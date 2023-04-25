10 Popular Cybersecurity Certifications [2023 Updated]

Cybersecurity protects computers, networks, and data from theft, damage, loss, or unauthorised access.
As interconnectivity increases, so do the opportunities for bad actors to steal, damage, or disrupt. A rise in cybercrime has fueled a demand for cybersecurity professionals. According to the 2022 (ISC)2 cybersecurity Workforce Study, global demand for Cybersecurity professionals should exceed 3 million people [1].
Whilst most cybersecurity professionals have at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science, many companies prefer candidates who also have a certification to validate knowledge of best practices. There are many certifications available, from general to vendor-specific, entry-level to advanced.
Before choosing which certification to earn, it’s important to find one that will give you a competitive advantage in your career. If you're just starting in cybersecurity, consider an entry-level credential, like the Google IT Support Professional Certificate. You can build job-ready skills in less than six months while earning an industry leader's shareable certificate.
*All base salary represents average base salaries in India from Glassdoor as of April 2023.
professional certificate
Google IT Support Professional Certificate
4.8
(157,307 ratings)
1,245,626 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Debugging, Encryption Algorithms and Techniques, Customer Service, Network Protocols, Cloud Computing, Binary Code, Customer Support, Linux, Troubleshooting, Domain Name System (DNS), Ipv4, Network Model, Powershell, Linux File Systems, Command-Line Interface, Directory Service, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), Backup, Cybersecurity, Wireless Security, Cryptography, Network Security
The CISSP certification from the cybersecurity professional organisation (ISC)² ranks among the most sought-after credentials in the industry. Earning your CISSP demonstrates that you’re experienced in IT security and capable of designing, implementing, and monitoring a cybersecurity programme.
This advanced certification is for experienced security professionals looking to advance their careers in roles like:
Chief information security officer: ₹76L
Security administrator: ₹9,96,730
IT security engineer: ₹5,51,262
Senior security consultant: ₹13L
Requirements to qualify for the CISSP exam: You’ll need a four-year degree in computer science to satisfy one year of the work requirement. Part-time work and paid internships also count. You’ll also need five or more years of cumulative work experience in at least two of eight cybersecurity domains. These include:
Security and risk management
Asset security
Security architecture and engineering
Communication and network security
Identity and access management
Security assessment and testing
Security operations
Software development security
Cost: ₹61,409 ($749 USD)
Path to CISSP
If you're new to cybersecurity and lack the necessary experience, you can still take the exam to become an Associate of (ISC)2. Once you pass the exam, you'll then have six years to build the relevant experience for full CISSP certification.
This credential from IT professional association ISACA helps demonstrate your expertise in assessing security vulnerabilities, designing and implementing controls, and reporting on compliance. It’s among the most recognised certifications for careers in cybersecurity auditing.
The CISA is designed for mid-level IT professionals looking to advance into jobs like:
IT audit manager: ₹20L
Information security analyst: ₹6,00,000
IT security engineer: ₹5,51,262
IT project manager: ₹14L
Compliance programme manager: ₹24L
Requirements: You need at least five years of experience in IT or IS audit, control, security, or assurance. A degree can be substituted for years of experience.
Cost: ₹47,141 ($575 USD) for members, ₹62,320 ($760 USD) for non-members
With the CISM certification, also from ISACA, you can validate your expertise in the management side of information security, including topics like governance, program development, and program, incident, and risk management.
If you’re looking to pivot from the technical to the managerial side of cybersecurity, earning your CISM could be a good choice. Jobs that use the CISM include:
IT manager: ₹12L
Information systems security officer: ₹13L
Director of information security: ₹37L
Data governance manager: ₹30L
Requirements to take the CISM exam:
At least five years of experience in information security management
Satisfy up to two years of this requirement with general information security experience. You can also waive one or two years with another certification in good standing or a degree in an information security-related field.
Cost: ₹47,141 ($575 USD) for members, ₹62,320 ($760 USD) for non-members
specialization
Managing Cybersecurity
4.8
(446 ratings)
10,403 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 9 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Security Management, Network Security, Risk Management, Security Governance, Computer Security Incident Management, Security vulnerabilities and treatments, Threats to cybersecurity, Cybersecurity terminology, cybersecurity program elements, Cybersecurity planning, Cybersecurity performance measurement, Risk identification, Risk treatment, Wireless Security, Intrusion Detection System, Firewall (Computing), Computer Network, Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Incident response planning, Cyber-Security Regulation, Cybersecurity Staffing, Contingency Plan, Cybersecurity Governance
CompTIA Security+ is an entry-level security certification that validates the core skills needed in any cybersecurity role. With this certification, you can demonstrate your ability to assess the security of an organisation, monitor and secure cloud, mobile, and Internet of Things (IoT) environments, understand laws and regulations related to risk and compliance, and identify and respond to security incidents.
Earning your Security+ certification can help you in roles such as:
Systems administrator: ₹4,50,000
Help desk manager: ₹4,87,656
Security engineer: ₹8,19,355
Cloud engineer: ₹6,00,000
Security administrator: ₹9,96,730
IT auditor: ₹8,65,043
Software developer: ₹8,00,000
Requirements: Whilst there are no strict requirements for taking the Security+ exam, you’re encouraged to earn your Network+ certification first and gain at least two years of IT experience with a security focus.
Cost: ₹30,338($370 USD)
If you’re just getting started in information technology (IT), CompTIA recommends that you get your Google IT Support Professional Certificate first. You’ll build foundational skills in IT whilst preparing to pass the CompTIA A+ exams—the first step in the CompTIA certification path.
Ethical hacking, also known as white hat hacking, penetration testing, or red team, involves lawfully hacking organisations to try and uncover vulnerabilities before malicious players do. The EC-Council offers the CEH Certified Ethical Hacker certification. Earn it to demonstrate your skills in penetration testing, attack detection, vectors, and prevention.
The CEH certification helps you to think like a hacker and take a more proactive approach to cybersecurity. Consider this certification for jobs like:
Penetration tester: ₹5,07,120
Threat intelligence analyst: ₹8,86,971
Cloud security architect: ₹12L
Cybersecurity engineer: ₹7,36,376
Requirements: You can take the CEH exam if you have two years of work experience in information security or complete an official EC-Council training.
Cost: ₹98,295 ($1,199 USD)
course
In this course, we will wear many hats. With our Attacker Hats on, we will exploit Injection issues that allow us to steal data, exploit Cross Site ...
4.4
(57 ratings)
6,664 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Java, secure programming, Java Programming, security
Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC) is an entry-level security credential for those with some information systems and networking background. Earning this credential validates your skills in security tasks such as active defence, network security, cryptography, incident response, and cloud security.
Consider taking the GSEC exam if you have some background in IT and wish to move into cybersecurity. Job roles that use the skills demonstrated by the GSEC include:
IT security manager: ₹19L
Computer forensic analyst: ₹7,86,931
Penetration tester: ₹5,07,120
Security administrator: ₹9,96,730
IT auditor: ₹8,65,043
Software development engineer: ₹12L
Requirements: There are no specific requirements to take the GSEC exam. First, set yourself up for success by gaining some information systems or computer networking experience.
Cost: ₹204,879 ($2,499 USD) includes two practice tests
Path to GSEC
GIAC also offers the Information Security Fundamentals (GISF) as its entry-level certification for those new to IT. If you're still gaining experience with networking and information systems, this could be a good place to start.
With this intermediate security credential from (ISC)², you can show employers that you have the skills to design, implement, and monitor a secure IT infrastructure. The exam tests expertise in access controls; risk identification and analysis; security administration; incident response; cryptography; and network, communications, systems, and application security.
The SSCP is designed for IT professionals working hands-on with an organisation’s security systems or assets. This credential is appropriate for positions like:
Network security engineer: ₹6,12,328
System administrator: ₹4,50,000
Systems engineer: ₹4,13,000
Security analyst: ₹5,70,000
Database administrator: ₹7,20,000
Security consultant: ₹8,88,514
Requirements: Candidates for the SSCP need at least one year of paid work experience in one or more of the testing areas. This can also be satisfied with a bachelor’s or master’s degree in a cybersecurity-related programme.
Cost: ₹20,413 ($249 USD)
professional certificate
Advance Your IT Career with Cybersecurity Skills. Gain Flexibility with Self-Paced Learning.
4.7
(629 ratings)
3,898 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Asset, Risk Management, Access Control, Security Software, Cloud Computing Security, Wireless Security, Incident Detection and Response
The CASP+ is designed for cybersecurity professionals who demonstrate advanced skills but want to continue working in technology (as opposed to management). The exam covers advanced topics like enterprise security domain, risk analysis, software vulnerability, securing cloud and virtualisation technologies, and cryptographic techniques.
The CASP+ can open up opportunities for advanced architecture, risk management, and enterprise security integration roles. Possible job titles include:
Security architect: ₹21L
Security engineer: ₹8,19,355
Application security engineer: ₹9,00,663
Technical lead analyst: ₹14L
Vulnerability analyst: ₹9,50,000
Requirements: While there’s no formal prerequisite for taking the CASP+ exam, CompTIA recommends it only for experienced cybersecurity professionals with at least 10 years of IT administration experience (including five years of broad hands-on experience with security).
Cost: ₹38,203 ($466USD)
Earning the GCIH validates your understanding of offensive operations, including common attack techniques and vectors, and your ability to detect, respond, and defend against attacks. The certification exam covers incident handling, computer crime investigation, hacker exploits, and hacker tools.
This certification is meant for anyone working in incident response. Job titles might include:
Security architect: ₹21L
System administrator: ₹4,50,000
Requirements: There are no formal prerequisites for taking the GCIH exam, though it’s a good idea to have an understanding of security principles, networking protocols, and the Windows Command Line.
Cost: ₹204,879 ($2,499 USD) includes two practice tests
specialization
Launch your career in Incident Response. Master the technical skills needed for effective Incident Response.
4.7
(114 ratings)
3,033 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
analysis, incident response handling, CSIH, Network Forensics, Computer Security Incident Management, Malware Analysis, Memory Forensics, Traffic Analysis, Continuous Function, Verification And Validation (V&V), Ordered Pair, Representational State Transfer (REST), Domain Name System (DNS), Image Resolution, Breach (Security Exploit), Packet Analyzer
The OSCP from Offensive Security has become one of the most sought-after certifications for penetration testers. The exam tests your ability to compromise a series of target machines using multiple exploitation steps and produce detailed penetration test reports for each attack.
The OSCP is a good option for jobs like:
Penetration tester: ₹5,07,120
Ethical hacker: ₹6,15,012
Threat researcher: ₹8,06,168
Application security analyst: ₹7,00,000
Requirements: There are no formal requirements to take the exam. Offensive Security recommends familiarity with networking, Linux, Bash scripting, Perl or Python, as well as completion of the Penetration Testing with Kali course.
Cost: From ₹131,087 ($1599 USD); basic package includes Penetration Testing with Kali Linux (PWK/PEN-200) course, 30 days of lab access, and one exam attempt
Earning a certification in cybersecurity can validate your hard-earned skills and help you advance your career. Here are some things to consider when choosing which certification is right for you.
Your level of experience: Start with a certification that matches your current skill set. Invest in a certification you know you can achieve, and use it to advance toward more challenging certifications later in your career. If you're new to IT, look at these beginner IT certifications and certificates.
Cost: Getting certified typically costs several hundred US dollars (or more), plus the additional fees to maintain it. The right certification can open up better job prospects or higher salaries, but investing wisely is important.
Tip: Some employers will help pay for your certification, so it's always a good idea to ask first. According to the (ISC)² survey, 40 percent of respondents said that their organisation covered the cost of their courses, exam, and fees [2].
Area of focus: If you’re just getting started in cybersecurity or want to move into a managerial role, a more general certification might be a good choice. As you advance in your career, you might decide to specialise. A certification in your concentration area can validate your skills to potential employers.
Potential employers: Check some job listings of employers you may want to work for (or job titles you plan to apply for) to see what certifications are commonly required.
Many of the most coveted certifications require or recommend some previous experience in cybersecurity or IT. If your career goals include a job in this in-demand industry, there are some steps you can take now to start gaining the experience you need.
Whilst you don’t need a degree to enjoy a successful career in cybersecurity, it can help you build a strong foundation. Many of the most prestigious certifications will waive some work experience requirements if you’ve earned a bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science or a related field.
Hands-on experience is often the most effective way to prepare for certification exams. Start accumulating work experience with an entry-level role as a cybersecurity analyst. Many cybersecurity professionals start off in more general IT roles.
Enhance your resume and make yourself more attractive to hiring managers with a certification that doesn’t require previous experience.
Entry-level IT certification like the Google IT Support Professional Certificate helps you build job-ready skills with no previous experience through Coursera. This certification supports you in learning networking systems, IT support tasks, and end-to-end customer support, which is relevant for any entry-level IT role.
Getting a cybersecurity certification typically involves passing an exam (sometimes multiple exams). Some certifications also require you to sign a code of ethics. To maintain your certification, you’ll need to complete a specified amount of continuing education.
The length of time you’ll need to prepare for a certification exam will depend on what you already know and what you’ll need to learn. Preparing could take anywhere from a week to several months (assuming you meet the work prerequisites).
If you're just starting out in cybersecurity, consider the Google IT Support Professional Certificate to build foundational skills and get hands-on experience to get you job ready in six months or less.
You probably won’t need to know how to code for most entry-level cybersecurity jobs. Reading and understanding code becomes increasingly helpful as you advance in the field. Some programming languages you might consider learning include JavaScript, HTML, Python, C, and C++.
If you’re interested in computers, networks, and how they work, a career in cybersecurity could be a good fit for you. Jobs in the field tend to be in demand and high-paying. For example, the average base salary for an information security analyst in India is ₹6,0,000 per year 3.
The skills, practices, and technologies you’ll use as a cybersecurity professional will continue to evolve along with computer and network technology. The desire to learn, ability to problem solve, and attention to detail will serve you well in this field. Other, more technical skills and technologies to learn include:
(ISC)². "2022 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, https://www.isc2.org/Research/Workforce-Study." Accessed April 19, 2023.
(ISC)². “Cybersecurity Workforce Study: Certifications Boost Salaries by an Average of $18,000, https://blog.isc2.org/isc2_blog/2021/01/cybersecurity-workforce-study-certifications-boost-salaries-by-an-average-of-18000.html." Accessed April 19, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Information Security Analyst Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/information-security-analyst-salary-SRCH_KO0,28.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed April 19, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.