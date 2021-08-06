VH
May 21, 2020
I have learnt so much on this course. It was an eye opener. I am a small business but I got to understand my competition so much better. Thank you for such an insight that otherwise I would not have!
Apr 23, 2020
I'm really glad to have participated in this course and exercise. It is a life , business changing, and of worth. Thanks very much for the knowledge.
By Joanne D•
Aug 6, 2021
If only I were aware of this course when I started my business. This course takes the guessing out of business building.
Feels great to have a methodological approach to business building that anticipate potential roadblocks for one to reflect and revise over before moving forward.
I am looking forward to completing all 10 sections.
Thank you.
By Valerie H•
May 22, 2020
By Ayodele o G•
Apr 24, 2020
By Arlene B•
May 27, 2020
The course is a great insight on how you could grow your business by developing a clear Customer Value Proposition (CVP).
By Khulisile M•
Mar 11, 2022
I didn't expect to enjoy learning about my business the way I did. All the topics covered here are just so simplified and make it easy to understand. I mostly enjoyed the exercises they were very beneficial. It's like I just got to know more about my business now. This is actually the first time i finish an online course from all the courses I've applied for. They are brief and impactful in an amazing way. Keep up the good work! I'm definitly aiming on doing all 10 courses, after this...I'll be unstoppable :)
By Aarinola A•
May 29, 2020
The entire course was mind blowing. Every sub topic was explained in so much details and with practical steps that stimulated critical thinking and evaluation of my business. I'm currently reviewing all our processes to ensure we get it right with the CUSTOMERS without losing awareness of the COMPETITORS.
Aarinola Adekunle ( Treasure Chest Children's Place )
By Jorge R•
Jan 28, 2021
Excelente curso, muy didactico y toca de forma simple puntos muy importantes dentro del marketing y cómo llevarlo a cabo, me encanto la "guia de crecimiento" y como esta se vincula con los demás cursos del programa. Es una excelente aportación al mundo de los negocios!!!
By Lenny H•
Feb 5, 2022
I find it really helpful for business owner starter like me with no business background. Thank you very much for 10.000 women and coursera for providing this course available, I will use it as my primary training materials to help women leaders in business
By NAOMI W•
Oct 28, 2020
I give the course 5 stars because it has changed my view about customer competition. Now I know I don't have to focus on the competitor too much but use my energy to improve my products and ensure my customers are contented with my products/ service.
By Olessya•
May 18, 2022
It is a really useful course. Since I am starting my business I got so many aspects to consider.. Now also analyzing the mistakes that we have done in our family business.. thank you very much! Enjoyed the course and going to complete all of them.
By okeremute i•
Jul 17, 2020
This course helped me identify and improve upon how to identify my target market. Learning how to write the Customer Value Proposition will be instrumental in directing employee focus and consequently, add more value to the business.
By peace s•
Apr 3, 2022
Thank you for the life changing experience through theis course, I enjoy and gain more knowledge that will help me to advance my career and effective run and develop my business. I am looking up for other opportunities like this.
By Giovana B•
Nov 22, 2020
I really liked the course, it was very rich and interesting learning. The videos and the exercises were very helpful and easy to understand and apply in a work routine.
By Suzan M•
Jun 17, 2020
I give the course 5 stars. It has helped me to reflect on how I view my customers and assisted me to develop a value proposition for my business.
By Pugal S S•
Sep 10, 2021
Very informative and helped me to analyse point by point able to relate it to my current business offerings and suits well. Thank you.
By Ricardo A V•
Apr 10, 2020
Competition within a rat race environment ... How to prevail and to be better than rivals.... No scholastic delusions
By Lynnette M•
Jun 21, 2020
Informative and a good base to build a model for my own objectives and one that can easily be shared with a Team.
By Ibiyemi o•
Jun 19, 2020
This is a very nice and well explained course. however can we get certificate for this course
By Carol V H•
Nov 2, 2020
This is a very good course. Researching the competition took the longest to complete.
By Amber M B•
Nov 15, 2020
Great course!! I learned a lot about customer value propositions and my competition
By Sudhir K•
May 4, 2022
This type online course is really helpful for professional development skill.
By Makenna W N•
Sep 15, 2021
Very practical with mixed learning materials. Thoroughly enjoyable.
By chimeobiekwe B•
Apr 18, 2020
This course is career building!
It is helpful and understanding.
By Linda M•
Nov 2, 2021
Great course for me. Well detailed but easy to follow through.
By Todzai K C•
Feb 12, 2021
I found the Customer Buying Process very beneficial.