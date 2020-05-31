Chevron Left
This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level. In this course, you will understand the value of financial planning and how it can help you to assess business opportunities. You will consider the cash flow cycle of your company and its impact on business growth and success. You will hear from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women alumni as they share the benefits of cash flow analysis, and explore exercises that will guide you through understanding, creating and interpreting your Cash Flow Forecast. You will develop essential skills for forecasting the cash flow needs of your business. By the end of the course, you will feel more confident evaluating business opportunities and predicting future financial challenges, so that you can make strategic decisions for your business as it grows. To complete all the exercises in this course, you will need to gather key financial information from your business. If you need help understanding your business’s finances, you can complete one of the other Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women courses, ‘Fundamentals of Business Finance’, to help you prepare. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. You can find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs....

ES

Oct 15, 2020

Such a well-designed course! It provides hands-on activities that build upon theoretical knowledge. By the end of the course, you will have useful templates and practical knowledge.

KN

May 17, 2020

It is very useful for any enterprises or businesses. One should consider to take the course to understand and overcome financial planning and cash flow problems.

By jasleen k c

May 31, 2020

A certificate should be provided for completing the course

By SRiRAM N

May 18, 2020

By Bolaji A I

May 4, 2020

This is really insightful and an eye opener into the thin line difference between a successful grown and unsuccessful stagnant business.

By Ridhi S

May 4, 2020

A very good courses which gives a glimpse of how Cash Flow Statement work and also its importance in planning for finance in future

By Ricardo A V

Apr 14, 2020

an excellent class on cash and inventory management

By Priscilla W

May 5, 2020

A good foundation course for entrepreneurs

By FARHAAN H

May 18, 2020

good

By Aya S A

Jul 12, 2020

A good course but would be better if it included a certificate

By Ngozichukwu U

Aug 28, 2020

This was definitely an excellent refresher and reminder, of the aspects of the financial data an organisation should be looking at closely and reasonably frequently. I thoroughly enjoyed the course and appreciate the "flashing light-bulb" moments I had as I progressed through to the end. Thank you very much.

By Elena S

Oct 16, 2020

By Mohamed O M

May 12, 2020

It is an amazing course I have learnt a lot regarding the cash flow forecast. Thank you for the amazing content.

By Michel B

Jan 20, 2021

Excellent course for people who don't have a finance or accounting background to streamline their business.

By Amazing G A

Sep 4, 2020

very practical and detailed approach to helping you get it. highly interactive too. i loved it!

By Rehana S

Jan 26, 2021

I learned to manage my finance better than before with planning and better management.

By Wanjiru N K

Mar 1, 2021

Great insight for my business which is altering how I manage my inflows and outflows.

By xingran x

Aug 9, 2020

Really helpful for a systematic knowledge about cash flow and planning

By Sajal p

Jun 24, 2020

thanks for this course after that i know how to grow our business .

By Alexis P

Sep 14, 2020

The course is very detailed and easy to follow and understand

By Mildred R M

Nov 5, 2020

This was one of the most useful courses for me.

By Engela M M

Aug 18, 2020

Wow, this is a must-do for any start-up!

By Wint K K K

Oct 18, 2020

get knowledge about cash management

By Himanshu G

Jun 13, 2020

Perfect content, enjoy learning it.

By Rugshana M

Jun 15, 2021

Thanks so much to our instructors.

By Hak-Lee T

Jul 26, 2021

Clear and easy to understand.

By CHINYERE O

Dec 1, 2020

Very expository and in-depth.

