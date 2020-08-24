CG
Sep 14, 2020
It was an eye opener to me on different funding option and different things funders might be interested in the business before funding decision can be made
ML
Jun 16, 2020
Provides practical tools to manage your business finances and getting ready for potential funders as well as types of funding one needs to consider.
By Lorena S H•
Aug 24, 2020
I recommend this course specially if you are an business owner, because it provides several helpful forms you can fill out with your financial information to stay organized and ready to apply for funding. The course also contains a lot of information in short and concise videos, helpful for students who subscribe jut to learn more about the business world if you are not really familiar with the terms.
By Glory C•
Sep 15, 2020
It was an eye opener to me on different funding option and different things funders might be interested in the business before funding decision can be made
By Masetshire L•
Jun 17, 2020
Provides practical tools to manage your business finances and getting ready for potential funders as well as types of funding one needs to consider.
By Francisco J R S•
Jul 14, 2020
As a student, this course was very practical to help me get more familiar with the terminology and certain determining aspects of funding.
By Uche M A•
Apr 14, 2020
I learnt a lot, thanks so much. Will recommended this to every entrepreneur
By Yewande J O•
Jul 7, 2020
Learnt a lot from this course. Well done to GS for making this available
By Kristi P•
Dec 4, 2021
Very useful, because it answers 2 important questions, what a starting entrepreneur could have - should i take a loan or equity.
By Ricardo A V•
Apr 17, 2020
a superb class on how to raise money through crow funding or venture capital
By Dalia K•
Sep 13, 2021
Great foundation and many examples to help drive home the ideas
By Lesei R L•
May 10, 2020
This has been so enlightening. I will visit it for my review.
By Alexis P•
Oct 27, 2020
Very detail program. I learned a lot and gained
By Mirya S•
Jun 9, 2020
I will updates with my business results
By Rugshana M•
Jun 15, 2021
Thanks so much to our instructors.
By Kristina R•
Nov 11, 2021
Very useful information
By GARIMA A•
Aug 27, 2020
It was a great learning
By Sadia A•
May 31, 2020
beautifully explained
By Shanti C•
Jun 1, 2020
Great Learning!
By Sri s M•
Jul 30, 2020
Very useful.
By Nafis F•
Jun 1, 2020
Excellent
By SUBIKSHA G P•
Feb 3, 2021
Good
By Makenna W N•
Dec 2, 2021
By Soubhagya R K•
Oct 14, 2020
Liked the course outlay and the way it conveys information.
By saloni b•
Sep 28, 2020
fruitful
By Sree D K K•
Jul 15, 2020
Funding
By Victor J S•
Mar 23, 2021
I feel something is missing for me in this course ... Like how to prepare file to apply for funding , How to find sources to apply for funding