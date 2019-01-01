Richard is Associate Professor of Enterprise at Leeds University Business School and Director of Enterprise Educators UK. Richard has worked with hundreds of SMEs across all sectors to facilitate their development. Richard has been Section Lead for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses U.K.; an SME leaders programme focused on supporting growth and enhancing leadership skills. Over the past 20 years, Richard has designed, developed and led a range of enterprise and innovation programmes and initiatives all designed to develop individuals entrepreneurial thinking and facilitate new opportunities. His research has focussed on how perceptions and experience of executives influences the development of entrepreneurial projects in existing organisations. Prior to this, Richard was project implementation and user engagement manager at a small fast-growth digital HR solutions startup in London during its flotation on AIM.