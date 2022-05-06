Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Professional by Oracle

About the Course

Welcome to the course Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Professional. This course prepares you for the highest level of OCI certification, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Professional. Take a deep dive into designing and deploying Oracle Cloud Infrastructure solutions and learn Cloud-Native, microservices and serverless architectures....
By Somashekar U

May 6, 2022

Valuable information throughout.

By Paulo R T

Dec 21, 2021

muito bom

