Sergio J. Castro is a principal Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) instructor and consultant with Oracle University. He has 8 years of cloud computing experience, and 27 years of overall IT experience. You can find his OCI blog posts on the A-Team Chronicles. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from the Autonomous University of Baja California. He is an OCI Certified Architect, Professional; and AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Associate. He focuses on Networking and Next-Generation IT services.

Courses

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Operations Associate

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Associate

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Professional

