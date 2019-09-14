During the four coming weeks, best experts in bitumen will bring you their knowledge and experience to build a strong understanding of today’s realities and new perspectives on the future of bitumen.
- Energy
- Chemical Engineering
- Chemistry
- Road Construction
Yves BROSSEAUDsenior researcher - road materials expert - materials and Structures Department
École des Ponts ParisTech, may be France’s oldest engineering school (since 1747), but it remains young and very much in the present, as it has always been, in training talented, innovative future leaders in order to transform today’s realities and build tomorrow’s world in key areas of day-to-day life, such as transport, housing, and urban services, and also in foundational fields like energy, environment, climate sciences, spatial planning or sustainable development…
Bitumen market, generalities, the manufacture of bitumen, transport, uses of bitumen, main developments and alternatives
Origins, history, definition, terminology | market per geographical areas, figures of consumption, main producers, capacities of production, ranking, main flows between areas | global development of motorised transport - cars, airplane - was one of the single most development of 20-21st centuries | global development of buidings, roofing and other applications of bitumen | difference between bitumen, cement and tar coal. Advantages and drawback of each | different ways of transport of bitumen and present the supply chain diagram and restrictions. ADR Regulation | sampling, handling and safety principles. Hazard from handling hot bitumen is thermal burns.
Constitution, structure and characterization of bitumen - specifications-rheology
Schematic constitution and structure of bitumen, relationship between structure and rheology | Performance tests | Bitumen 3 states | Penetration test EN 1426 & Softening Point EN 142 | viscosity measurement EN 12596, EN 12595, Explanation of breaking point Fraass measurement EN 12593 | testing Binder after RTFOT, after RTFOT and PAV | Euopean specifications and process of revision | Viscosity based standards (ASTM D3381 | Deformation and flow. Elasticity, plasticity, visoc-elasticity. Newtonian, Non-Newtonian behaviour. Stress-strain response, shear modulus and phase angle. | Bending Beam Rheometer (BBR) and Dynamic Shear Rheometer (DSR) | Superpave specifications.
Modifications of bitumen and applications (roads, roofing,…)
Modifications using polymers. Performance of PmB. Elastic recovery test. | of types of modifications of bitumen: CRMB, warm mix asphalt, temperature reduction | Bitumen emulsions, their components, manufacture, storage, handling, properties, classification, uses | surface treatments | design of pavements and types of aggregates | fundamental tests, the simulative tests (fatigue test, rutting test, giratory compactor,…) | interest of full scale testing of asphalt mix: example of IFSTTAR carousel | Hot mix plants, transport, laying and compaction of asphalt mix | physical characteristics and industrial applications for sealing.
Health, Safety, Environment & Quality concerns regarding bitumen, and examples of research & innovation actions
Dangers and risks involved with road-building bitumens | Dangers and risks involved with industrial bitumens. | Innovation in the frame of safety with bitumen | Research and Innovation applied for recycling of asphalt pavement, of the use of waste asphalt pavement containing bitumen and not tar, for manufacturing new product.| Research and Innovation applied for bio bitumen Algoroute program and other origins of bitumen | Research and Innovation applied for environmental issues and life cycle inventory (LCI | Key areas for the Research and Innovation applied for bitumen new tests methods | Road of the future:: 5th generation road.
Its a good course covering information about bitumen market, its specifications, properties, safety and much more. I would recommend this course to students and people working in road sectors.
A very informative and comprehensive course that has helped me greatly in understanding the concepts of bitumen used in the Road construction.
I got to experience the best of the best of the best platform with such a huge knowledge all at one place in a true managed form. It was so effective to learn.
The course was very interesting and with many facts. I got through knowledge of the contents. All the speakers were excellent in knowledge and experience. Thank you.
