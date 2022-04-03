Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital Marketing Strategy with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women by Goldman Sachs
About the Course
This elective course is an introduction to digital marketing, with a particular focus on social media campaigns. The course supplements the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women course collection, designed for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level.
In this course, you will learn top tips for an effective digital marketing campaign and how to plan and evaluate social media campaigns to maximize business opportunities.
You will develop a practical understanding of the planning process of a social media campaign, and how to effectively use paid, earned and owned media in your digital marketing. You will also consider the role of influencers in your marketing, explore viral marketing, paid search, website placement and other digital marketing tools and techniques that help create a successful digital marketing campaign.
At the end of this elective course, you can apply and practice what you have learned by working on a digital marketing campaign.
This course is one of three elective courses complementing the 10,000 Women core collection. It is a great introduction or follow up to the Fundamentals of Sales and Marketing course with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women in the core collection but you may choose to take any additional courses to suit your needs.
The 10,000 Women course collection offers a truly flexible online learning experience. You have the freedom to approach the program in any way that works for you – take any course, or combination of courses, to tailor your learning journey to your individual business growth needs.
Find out more about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women collection in the FAQs....
