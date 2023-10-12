Solutions Engineer Salary: Your 2024 Guide

A solutions engineer specializes in selling technical and scientific products, like computer software. Learn all about salaries for solutions engineers, and factors that influence them.
A solutions engineer combines sales with scientific and technological know-how so that you can help customers find solutions to their needs. They are part of the presale process and use their extensive knowledge to sell computer software solutions to clients. Ideally, solutions engineers must have some sales training and strong interpersonal skills.
Learn more about how much money solutions engineers can earn and factors that influence job outlook, such as education, industry, and location.
A solutions engineer sells science and tech products and services to other organizations and businesses. In this role, you will develop an understanding of the technical aspects of products to match them with customers' particular needs.
You may create presentations or demonstrations of the product, helping customers determine if it’s compatible with the technology they already own. Some other responsibilities and duties include:
Helping customers navigate a product or service after they've made the purchase
Collaborating with other salespeople on your team
Helping research and create new products
Suggesting changes to products so that they are more user-friendly
Staying updated with the latest trends in technology
According to various job listing sites, the average pay for solutions engineers ranges from $95,482 to $123,284. The annual salary ranges given by five sources are as follows [1,2,3,4,5].
|Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)
|Glassdoor
|Zippia
|Indeed
|ZipRecruiter
|$108,530
|$97,818
|$95,482
|$114,322
|$123,284
Several factors can impact a solutions engineer's earning potential. For example, some companies may offer more money to those with advanced degrees. Let's take a look.
You'll generally need a bachelor's degree for a career as a solutions engineer. According to Zippia, 67.5 percent of solutions engineers have a bachelor’s degree, 14 percent have an associate, and 12.3 percent have a master’s. Degrees in computer science, electrical engineering, business, and related subjects are most common. No matter your major, it's important to take math, science, and computer courses.
Here is an average salary breakdown based on education level in the US [5]:
Associate degree: $90,525
Bachelor’s degree: $103,507
Master’s degree: $107,431
As a solutions engineer, gaining experience can lead to other advancements in addition to salary. If you work for an organization that pays based on commission, you might see higher rates as you advance your career. You may also receive assignments for larger sales territories, or you may earn a promotion to a managerial position.
According to Glassdoor, years of experience could impact your average annual pay [2]:
|Years of experience
|Average annual base pay
|0–1
|$79,186
|1–3
|$88,396
|4–6
|$94,195
|7–9
|$99,027
|10–14
|$109,677
|15+
|$123,050
** The table above shows base pay and does not include additional income, such as profit sharing, commission, or bonuses.
Solutions engineers may work across many industries, but you'll find that most jobs are in industries that sell science and technology products. Take a look at some average annual salaries for solutions engineers by industry, according to Glassdoor [2]:
Information technology: $164,456
Energy, mining, and utilities: $164,442
Insurance: $162,510
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology: $161,396
Media and communications: $156,882
Where you live can impact how much you make. In some states, it's easier to find a job as a solutions engineer and will often pay a higher salary [7]. The top five states for this career are.
California: $127,382
Virginia: $109,146
Maryland: $104,023
Arizona: $101,320
Texas: $99,825
The job outlook for solutions engineer careers is positive for the near future. According to the BLS, the need for people in this role will grow 5 percent between 2022 and 2032 [1]. That's faster than the average growth rate predicted across most industries.
As the economy grows, sales jobs will generally grow, but highly specialized sales jobs, particularly those in the tech industry, are expected to grow even more. As products and services become more sophisticated, the knowledge required to sell them will also become more refined.
On Coursera, you'll find opportunities to learn from industry leaders. Consider the Groundwork for Success in Sales Development offered by Salesforce. This program covers how to break into tech sales, how to gain a professional mindset, and more.
