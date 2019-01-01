Learner Reviews & Feedback for Social Impact Strategy with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women by Goldman Sachs
About the Course
This elective course will help you to make sure your business has the influence you want it to have in the world, by developing a social impact that is meaningful to you and your stakeholders. This course supplements the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women course collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level.
Social impact can take many forms for different people and businesses. It can also be a great way to promote staff engagement and help your business to grow. This course will help you identify the values that are essential to you and how to embed them in your operations so that your business can have the social impact you want, in the areas you want.
You will learn how to identify what values are key for you. You will then reflect on whether these values are mirrored within your business and its operations and if this has the social impact you wish. Subsequently, you will examine how to effectively embed these values into your core business processes so that your organisation can actively create change.
As part of the course, you will explore tools that can support you in your mission to embed social responsibility and purpose in your business and learn how to measure your business’ success in social impact.
This course is one of three elective courses complementing the core 10,000 Women course collection. After completing this course, you may wish to explore other courses from the 10,000 Women collection to suit your needs, such as: Fundamentals of Operations with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women or Fundamentals of Management with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women.
The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs.
Find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs....