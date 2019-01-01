Profile

Isla Kapasi

    Dr. Isla Kapasi is an Associate Professor in Enterprise and Entrepreneurship at the University of Leeds, UK. She earned her PhD examining why individuals pursue entrepreneurship in a home-based context. Her current research concentrates on the drivers for entrepreneurship within disadvantaged and marginalised communities. Her scholarship has been published in International Small Business Journal, Journal of Business Venturing Insights, and Journal of Small Business Management. She has received research funding from BA Leverhulme and the Institute for Small Business and Entrepreneurship. With a background in self-employment, and the public, private and third sectors, Dr Kapasi uses her diverse experience to integrate the work of academics with policy and practice in the field of enterprise and entrepreneurship. She leads the Practice & Impact special interest group for the Institute of Small Business and Entrepreneurship (ISBE). She mentors high growth firms operating across Scotland along with several charitable, social enterprise and public sector organisations. Dr Kapasi teaches enterprise and entrepreneurship across the UK and Europe. She is a certified Team Academy Coach and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

    Social Impact Strategy with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

