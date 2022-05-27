About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Reflecting on social purpose and how this aligns with personal values and business goals.

  • Intrinsic and extrinsic motivations.

  • Using the value chain model to embed purpose into core business processes.

  • Developing social impact monitoring and evaluation approaches.

Skills you will gain

  • Influencing business culture
  • Evaluation
  • Social Corporate Responsibility
Goldman Sachs

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Boost your Social Impact, with 10,000 Women

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz

