ES
Oct 15, 2020
Such a well-designed course! It provides hands-on activities that build upon theoretical knowledge. By the end of the course, you will have useful templates and practical knowledge.
KN
May 17, 2020
It is very useful for any enterprises or businesses. One should consider to take the course to understand and overcome financial planning and cash flow problems.
By jasleen k c•
May 31, 2020
A certificate should be provided for completing the course
By SRiRAM N•
May 18, 2020
By Bolaji A I•
May 4, 2020
This is really insightful and an eye opener into the thin line difference between a successful grown and unsuccessful stagnant business.
By Ridhi S•
May 4, 2020
A very good courses which gives a glimpse of how Cash Flow Statement work and also its importance in planning for finance in future
By Ricardo A V•
Apr 14, 2020
an excellent class on cash and inventory management
By Priscilla W•
May 5, 2020
A good foundation course for entrepreneurs
By FARHAAN H•
May 18, 2020
good
By Aya S A•
Jul 12, 2020
A good course but would be better if it included a certificate
By Ngozichukwu U•
Aug 28, 2020
This was definitely an excellent refresher and reminder, of the aspects of the financial data an organisation should be looking at closely and reasonably frequently. I thoroughly enjoyed the course and appreciate the "flashing light-bulb" moments I had as I progressed through to the end. Thank you very much.
By Elena S•
Oct 16, 2020
By Mohamed O M•
May 12, 2020
It is an amazing course I have learnt a lot regarding the cash flow forecast. Thank you for the amazing content.
By Michel B•
Jan 20, 2021
Excellent course for people who don't have a finance or accounting background to streamline their business.
By Amazing G A•
Sep 4, 2020
very practical and detailed approach to helping you get it. highly interactive too. i loved it!
By Rehana S•
Jan 26, 2021
I learned to manage my finance better than before with planning and better management.
By Wanjiru N K•
Mar 1, 2021
Great insight for my business which is altering how I manage my inflows and outflows.
By xingran x•
Aug 9, 2020
Really helpful for a systematic knowledge about cash flow and planning
By Sajal p•
Jun 24, 2020
thanks for this course after that i know how to grow our business .
By Alexis P•
Sep 14, 2020
The course is very detailed and easy to follow and understand
By Mildred R M•
Nov 5, 2020
This was one of the most useful courses for me.
By Engela M M•
Aug 18, 2020
Wow, this is a must-do for any start-up!
By Wint K K K•
Oct 18, 2020
get knowledge about cash management
By Himanshu G•
Jun 13, 2020
Perfect content, enjoy learning it.
By Rugshana M•
Jun 15, 2021
Thanks so much to our instructors.
By Hak-Lee T•
Jul 26, 2021
Clear and easy to understand.
By CHINYERE O•
Dec 1, 2020
Very expository and in-depth.