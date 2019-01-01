Profile

Gary SCHOFIELD

Technical Manager

    Bio

    : I have worked in the Bitumen Industry for 30 years, starting as Junior Chemist (during which time I studied for a part time Chemistry degree). I then worked as Quality Manager (introducing the Company to quality assurance systems). I have represented the Company on many industry groups in a Technical capacity (such as Road Emulsion Association, Refined Bitumen Association, British Standards Institution, Energy Institute among others) as well as representing the UK interests on CEN working groups on Oxidised Bitumen and Emulsions. I have worked in Research and Development and Customer Support for a number of years now.

    Courses

    Mastering bitumen for better roads and innovative applications

