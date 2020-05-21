Fundamentals of Customers and Competition, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level.
In this course, you will examine your customers’ buying process and explore the benefits of market segmentation. Through competitive analysis and identifying your competitive advantage, you will consider how an understanding of your customers and competitors can help you maximize the value of your offer, enabling you to achieve business growth. By the end of this course, you will have developed a clear Customer Value Proposition (CVP). This will enable you to communicate your business offering to your target audience in a compelling way. You will also have the opportunity to examine how the development of a pricing strategy can best support business growth. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. You can find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs.