Angela Joens has gained extensive management, development and stewardship experience during her professional career. Currently, she is the Assistant Vice Chancellor of Development Outreach for the University of California Davis and in this role supervises annual giving, donor relations, research and prospect management, proposal services, marketing and communications, and development recruitment. Prior to UC Davis, Joens was Vice President of Development Operations for the Mercy Medical Center Foundation in Des Moines, Iowa. She also served as the Senior Director of Donor Relations for the Iowa State University Foundation and worked for RuffaloCODY a for-profit company that assists the non-profits with fundraising. Her career began as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Joens is also a non-profit consultant, an executive coach, and speaks nationally on topics related to stewardship, development and leadership. She has been featured in several industry publications including CASE Currents Magazine and the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Joens earned her BA from the University of Iowa, her MPA from Iowa State University, and her Professional Life and Work Coach Certificate from UC Davis. She is a proud volunteer for the Association of Donor Relations Professionals (ADRP) and the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).