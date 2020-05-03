Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Management, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

4.7
stars
327 ratings
66 reviews

About the Course

This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level. This course focuses on the most critical resource for growth in your business – your employees. Understanding of human resource management covers topics from employee recruitment and selection to performance management and training and development. You will plan how to develop the team needed to achieve your vision for your business, while promoting a strong organizational culture that supports business growth. By the end of this course, you will have aligned your vision with your organizational structure, considered when it is beneficial to outsource or delegate, and reflected on performance management in your business. To help prepare you for this course, you may wish to take one of the other Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women courses, ‘Fundamentals of Leadership’, in which you will develop a Vision Statement and examine your leadership style. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. You can find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs....

Top reviews

MS

Jun 16, 2020

This is simply awesome . So many insights into very essentials of running the business .Thank you Goldman Sachs for this initiative of priceless learning to Women Entrepreneurs.

JV

Dec 28, 2021

This is one the best course. Go to learn many things about running the business .Thank you Goldman Sachs for this initiative of priceless learning to Women Entrepreneurs.

By Pankaj K

May 3, 2020

This course was awsome and easy to understand for beginners. This course not only help in growth of organisation although it is applicable for personal growth also.

By Aditya G

May 2, 2020

Well designed and Worth it !! but please provide any certificate of completion

By Suyash S

Jun 6, 2020

Awesome lessons and exciting things have been provided through this course currently. Looking forward to such great course in the future!

By Ricardo A V

Apr 10, 2020

managing human resource might be a pain in the neck even if outsourced... Ongoing assessments might be the key issue to stay in the game

By Giri T A

Sep 5, 2020

very extraordinary training, lots of information obtained, very recommended if have the completion certificate

By Gaurav L S

May 5, 2020

Much required for development of self skills.

By Akiiki K

May 18, 2020

Good Information

By Mini S

Jun 17, 2020

This is simply awesome . So many insights into very essentials of running the business .Thank you Goldman Sachs for this initiative of priceless learning to Women Entrepreneurs.

By Kukuh

May 7, 2020

It's good courses, able to present the essential of management on simple ways.

By Kaveri S S

Jul 13, 2020

Very good informative course. Worthy!

By Sree D K K

Jul 15, 2020

Simple yet effective material!

By Amalu S

May 19, 2020

Easy to understand the topics

By FARHAAN H

May 18, 2020

Easy and interesting...!!!

By Desiree L

Jun 22, 2020

Informative and Effective

By Rhodora V

Jun 11, 2020

Excellent, thanks.

By Genevieve M

Jun 30, 2020

Clear and concise

By Rody M

May 6, 2020

Brilliant course!

By Shreechi g

May 11, 2020

Very insightful.

By Brijesh P

May 2, 2020

Excellent course

By Shanti C

Jun 1, 2020

Great Learning!

By taehwan k

Jun 6, 2020

thanks goldman

By Juliana C B F

May 7, 2020

Great Course!

By Sachin M

May 2, 2020

Excellent

By BHANU S K

Jun 4, 2020

Goldman Sachs, a company that is known for hiring candidates who posses acute caliber and character. I would say the same qualities can be enhanced by learning a course offered and taught by them. Having only female instructors to teach their courses is a commendable and a noble initiative.

By Rishabh

Aug 1, 2020

A really well structured and information packed course from Goldman Sachs.! Really recommended to all the business enthusiasts out there.

