Welcome to the course OCI Foundations Course. This course is a starting point to prepare you for the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Foundations Associate Certification. Begin with an introduction of the OCI platform, and then dive into the core primitives, compute, storage, networking, identity, databases, security, and more.
About this Course
What you will learn
Oracle Cloud Free Tier
OCI Architecture
Identity and Access Management
Compute and Storage
Skills you will gain
- Architecting
- Autonomous Database Concepts
- Networking
- Observability and Management
Offered by
Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications, plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in Oracle Cloud. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is the next-generation cloud designed to run any application, faster and more securely, for less. OCI is a complete cloud infrastructure platform for every workload, with all the services needed to migrate, build, and run all of your IT, from existing enterprise workloads to new cloud native applications and data platforms. Oracle University is a leader in cloud education, providing modern learning solutions across Oracle’s entire product portfolio that enable our customers to master their Oracle Cloud solutions and maximize their investments. Oracle University and Coursera have partnered to increase accessibility of cloud skills training to help individuals and enterprises gain cloud expertise by offering four OCI courses and one Oracle Autonomous Database course for free. To learn more about OCI, visit https://www.oracle.com/cloud.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started with OCI
Kick start your Cloud journey with a strong foundation in core concepts, architecture and features of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)
Compute,Storage and Database
This module focuses on the key features of Cloud. It gives an insight into the basic concepts for optimizing the use of these services.
OCI Services
Oracle Cloud has a broad platform of cloud services to support a wide range of applications in a scalable environment. This module is a walkthrough of a few of the popular OCI services.
OCI Security and Administration
This module focuses on the key features of Cloud. It gives an insight into the basic concepts for optimizing the use of these services.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure this is very good design concept by oracle teams easy to understand to concepts
This is very informative and valuable details about OCI.
Excellent course to start your journey in cloud world
It is a great course. Started from very basic level and concepts are taught at good level. Happy for taking part in this journey. I learned alot and thank you for everyone who made this program.
