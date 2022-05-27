This elective course will help you to make sure your business has the influence you want it to have in the world, by developing a social impact that is meaningful to you and your stakeholders. This course supplements the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women course collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level.
Social Impact Strategy with Goldman Sachs 10,000 WomenGoldman Sachs
About this Course
What you will learn
Reflecting on social purpose and how this aligns with personal values and business goals.
Intrinsic and extrinsic motivations.
Using the value chain model to embed purpose into core business processes.
Developing social impact monitoring and evaluation approaches.
Skills you will gain
- Influencing business culture
- Evaluation
- Social Corporate Responsibility
Offered by
Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs and its people are committed to supporting the communities where we work and live, where our ideas, people and resources can make a difference. The Goldman Sachs Foundation focuses on entrepreneurship and economic growth with the aim of developing and strengthening communities around the world. 10,000 Women fosters greater shared growth, providing women in 100 countries around the world with a business and management education and access to mentoring, networking and capital. We are now bringing Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women online through Coursera to support female entrepreneurs in new corners of the world. These 10 courses blend a world-class business education with a global peer-to-peer network, providing participants with the tools needed to lead and grow their business.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Boost your Social Impact, with 10,000 Women
In this course, you will reflect upon what you find important, and what your motivations are for your aims. You will consider different core aspects of your business such as partnerships, hiring and processes to see where you can embed your values effectively. By the end of the course, you will be able to monitor and measure your impact in these areas, and understand how doing so can be useful to you and your business.
