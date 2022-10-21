What Is IT Management and How Does it Help Businesses?

IT (information technology) management is a broad term for how teams or individuals within an organization make information systems function effectively. Think of IT management as the way technology and business operations align to meet business objectives.
IT management includes the following disciplines:
Business and IT alignment: integrating business objectives with IT systems to improve an organization’s outcomes
Business intelligence: technologies that turn raw data about an organization into meaningful information, in the form of charts, dashboards, reports, and tables
Web and application development: building web-based software to enhance customer experience
Virtualization: helping organizations achieve faster backup and recovery of data
Cloud computing: helping organizations mobilize a remote workforce, store and sync data, automate processes, and manage customer relationships
IT finance management: calculating the cost of delivering IT services and monitoring how an organization uses them
Project management: planning, scheduling, and executing IT projects within an organization
Sourcing: the process of sourcing IT systems that an organization does not develop internally
IT systems management: the process of making sure IT systems consistently perform as expected
IT infrastructure and technology management: all the tools used to operate IT within a company, including software and hardware
With businesses’ increasing reliance on technology, IT management is vitally important to the health of an organization and the ability to execute business strategies. According to Statista, spending on data migration, enterprise software, and other IT systems reached $4.26 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $4.43 billion by the end of 2022 [1]. PluralSight’s 2022 Tech Forecast highlights this year’s technological changes and what it means for businesses:
The cloud is a top priority for businesses, necessitating upskilling and reskilling workers in cloud management.
Technologists have increased their engagement with career-related courses by 33 percent since the pre-COVID days [2].
With a solid IT management team or process, businesses can reduce costs, improve data management, and make it easier for employees to collaborate, transfer data, and store and protect information.
Did you know? IBM studied 500 data breaches and found that the average cost of a data breach reached a record high in 2022, $4.35 million. According to the 2022 Report, 60 percent of the breaches led organizations to increase prices for customers [3].
Given the range of services IT management covers, an IT management team can include technologists in various roles with various skills. While organizations’ IT needs may differ from one to the next, here are some IT management roles and skills you may see across industries:
|IT management roles
|IT management skills
|Top companies hiring for this role
|Average US Salary
IT manager
Knowledge of computer systems, security, network, systems administration, databases, data storage, etc.
IBM, TEKsystems, Accenture, JP Morgan & Chase, Dell Technologies
$111,634
IT project manager
Project management, mentoring and training others, technical expertise
JP Morgan & Chase, IBM, Accenture TEK Systems, Cisco Systems
$102,257
IT security analyst
Patch management, penetration testing and techniques, mitigating network vulnerabilities
TEK Systems, Southern Company, Accenture, US Air Force, General Motors
$87,467
IT director
Compliance, computer science, auto delivery, vendor management, project management
IQVIA, Merck, Cisco Systems, S&P Global, GE
$173,606
Chief technology officer
Switching between executive and technical tasks, fluency in programming languages and systems
IBM, Self Opportunity, SelfEmployed.com, Ericsson- Worldwide
$327,966
Chief information officer
Fluency in programming languages and systems, cloud and system architecture, machine learning, consulting, software analysis
US Federal Government, US Air Force, US Department of Defense, Lockheed Martin, Logicworks
$299,096
*Top companies are rated 4 / 5 or higher by their employees on Glassdoor. All US salary data sourced from Glassdoor September 2022 and reflects average total annual pay (base pay and additional compensation).
Taking online courses can be a great way to learn more about IT management and discover career opportunities.
