About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define and categorize your customers and their needs.

  • Compare your business to competitors to define your competitive advantage.

  • Express your Customer Value Proposition (CVP).

  • Develop a pricing strategy for your business.

Skills you will gain

  • Customer Value Proposition (CVP) Development
  • Strategic Pricing
  • Competitive Advantage Analysis
  • Competitive Analysis
Instructors

Offered by

Goldman Sachs

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Customers and Competition, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 19 readings, 1 quiz

