Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Funding, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

4.6
stars
154 ratings
25 reviews

About the Course

This free online course is one of 10 courses available in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level. In this course, you will learn how to finance business opportunities that lead to growth, by exploring different types of funding. You will learn how acquisition financing and funding applications for grants or loans can support and expand your business opportunity. You will evaluate your business’s financial profile and plan actions to improve it. The exercises will guide you through discovering potential types of funding for your business and help you to identify the information you may need for future funding requirements. By the end of the course, you will understand the importance of having a financial strategy and approaching funding strategically – applying the skills you have developed to make a good funding application to facilitate your business growth. If you are unsure of your future cash flow needs, you may wish to complete one of the other Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women courses, ‘Fundamentals of Financial Planning’, to predict financial challenges, so that you can make strategic choices for your business. The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs. If you choose to take all 10 courses, you will explore all the key elements of your business and develop a thorough plan for your business’s growth. You can find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs....

Top reviews

CG

Sep 14, 2020

It was an eye opener to me on different funding option and different things funders might be interested in the business before funding decision can be made

ML

Jun 16, 2020

Provides practical tools to manage your business finances and getting ready for potential funders as well as types of funding one needs to consider.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 27 Reviews for Fundamentals of Funding, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women

By Lorena S H

Aug 24, 2020

I recommend this course specially if you are an business owner, because it provides several helpful forms you can fill out with your financial information to stay organized and ready to apply for funding. The course also contains a lot of information in short and concise videos, helpful for students who subscribe jut to learn more about the business world if you are not really familiar with the terms.

By Glory C

Sep 15, 2020

By Masetshire L

Jun 17, 2020

By Francisco J R S

Jul 14, 2020

As a student, this course was very practical to help me get more familiar with the terminology and certain determining aspects of funding.

By Uche M A

Apr 14, 2020

I learnt a lot, thanks so much. Will recommended this to every entrepreneur

By Yewande J O

Jul 7, 2020

Learnt a lot from this course. Well done to GS for making this available

By Kristi P

Dec 4, 2021

V​ery useful, because it answers 2 important questions, what a starting entrepreneur could have - should i take a loan or equity.

By Ricardo A V

Apr 17, 2020

a superb class on how to raise money through crow funding or venture capital

By Dalia K

Sep 13, 2021

Great foundation and many examples to help drive home the ideas

By Lesei R L

May 10, 2020

This has been so enlightening. I will visit it for my review.

By Alexis P

Oct 27, 2020

Very detail program. I learned a lot and gained

By Mirya S

Jun 9, 2020

I will updates with my business results

By Rugshana M

Jun 15, 2021

Thanks so much to our instructors.

By Kristina R

Nov 11, 2021

Very useful information

By GARIMA A

Aug 27, 2020

It was a great learning

By Sadia A

May 31, 2020

beautifully explained

By Shanti C

Jun 1, 2020

Great Learning!

By Sri s M

Jul 30, 2020

Very useful.

By Nafis F

Jun 1, 2020

Excellent

By SUBIKSHA G P

Feb 3, 2021

Good

By Makenna W N

Dec 2, 2021

By Soubhagya R K

Oct 14, 2020

Liked the course outlay and the way it conveys information.

By saloni b

Sep 28, 2020

fruitful

By Sree D K K

Jul 15, 2020

Funding

By Victor J S

Mar 23, 2021

I feel something is missing for me in this course ... Like how to prepare file to apply for funding , How to find sources to apply for funding

