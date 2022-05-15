Chevron Left
PC

May 12, 2022

It is a great course. Started from very basic level and concepts are taught at good level. Happy for taking part in this journey. I learned alot and thank you for everyone who made this program.

PS

May 2, 2022

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure\n\nthis is very good design concept by oracle teams easy to understand to concepts

By Anand R

May 15, 2022

First of all, I​ am very much thankful to the team of cousera who informed me via an email and encouraged me to take this course and Specially to my Course Guide Senior director, OCI global delivery, Mr. Rohit Rahi for his immense knowledge. I as a beginner has gained and learned a lot about the core and indepth context of OCI foundation.

I​ must encourage others to join this course as a experience individual in this field of cloud infrastucture and to a beginner who will be very enthusiastic to learn and make his/her career. But i have an advice to them to learn and research the basics of the cloud concept before jumping to into it and take part. It will help you more to understand in technical aspects. Thanks again, all of you.

By Iren P

May 18, 2022

It's Good Course Video and undesrstandable speak by tutor in video thanks to coursera and Oracle. only one limitation in video tutorial time in video and live oci login gui differ so please upgrade video tutorial with new oci gui standard.

By PODAKANTI S C

May 13, 2022

It is a great course. Started from very basic level and concepts are taught at good level. Happy for taking part in this journey. I learned alot and thank you for everyone who made this program.

By Param P S

May 3, 2022

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

this is very good design concept by oracle teams easy to understand to concepts

By Prateek J

May 7, 2022

Excellent course to start your journey in cloud world

By 03-Shriram- A

Apr 25, 2022

get good knowledge on oracle infrastructure

By Anibal L R

Dec 9, 2021

Excelente todos los puntos bien explicados

By Rahul S

Apr 22, 2022

V​ery well designed and insightful course

By Suchismita S

May 27, 2022

It is a fanstatic course!

By Rahul K

Apr 19, 2022

Awesome Experience

By Siddhesh P T

Apr 29, 2022

it was good

By Dilpreet G

Apr 23, 2022

​amazing

By Ayush R

May 6, 2022

Perfect

By Sheney M

May 7, 2022

awsome

By Pratik J

Apr 27, 2022

nice

By Rakshith P C

Apr 16, 2022

GOOD

By Imteyaz K

Apr 28, 2022

This is very informative and valuable details about OCI.

By verendar v

Apr 18, 2022

e​asy to learn amazing videos and questions

By Megna K

Apr 25, 2022

GOOD

By Mitesh C

Apr 14, 2022

Good

By Teerapat K

Apr 1, 2022

Great resources for anyone who is new to Oracle Cloud

