This course will introduce the major types of ceramics and their applications. We will learn about the different methods used for glass strengthening; the factors that determine a ceramic’s crystal structure; the key characteristics of composite materials; and the different structures of fiber-reinforced composite materials. We will discuss reasons for creating various types of composites.
This course is part of the Materials Science for Advanced Technological Applications Specialization
Intermediate Level
To be successful in this course, you should have a background in high school physics and/or chemistry.
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Structures, strengthening mechanisms, and application of ceramics and composites materials.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Ceramics and Composites
Module 1: Glassy Ceramics
Module 2: Ceramic Network Modifiers
Module 3: Types of Crystalline Ceramics
