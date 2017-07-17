About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Materials
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Engineering Design
  • Electrical Engineering
Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Overview / The Menu of Materials / Point Defects Explain Solid State Diffusion

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Dislocations Explain Plastic Deformation / Stress vs. Strain -The “Big Four” Mechanical Properties

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Creep Deformation / The Ductile-to-Brittle Transition

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Fracture Toughness / Fatigue

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 43 min)

TOP REVIEWS FROM MATERIALS SCIENCE: 10 THINGS EVERY ENGINEER SHOULD KNOW

