About this Course

14,071 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Energy
  • Chemical Engineering
  • Chemistry
  • Road Construction
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

École des Ponts ParisTech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(2,777 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Bitumen market, generalities, the manufacture of bitumen, transport, uses of bitumen, main developments and alternatives

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Constitution, structure and characterization of bitumen - specifications-rheology

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Modifications of bitumen and applications (roads, roofing,…)

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Health, Safety, Environment & Quality concerns regarding bitumen, and examples of research & innovation actions

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MASTERING BITUMEN FOR BETTER ROADS AND INNOVATIVE APPLICATIONS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder