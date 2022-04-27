About this Course

70,499 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Oracle Cloud Free Tier

  • OCI Architecture

  • Identity and Access Management

  • Compute and Storage

Skills you will gain

  • Architecting
  • Autonomous Database Concepts
  • Networking
  • Observability and Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Oracle

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting Started with OCI

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 107 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Compute,Storage and Database

5 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 108 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

OCI Services

3 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 105 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

OCI Security and Administration

2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 73 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ORACLE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE FOUNDATIONS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder