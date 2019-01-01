Goldman Sachs Logo

Goldman Sachs and its people are committed to supporting the communities where we work and live, where our ideas, people and resources can make a difference. The Goldman Sachs Foundation focuses on entrepreneurship and economic growth with the aim of developing and strengthening communities around the world. 10,000 Women fosters greater shared growth, providing women in 100 countries around the world with a business and management education and access to mentoring, networking and capital. We are now bringing Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women online through Coursera to support female entrepreneurs in new corners of the world. These 10 courses blend a world-class business education with a global peer-to-peer network, providing participants with the tools needed to lead and grow their business.

Courses and Specializations

Anne Donnellon

Anne Donnellon

Babson College
Dionysius Ang

Dionysius Ang

Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Marketing.
Leeds University Business School
Edward David

Edward David

Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford
Geetha Krishnan

Geetha Krishnan

Independent consultant, Bengaluru, India
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

Isla Kapasi

Isla Kapasi

Leeds University Business School, the University of Leeds
Michael Fetters

Michael Fetters

Babson College
Mori Taheripour

Mori Taheripour

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
Richard Tunstall

Richard Tunstall

Leeds Univeristy Business School at the University of Leeds
Sarah Underwood

Sarah Underwood

Leeds University Business School at the University of Leeds
Vita Kadile

Vita Kadile

Leeds University Business School at the University of Leeds.
www.goldmansachs.com/citizenship/10000women
GS10KWomen
