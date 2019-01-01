David is a Cloud Delivery Lead for Oracle University (OU), specializing in Oracle Infrastructure & Platform Cloud services. He has over 37 years of software engineering experience to include software development, design and architecture, project management, and consulting. He has also been instrumental with development assistance with our more advanced courseware offerings. David's primary areas of focus include Oracle Integration Cloud (OIC) and the Visual Builder Studio (VBS). In addition, David provides training and expertise for the following Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services: API Gateway, Oracle Functions, Container Registry (OCIR), Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes (OKE), Service Connector Hub, SOA Cloud Service, Mobile Hub, WebLogic Server on OCI and OKE, and Oracle Digital Assistant (ODA). A former BEA Systems instructor from 1999, David was transferred to OU Delivery in 2008 and currently resides in Tampa, Florida with his wife, Linda.