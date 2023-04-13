7 High-Paying IT Jobs

Some of the highest paying IT jobs tend to be those that require the most education and experience, such as vice president of technology or IT manager, although there’s more than one pathway to success in an IT-related job. While an IT job starting salary may average $47,926 [1], time and experience can lead to significant increases, with many senior-level professionals in the United States making over six figures.
Let’s explore some top contenders for the highest paying IT jobs and their general education requirements to help you choose a role that’s a good match for your background, skills, and aspirations.
In the US, information technology jobs will grow by 15 percent from 2021 to 2031, bringing in an estimated total of 682,800 during that time [2]. Whether you are looking for a job right now or starting to map out your career path, you’ll find many global options for high-paying IT jobs. Education and experience are the two biggest factors that influence salary, but location, company, and industry also play a role in determining how much money you’re offered.
Where you sit in the organizational chart matters as well. Vice presidents and C-suite executives will make more money than an entry-level developer, and an IT architect will make more money than a consultant. Due to the amount salaries fluctuate based on job title and responsibilities, the highest-paying IT jobs listed below are organized by category. You’ll find the average salary for job titles in each category, along with basic education requirements.
* All salary data is from Glassdoor as of March 2023.
Vice presidents and chief officers are the highest-paid IT jobs in the United States. In most cases, these positions represent the top of the corporate ladder for IT professionals. Vice president of technology and chief technology officers are responsible for overseeing the technology of the organization. This could include overseeing a department, designing and implementing procedures, monitoring performance, and coordinating with other departments in the company.
Vice president of technology: $172,507
Vice president of information technology: $166,442
Chief technology officer: $172,851
To become the vice president of technology or chief technology officer, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree at minimum. Many positions require a master’s in business administration or a master’s or doctorate in computer science as well. To reach this position, you’ll likely need 10 or more years of professional experience.
IT architects design and develop systems to solve problems. Specializations of an IT architect can include internet of things (IoT), data, networks, software, applications, and more. For example, a network architect is responsible for creating and maintaining computer networks, while an applications architect will create and deploy applications.
Internet of things architect: $92,654
Data architect: $120,203
Network architect: $110,862
Software architect: $132,284
Applications architect: $127,419
IT architects will require a bachelor’s degree in most cases. Additional requirements could include a master’s degree or some level of professional experience. Some employers may prefer candidates to have additional certifications, depending on what field the architect is working in.
IT managers and directors oversee the information technology program of a business and organization, including running an IT department and designing, implementing, and coordinating technology efforts. IT managers can be more generalized, or they can have specializations in areas like information security systems, databases, or specific IT programs.
IT director: $128,038
IT program manager: $116,553
Innovation manager: $112,039
Database manager: $69,278
In general, a bachelor’s degree, coupled with some level of prior experience, is required to get a position working as a manager in information technology. This position could lead to a senior director or vice president role, with the potential to earn an even higher salary.
“IT engineer” is a catch-all term used to describe the many professionals who design, manage, or implement computer systems. Many different kinds of IT engineers exist, including blockchain engineers, software engineers, AI engineers, DevOps engineers, site reliability engineers, and more. Engineers can take on a lot of different specializations, which will affect their average salary.
Blockchain engineer: $101,166
Software engineer: $90,657
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer: $105,276
DevOps engineer: $104,647
Site reliability engineer: $104,688
The specific education requirements to become an IT engineer will vary depending on the type of engineer you plan to become. In most cases, some sort of bachelor’s of computer science is the minimum requirement. Experience or additional education working as an IT engineer could help you move up to a senior engineer, team lead, manager, or director position.
The general definition of an IT consultant is a professional who advises a business or organization about technology. What exactly a consultant does in any business depends greatly on the role the company is trying to fill. Business technology consultants work with corporations to determine the best way to implement technology in business systems.
Technical consultant: $77,519
Business technology consultant: $75,048
It’s possible to get a job as a tech consultant without a formal education, provided you have the skills required to do the job. A bachelor’s degree is one path to learning those skills. With experience, you may find opportunities to lead a staff and become a senior consultant.
IT analysts look at systems and data on behalf of companies and organizations and make recommendations on changes or identify risks and opportunities. You may pursue various job titles as an IT analyst, including data security analysts who look for ways to reduce cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
Computer systems analysts: $85,849
Information security analysts: $83,393
Data security analyst: $75,054
Information assurance analyst: $85,461
Computer science analysts usually require a bachelor’s degree. Senior analyst positions can sometimes require a master’s degree, but may only require a certain level of experience. A senior-level position can sometimes lead to earning more money.
IT developers build, deploy, maintain, update, and test various types of software, applications, and websites. Sometimes IT developers are called by their specializations, like software developers or mobile applications developers who are titled after the products they work on.
Other developers, like senior developers or full-stack developers, are titled on their level of skill or experience. A senior developer would be a professional with experience leading a team, while a full-stack developer is a professional with skills to create the front-end and back-end of a website.
Software developers: $88,288
Mobile applications developer: $92,078
Senior web developer: $103,443
Full stack developer: $79,005
IT developers typically need a bachelor’s degree for entry-level developer positions. With a combination of a master’s degree and additional experience, you may find opportunities to become a senior developer, which can sometimes mean earning a higher salary.
Just getting started in IT? Build the in-demand IT skills that companies are hiring for with the Google IT Support Professional Certificate on Coursera. Learn the foundations of networking and operating systems, end-to-end customer support, and problem-solving through code, all from anywhere with an internet connection and at a pace that works for you.
