PC
May 12, 2022
It is a great course. Started from very basic level and concepts are taught at good level. Happy for taking part in this journey. I learned alot and thank you for everyone who made this program.
PS
May 2, 2022
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure\n\nthis is very good design concept by oracle teams easy to understand to concepts
By Anand R•
May 15, 2022
First of all, I am very much thankful to the team of cousera who informed me via an email and encouraged me to take this course and Specially to my Course Guide Senior director, OCI global delivery, Mr. Rohit Rahi for his immense knowledge. I as a beginner has gained and learned a lot about the core and indepth context of OCI foundation.
I must encourage others to join this course as a experience individual in this field of cloud infrastucture and to a beginner who will be very enthusiastic to learn and make his/her career. But i have an advice to them to learn and research the basics of the cloud concept before jumping to into it and take part. It will help you more to understand in technical aspects. Thanks again, all of you.
By Iren P•
May 18, 2022
It's Good Course Video and undesrstandable speak by tutor in video thanks to coursera and Oracle. only one limitation in video tutorial time in video and live oci login gui differ so please upgrade video tutorial with new oci gui standard.
By PODAKANTI S C•
May 13, 2022
By Param P S•
May 3, 2022
By Prateek J•
May 7, 2022
Excellent course to start your journey in cloud world
By 03-Shriram- A•
Apr 25, 2022
get good knowledge on oracle infrastructure
By Anibal L R•
Dec 9, 2021
Excelente todos los puntos bien explicados
By Rahul S•
Apr 22, 2022
Very well designed and insightful course
By Suchismita S•
May 27, 2022
It is a fanstatic course!
By Rahul K•
Apr 19, 2022
Awesome Experience
By Siddhesh P T•
Apr 29, 2022
it was good
By Dilpreet G•
Apr 23, 2022
amazing
By Ayush R•
May 6, 2022
Perfect
By Sheney M•
May 7, 2022
awsome
By Pratik J•
Apr 27, 2022
nice
By Rakshith P C•
Apr 16, 2022
GOOD
By Imteyaz K•
Apr 28, 2022
This is very informative and valuable details about OCI.
By verendar v•
Apr 18, 2022
easy to learn amazing videos and questions
By Megna K•
Apr 25, 2022
GOOD
By Mitesh C•
Apr 14, 2022
Good
By Teerapat K•
Apr 1, 2022
Great resources for anyone who is new to Oracle Cloud